Elderly Meals-On-Wheels volunteer attacked by machete man

File this under “No good deed goes unpunished”.

Dom Amato reports for WCAX that on Jan. 5, 2018, a 73-year-old Meals on Wheels female volunteer was dropping off meals at Harbor Place in Shelburne, Vermont, when she was attacked by a man wielding a machete.

Harbor Place provides temporary emergency housing with services, run by the Champlain Housing Trust.

Police had responded to calls about a man with a knife smashing out car windows. Corporal Jon Marcoux of Shelburne Police said, “On arrival we found that this person who was reported to have a knife, had actually attacked an elderly female.”

32-year-old Abukar Ibrahim was the one with a machete.

Corporal Marcoux said Ibrahim “barricaded himself in the room. After two and a half hours, he came out on his own.”

Marcoux says the Shelburne Police Department gets a fair number of calls about Harbor Place: “I think anytime you put a lot of people in a place, not necessarily Harbor Place, but any place, the more contact people have with others, especially under trying circumstances, I think generates more calls.”

Ibrahim is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, on the charge of attempted murder. He is being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility. His victim, the elderly woman, sustained multiple injuries, was taken to the hospital and later released.

The victim, the 73-year-old Meals On Wheels volunteer, sustained multiple injuries and was taken to the hospital and later released.

