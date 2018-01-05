Illegal alien arrested for soliciting sex from 8-year-old via Snapchat

When I searched for this story, all the headlines came up as “Roseville man” or “Sacramento man” arrested. Not one headline about the perp being an illegal alien. Good job SRM. Way to avoid the truth.

Also, who lets their eight-year-old use Snapchat?

From KCRA: Roseville police arrested a 21-year-old Sacramento man accused of contacting an 8-year-old girl for sex via Snapchat, officers said Wednesday.

Gilbert Garcia-Bejarano was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on charges of sending and soliciting sexually explicit material from a minor, attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes and possessing false immigration documents, Roseville police said.

A mother called Roseville police on New Year’s Day after finding inappropriate Snapchat messages on her daughter’s cellphone.

Detectives discovered that Garcia-Bejarano sent the girl sexually explicit photos the week before, asked her to send him nude photos of herself and proposed them meeting up to have sex, police said.

“It was apparent from the conversations that the male knew the victim’s age,” according to a post on the Roseville Police Department’s Facebook page.

Detectives contacted Garcia-Bejarano over Snapchat, posing as the victim and arranged to meet him for sexual activity. Garcia-Bejarano showed up at the meeting location Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento, thinking he was meeting with the underage victim, police said. Instead, he was met by Roseville detectives.

Garcia-Bejarano was booked into the South Placer Jail.

See his charges here (on page 245). Along with two other charges, the illegal alien is charged with 114 PC – using false citizenship papers: Any person who uses false documents to conceal his or her true citizenship or resident alien status is guilty of a felony, and shall be punished by imprisonment pursuant to subdivision (h) of Section 1170 for five years or by a fine of twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000).

DCG

