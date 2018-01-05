Fusion GPS rats out John McCain on Trump ‘Russian dossier’

Fusion GPS is the opposition research firm that, in 2016, was first hired by unnamed Republican(s) during the GOP primaries to dig up dirt on Donald Trump. After Trump won the GOP primaries to become the Republican presidential nominee, the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign hired Fusion GPS to do the same.
See “Fusion GPS, hired by Hillary for dirt on Trump, also paid 3 journalists”
Fusion GPS then hired a former MI6 spook named Christopher Steele, who proceeded to concoct what became known as the “Russian dossier” on Trump, which included the fictitious “golden shower” account of Trump hiring Russian prostitutes to urinate on a Moscow hotel bed.
See “Trump ‘fake news’ dossier’s creator, British spook Chris Steele, fears for his life”
Someone, long rumored to be Sen. “snake tongue” “wandering boot” John McCain — whose foundation (McCain Institute) is funded by George Soros, the Rothschilds and the Saudis — then gave the Russian dossier to the website Buzzfeed, which published it in January 2017.
Carl Bernstein in January 2017 first identified John McCain as having been given the Russian dossier by Chris Steele. McCain then handed it to the FBI. (New York Post)
Now we have confirmation of the McCain rumor, from none other than Fusion GPS.
On January 2, 2018, in a New York Times op/ed, Fusion GPS’ founders and former journalists Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch identified The Washington Free Beacon and Hillary’s campaign as, respectively, the Republican and Democratic funders of its Trump research who “separately came to hire us [Fusion GPS] in the first place.”
This is what Simpson and Fritsch wrote about John McCain:
After the election, Mr. Steele decided to share his intelligence with Senator John McCain via an emissary. We helped him do that. The goal was to alert the United States national security community to an attack on our country by a hostile foreign power. We did not, however, share the dossier with BuzzFeed, which to our dismay published it last January.
What is ironic is that it’s John McCain who, in 2008, had illegally solicited campaign contribution from Russia.
I can’t contain myself, I’m glad they ratted on the SOB.
We need some new parties and let these slime balls go back to slithering through the swamp.
There is nothing that McCain could do, or will do that would surprise me in the least. He has proven time and time again that he will never act in a manor that serves the United States of America, or her citizens well. I just wish that his brain cancer would run its full course, and we could be rid of him. Yes, I know, that is a rather sharp comment, but considering how many people have dies as a result of his actions, and how many may have been maimed, or suffered unbelievable due to his self serving actions . . . I would have to say, “Karma, is a bitch!” That is exactly what he deserves.
Look at the choice the NWO gave us when Obama first ran for president Obama or McCain then it was Obama or Romney and either way America was in deep trouble. Keep thanking God for Trump I know I am.
I got nothing nice to say about this weasel. Nada.
John McCain, needs to be put on trial and face the death penalty for his treasonous acts which are too numerous to count, dating all the way back to Vietnam. Oh, and I’m sure the families of the sailors he killed when he almost destroyed the USS Forrestal, would appreciate some long-delayed justice as well. It’s difficult to comprehend, that this man who is currently a US Senator has been a traitor to the Republic, literally for longer than I’ve been alive, yet he’s never faced punishment.
McCain’s treason has been laid on the table for far too long. I agree with Auntie, no amount of pain or suffering will ever make up for the carnage he’s wrought on countless people and nations. I hope he lives long enough for the truth of his evil ways to be known.
