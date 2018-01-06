College student argues for infanticide

I’m sure the good folks in Iceland would concur with this soulless individual. After all, what better way to “eradicate” disorders!
Brought to you by Students for Life. About the video:
A student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville bragged about his support for infanticide up to two years of age! Extremism from abortion supporters is one reason many people are moving towards the pro-life movement.
h/t Moonbattery
DCG
Advertisements
I didn’t bother listening to this drivel. I know the story already. But what, really, is the difference between infanticide and abortion, but a few days, months, or years? Two sides of the same wicked coin. I will no longer ignore those who turn a blind eye to abortion. I actually posted that on the Book of Feces yesterday. Can you imagine the hate I got from my ” friends”. I consider myself fairly intelligent, and fairly easy to conduct a conversation or a discussion with. Not so with the hate filled baby killers out there. I think that they hate so because they feel the guilt of what they know in their hearts to be true. That God does exist and life begins at conception. They just can’t accept it in their own minds, because to do so would be to force them to admit that they are wicked, just like the rest of us who have already turned our lives over to Christ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
pigpen51 . . . Bravo! Congratulations, that was an excellent argument of why the lamos who think that participating or advocating for abortion is wrong . . . “I think that they hat so because they feel the guilt of what they know in their hearts to be true. That God does exist and life begins at conception . . .” That is short and sweet. They wish to wipe away the guilt that deep down they know they have because there is a God who created this Earth, and created each and everyone of us. To deliberately take a life of one of God the Father’s children is wrong, It frustrated the plan which was designed in Heaven before we came to Earth, that each soul would have a trial period on Earth, for some it may be a very short period, for others a very long period. It is Satan who wishes to disrupt this grand plan, so he whispers that it’s okay to do away with something that is just a lump of cells. Unfortunately, far too many people fall for this great lie.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sentient-ability to feel or perceive things.
Obviously, this guy isnt!
He has a face only HIS mother could love!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Has it occurred to this soul-less U. of Tennessee student that his mother could have infanticided him?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lol..probably not. These types cant “self-reflect”. I am sure you experienced many of these types, but as a grad student, I could tell who the undergrads were. They (think they) learn a new word, or philosophy and suddenly they were the smartest person on campus. This pompous a@@ will get knocked down a rung or two or three or four when he gets into the “real world”!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Teri . . . I must agree with you . . . even taking into consideration the smug attitude. He doesn’t even know . . . he ain’t all that!!! I can hardly wait until he gets out into the real world, I guess we can only hope he makes a soft landing . . . or perhaps not!
LikeLiked by 2 people
As the clip shows, this beady eyed, curly haired Adam runs true to form, assuming he can bully his opponent with that aggressive chutzpah, while repeating himself and the question to reveal he’s got nothing in his head but a leftist cliche.
We should take Lenin’s advice at least on one thing, who when asked how to reply to Kautski said,
“Why should we bother to reply to Kautski? He would reply to us, and we would have to reply to his reply. There’s no end to that. It will be quite enough for us to announce that Kautski is a traitor to the working class, and everyone will understand everything.”
There’s no point arguing with these enemies and traitors to Christian America. At this late stage our reaction should be Lenin’s. It’s not a mark of the civilized and educated man to try and reason with the Left at this point, but of abject cowardice. These leftists–like this student–who’d murder two-year-olds without batting an eye will most assuredly murder Christian adults by the tens of millions as they did in Russia less than a century ago. You could say the Republican establishment, talk radio, and Cuckservatism Inc exist to keep us talking and caught off guard with less awareness of our impending end than boiling frogs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like I keep saying, Life “is what it is”, not necessarily what you wish it was. Abortion is murder. It isn’t even “birth control”. You don’t get a pass because the victim is little and defenseless.
We all KNEW this would happen when they started it. Actions have consequences. Sometimes life throws you a curve. Being a responsible adult means dealing with life’s problems, not murdering God’s creations to avoid them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
lophatt . . . that was absolutely beautifully put. Unfortunately, we have far too many “adults” out there who are so stupid they cannot conceive of abortion as not being a source of birth control. If you are old enough to get pregnant, as in you were a willing participant, then you should be adult enough to deal with the consequences.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It is interesting that he picked two years of age. Is his name Herod?
LikeLiked by 3 people
RFJohnson77 . . . . that was pretty perceptive on your part. I totally spaced over that. Thanks for the tip.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This educated idiot has never babysat a two year old.
LikeLiked by 2 people
By the way, if you use birth control pills, you are using an abortifacient. Life begins at conception. The pill does not prevent conception. It creates a hostile environment in the womb and prevents implantation. The newly created life passes from the mother and dies. God forgive us for the hundreds of millions of babies we have murdered.
LikeLiked by 1 person