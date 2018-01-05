Thought Crime: California prosecutes man for criticizing Islam on Facebook

The State of California is prosecuting Mark Feigin, 41, for posting insulting comments on the Islamic Center of Southern California (ICSC)’s Facebook page.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra maintains that Feigin does not have the protection of the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment free speech right because his insults are in violation of Cal. Penal Code § 653m(b), which says:
Every person who, with intent to annoy or harass, makes repeated telephone calls or makes repeated contact by means of an electronic communication device … to another person is … guilty of a misdemeanor. Nothing in this subdivision shall apply to telephone calls or electronic contacts made in good faith or during the ordinary course and scope of business.
According to People of the State of California v. Mark Lucian Feigin, between Sept. 17 and Sept. 25, 2016, Feigin posted five insulting comments on ICSC’s Facebook page, before ICSC banned him from commenting further:
- “THE TERROR HIKE … SOUNDS LIKE FUN” (written in response to the ICSC’s “Sunset Hike” announcement).
- “THE MORE MUSLIMS WE ALLOW INTO AMERICA THE MORE TERROR WE WILL SEE.”
- “PRACTICING ISLAM CAN SLOW OR EVEN REVERSE THE PROCESS OF HUMAN EVOLUTION.”
- “Islam is dangerous – fact: the more muslim savages we allow into america – the more terror we will see -this is a fact which is undeniable.”
- “Filthy muslim shit has no place in western civilization.”
Becerra maintains that:
- Feigin’s insults violated Cal. Penal Code § 653m(b) because his intent was to annoy and harass:
- “his repeated annoying and harassing posts on the ICSC Facebook page were made with the specific intent to annoy and harass the members of the ICSC”.
- “Rather than attempt to engage in discussion or debate, Defendant’s posts are cruel and pointedly aimed at dismissing an entire religion and those who practice it.”
- Having violated Cal. Penal Code § 653m(b), Feigin is no longer protected by the First Amendment right of free speech — “It is unlikely that a person could engage in the proscribed conduct and still enjoy constitutional protection.”
- Furthermore, while Feigin “can post whatever he pleases on his own Facebook page,” his First Amendment right of free speech does not extend to him going “go to another Facebook page and post whatever he likes, free of consequence for his actions.”
Becerra concludes: “Protected speech? Political speech? Defendant’s posts on the ICSC Facebook page are neither of those things.”
It’s not just California’s attorney general who’s hostile to free speech.
InfoWars points out that a 2017 survey by the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies found that a majority of registered voters in California (46%) believed that “We have gone too far in allowing” demonstrations by white nationalists, whereas 43% still believed that “the right to demonstrate should not be restricted”.
Although, not surprisingly, Democrats (53%) and Liberals (49% of “very liberal” and 58% of liberals) are more hostile to white nationalists’ right to demonstrate, as much as 42% of Californian Republicans and 43% of Conservatives also believe that white nationalists should not be allowed to demonstrate.
And although, as expected, non-whites are more inclined to restrict white nationalists’ right to demonstrate, as many as 40% of non-Hispanic white Californians also believe that white nationalists should not have the free speech right that the Constitution accords to everyone.
H/t Reason
~Eowyn
Dr Eowyn . . . . just looking at these numbers confirms my belief that many, many of the Californians who travel North to Oregon to take up residence, bring with them their demented political leanings. They are now able to out-vote conservatives in all of the major city areas–Portland, Salem, Clackamas-Oregon City, Corvallis, Beaverton, etc. I would not mind if they would have stayed put in CA, but bringing this deviant mind set up North is beyond the pale! Some have traveled further North to Seattle area, which is why they are also struggling with such liberal laws being enacted.
Auntie,
I don’t blame you one bit for feeling the way you do.
These nutcases and their illegal alien buddies need to be relocated to a deserted island somewhere and live with the consequences of their own messed up laws and lifestyle choices.
That’s his punishment for living in the Land of Fruits and Nuts. It is time for this lawless state to secede from the Union.
“It is time for this lawless state to secede from the Union.” What can we do to help that to happen?
God is in charge….the Big One is not far off! Though, I do pray for the innocents!
so, commiefornia is above the Constitution and the federal govt?
The man communicated truth through his comments (which is protected by the 1st Amendment, I don’t care what the progressive libtards in commiefornia think) and for that he will be prosecuted by the filthy liars in the state of commiefornia…and, of course, the federal govt turns a blind eye to the goings on in commiefornia because commiefornia is the whore of the federal govt. because it will bend over and do whatever the federal govt wants as long as it’s against traditional values in exchange for a few fiat bucks. which reminds me, commifornia is broke (financially and morally broke)…yet, they can afford to waste taxpayers’ dollars searching the internet to prosecute people for not being PC and expressing what they consider to be “thought crimes”?
the federal govt will encourage state sovereignty with commiefornia by their inaction from keeping these lying, cheating, fraudulent, deceptive, satanic thugsters we call “lawmakers” in check….of course, if a red state tried to do the opposite (in the name of protecting traditional family values) of what commiefornia has done and is doing to the citizenry they, and their judges, would be all over that state….citing constitutional rights
I pray Feigin is victorious against satan’s minions we call “lawmakers” in this corrupt and bankrupt state of undemocracy AKA commiefornia.
Dig a little and you will find evil Soros behind the libtards…
Soros’ son builds a PAC for Jewish voters (Becerra one of their first endorsements through the Bend the Arc Jewish Action PAC): https://www.politico.com/story/2015/04/george-soros-son-builds-a-pac-for-jewish-voters-117161
Soros Fund Management donated to Becerra: https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/recips.php?id=D000000306
One of Becerra’s largest contributors has been DreamWorks, owned by the Jews Katzenberg, Speilberg and Geffen: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/summary?cid=N00009774&cycle=2016
Another large contributor to Becerra is Oaktree Capital Management, of which the founders are Jewish: https://www.opensecrets.org/members-of-congress/summary?cid=N00009774&cycle=2016
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oaktree_Capital_Management
Becerra, along with courting Jewish voters, courts the Muslims as well.
Becerra was a keynote speaker at the Muslim Public Affairs Council 16th annual convention: https://www.mpac.org/about/history.php
UCI Law Symposium: Contemporary Legal Threats and Opportunities Facing American Muslims Featuring California Attorney General Xavier Becerra: https://www.law.uci.edu/events/2017-18/f2017/10-20-threats-opportunities-facing-american-muslims.html
Speakers from around the globe gathered at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC Aug. 7-9 1998, to discuss Muslim issues at the 2nd International Islamic Unity Conference. Under the auspices of the Islamic Supreme Council of America and its founder, Shaykh Muhammad Hisham Kabbani, religious and political leaders alike gathered to address concerns facing the Islamic community and to “condemn the oppression of Muslims worldwide”. Muslims involved in the process of U.S. policymaking gathered for a panel entitled “How to Create Public Policy.” Arshi Siddiqui, legislative aide to Congressman Xavier Becerra, stressed that Muslim Americans should not only form relationships with congressmen, but with congressional staff members as well: http://keywiki.org/Xavier_Becerra
He also has the support of terrorist-supporting organization CAIR: The California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic-Relations (CAIR-CA), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today applauded Representative Xavier Becerra’s statement rejecting a proposed “registry” for Muslim immigrants: https://www.cair.com/press-center/press-releases/13995-cair-ca-thanks-state-ag-nominee-becerra-for-statement-rejecting-muslim-registry.html
“[CAIR-LA’s] work of promoting justice and mutual understanding is a testament of your values of justice and equality.” -Rep. Xavier Becerra (D-Calif.) (November 2016): https://www.cair.com/about-us/what-they-say-about-cair.html
So GOVERNMENT must control “insults”? I liked it better when we had a First Amendment and could say anything we liked. People were free to be offended, or not, all they wanted. I didn’t ask anyone to “protect” me from “insults”, did you?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Like Venezuela, Californias problems are self-made. If they abandon socialism, they can expect their state to thrive again.
State law doesn’t trump federal law or the Constitution, but Democrat commies in California forget that. (Unless they actually secede and declare independence… but they’d lose all that federal $$$.)
Should Becerra and those who appointed and support go to a place where their beliefs are honored. Say Cuba or Venezuela or maybe North Korea.
