Illegal alien who killed Kate Steinle sentenced to time served

Posted on January 6, 2018
kate-steinle-you-tube-screenshot

Kate Steinle: Murdered by an illegal alien in sanctuary San Francisco

I despise the illegal-alien-loving folks in California.

From Fox News: The illegal immigrant alien and seven-time felon who was acquitted of murder and assault in the 2015 San Francisco fatal shooting of 32-year old Kate Steinle was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, who has been in custody since shortly after the shooting, was credited for time served. He will be on parole for 48 months and will remain in custody to face federal charges.

The case sparked national debate over immigration reform and so-called Sanctuary Cities that shield illegals from deportation, of which San Francisco is one.

The felony possession was the only conviction to come out of Garcia Zarate’s trial in November. The jury decided Steinle’s death, the result of a ricochet bullet fired from roughly 100 feet away, was an accident.

At a hearing Friday, Garcia Zarate entered the courtroom wearing huge oversized bright orange sweatshirt and sweatpants. He was uncuffed and smiling as he shook the hand of each member of his defense team, including new attorney Tony Serra. His attorneys requested a new trial, but the judge denied the motion.

Garcia Zarate is expected to be turned over to U.S. Marshals to face new charges in federal court, under an indictment handed down on Dec. 5.

A federal grand jury has charged Garcia Zarate with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and being an “illegally present alien” in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Public defender Matt Gonzalez told reporters the new charges are “discriminatory,” and a reaction by administration officials upset over his client’s acquittal of murder and assault.

Garcia Zarate could be arraigned as early as next week for the federal charges, which carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. Immigration officials have also indicated they plan to deport him for a sixth time.

On Friday, Serra blasted the federal government for filing federal charges against Garcia Zarate after he was cleared of most state charges. “Shame on the federal government, shame on the Trump administration. Shame on them in terms of bringing a retaliatory, vindictive prosecution,” Serra said. “So we will take those issues on.”

See also:

DCG

13 responses to “Illegal alien who killed Kate Steinle sentenced to time served

  1. MeThePeople | January 6, 2018 at 7:59 am | Reply

    The local CBS affiliate squeezed in this story in between the frenzy they are in over the NFL playoffs, but the story was confusing and so is this post.
    what does
    “was credited for time served.
    He will be on parole for 48 months and
    will remain in custody to face federal charges.”
    I am a humble (legal) immigrant and do not understand.

    

    • DCG | January 6, 2018 at 9:18 am | Reply

      He’s got no additional time for killing Kate (served since arrested them found not guilty of killing her). He’s being held over in prison, while technically on probation, until his trial for federal gun charges.

      

    • Auntie Lulu | January 6, 2018 at 1:58 pm | Reply

      MeThePeople . . . . My only response to your comment . . . “I am a humble (legal) immigrant and do not understand.” Believe me, there’s not a one of the rest of us that can understand this travesty either.

      I am grateful that the Federal government has this criminal alien in their sites, and I rather think they are not going to just sluff it off. There are literally millions of Americans who are appalled at the outcome of this murder’s trial.

      As far as his defense team . . . a pox on all their houses!

      

  2. RLJohnson77 | January 6, 2018 at 8:02 am | Reply

    Do not be shocked if you read about the death of this scum due to redneck prison justice.

    

    • Alma | January 6, 2018 at 8:55 am | Reply

      And will sing to the tune of Kool and the Gang “CELEBRATE GOOD TIMES COME ON……….”

      

    • Auntie Lulu | January 6, 2018 at 2:01 pm | Reply

      RLJohnson77 . . . You may just be correct on that. There are a lot of the hardened prisoners, who may never see the light of day anyway, that if he gives anyone any amount of guff . . . they will just off him! That is the way of the jungle, and in this case, it would save a lot of time, money, and heartache on the part of the American people.

      

  3. kommonsentsjane | January 6, 2018 at 8:21 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    So what happens now – he is a free man and San Fran will probably give him the key to the city, buy him a house, and give him a monthly stipend for all of the troubles caused by humans.

    Is that what we call justice?

    kommonsentsjane

    

