Virginian Republican David Yancey wins tie-breaking draw

The day before the drawing, the demorat candidate tweeted this:

“I will continue to fight. Yancey has declined my offer to make the draw tomorrow final, so I guess the only sure thing is that this won’t be settled tomorrow. I’m sorry that my district may not have representation Jan 10 because of this.”

So guess this does make it final? Don’t hold your breath.

From NY Post: Virginia used a random drawing to select Republican David Yancey as the winner of a deadlocked state House election on Thursday – a race that had been contested since November.

The State Board of Elections certified Yancey’s selection after a short ceremony in the state’s Patrick Henry building in Richmond after picking his name out of a bowl.

Democrat Shelly Simonds thought she had won the Nov. 7 race against Yancey by one vote in a recount last month.

But a three-judge panel ruled the race was a tie after deciding a ballot originally not counted that circled both Simonds and Yancey was intended for the Republican incumbent. The circle around Simonds name had a line through it, the panel said, invalidating it.

That left the two candidates deadlocked at 11,608 votes each.​

To settle the matter, the Board of Elections planned to break the tie by selecting the winner from a clear glass bowl at the end of December ​ in Richmond.

But Simonds’ lawyers filed a challenge in Newport News Circuit Court, arguing that it’s necessary to protect the integrity of the vote.

The race for the 94th House of Delegates in Newport News is significant because party control of the state House hanged in the balance. With Yancey’s win, Republicans have a 51-49 advantage in the chamber.

DCG

Advertisements