Illegal alien arrested for soliciting sex from 8-year-old via Snapchat

When I searched for this story, all the headlines came up as “Roseville man” or “Sacramento man” arrested. Not one headline about the perp being an illegal alien. Good job SRM. Way to avoid the truth.
Also, who lets their eight-year-old use Snapchat?
From KCRA: Roseville police arrested a 21-year-old Sacramento man accused of contacting an 8-year-old girl for sex via Snapchat, officers said Wednesday.
Gilbert Garcia-Bejarano was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on charges of sending and soliciting sexually explicit material from a minor, attempting to contact a minor for sexual purposes and possessing false immigration documents, Roseville police said.
A mother called Roseville police on New Year’s Day after finding inappropriate Snapchat messages on her daughter’s cellphone.
Detectives discovered that Garcia-Bejarano sent the girl sexually explicit photos the week before, asked her to send him nude photos of herself and proposed them meeting up to have sex, police said.
“It was apparent from the conversations that the male knew the victim’s age,” according to a post on the Roseville Police Department’s Facebook page.
Detectives contacted Garcia-Bejarano over Snapchat, posing as the victim and arranged to meet him for sexual activity. Garcia-Bejarano showed up at the meeting location Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento, thinking he was meeting with the underage victim, police said. Instead, he was met by Roseville detectives.
Garcia-Bejarano was booked into the South Placer Jail.
See his charges here (on page 245). Along with two other charges, the illegal alien is charged with 114 PC – using false citizenship papers: Any person who uses false documents to conceal his or her true citizenship or resident alien status is guilty of a felony, and shall be punished by imprisonment pursuant to subdivision (h) of Section 1170 for five years or by a fine of twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000).
Eight years old and uses SNAPCHAT? It looks like we now need “parents’ supervision” by a family “grown-up.”
kommonsentsjane
Hard to believe that parents are that stupid makes you think do they really love their children.
When I first read the blog I blew a gasket and my brain when into over drive I live in Rossville but in TN until I got into the it I was out of my mind thinking that was going on in this little town I live in, but alas I can’t put anything now a days past anyone on anything any more. I sure hope that child’s father is in check if it had been my child I don’t know what I might have done.
First, what is an eight year old doing on SNAPCHAT with no supervision? If left to me, I would take matters into my own hands and then claim temporary insanity, a good attorney will handle my case without the illegal alien “NOT PRESENT”, where could he have gone?
No worries…Governor Moonbat will exonerate him!
Just how the heck does that work in a “sanctuary city”? Every thing they did was against their “illegal alien protection program”.
He can get a drivers license in CA. And fraudulent SS numbers are known to be sold and passed amongst illegals.
Wonder if obamy got his that way (scar) they said it belonged to someone else.
The AltMedia chatter is that Obama’s maternal grandma, who was an executive of a Honolulu bank with access to social security numbers, got him the SS # that belonged to a dead Connecticut man.
Yeah, “grandma” had a bushel basket of ’em. They come in handy when you’re laundering money and doing phony real estate deals.
Hell, I don’t even know what Snap Chat is!!
This is just another phase of the inexorable march toward total state control of the children. First, “The Mall” became a substitute for The Neighborhood. Now it’s all digital and anonymous. Parents are out of touch with their kids, just like the state wants it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Confessions of a Public Defender
…………….I have no explanation for why this is, but crime has racial patterns. Hispanics usually commit two kinds of crime: sexual assault on children and driving under the influence…………………”
That’s a very honest piece. Why would they take exception to the truth? I don’t absolutely know why certain groups exhibit group behavior either. I can speculate, but it really doesn’t matter because they do.
So these types of discussions are based on magical thinking. The Controllers want everyone to deny the obvious. If you deny the obvious you can never effectively control the problem.
So the usual two sides of the question are, how do we deal with the behavior in a practical sense (i.e. jail, mental institution…whatever) and social, is this something than can be changed with intervention?
If you’re a cop or prosecutor you’re really only concerned with the first problem. I think that’s fine as it is where most of us interact. All I care about is that they obey the law and stop harassing people.
” Why would they take exception to the truth?”
I know you were being rhetorical in your question Lophatt, but for any newbie readers….Your one question can be asked over and over again in almost any area or problem these days, and the answer which you gave, “The Controllers want everyone to deny the obvious. If you deny the obvious you can never effectively control the problem.” is definitely true. But the bottom line answer is, its all about Jewish totalitarianism, i.e., Communism and destroying the White race, our religion, and our culture. They are destroyers of anything that gets in the way of world they want to create, and they have learned that it is far easier to lie and deceive to get their way as opposed to being an open adversary where people have the opportunity to really think and ask questions. Whether lying us into wars and conflicts, or all the social engineering where they lie about the subjects of racial and cultural differences, differences between the sexes, or the true nature of most homosexual behavior, they have twisted and lied, and made the truth taboo.
“We Jews, we, the destroyers, will remain the destroyers for ever. Nothing that you [Gentiles] will do will meet our needs and demands. We will for ever destroy because we need a world of our own, a God-world, which is not in your nature to build.” You Gentiles by Maurice Samuel
Poor impulse control.
Here’s something else I really hadn’t thought much about:
This behavior effects us all. The selective lawlessness is appalling. They are picking and choosing which laws to abide by in the interest of forcing their social engineering down our throats.
Note what it says about the “reason” for immigration law being federal.
Children 13 and under definitely shouldn’t be using cellphones because they can easily become victims of pedophilia and the electromagnetic radiation emissions are particularly dangerous to young brains, as well. In reality, none of us should be exposing our bodies to these emissions. So many parents are just plain stupid.
EXACTLY!
