Fusion GPS is the opposition research firm that, in 2016, was first hired by unnamed Republican(s) during the GOP primaries to dig up dirt on Donald Trump. After Trump won the GOP primaries to become the Republican presidential nominee, the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign hired Fusion GPS to do the same.

Fusion GPS then hired a former MI6 spook named Christopher Steele, who proceeded to concoct what became known as the “Russian dossier” on Trump, which included the fictitious “golden shower” account of Trump hiring Russian prostitutes to urinate on a Moscow hotel bed.

Someone, long rumored to be Sen. “snake tongue” “wandering boot” John McCain — whose foundation (McCain Institute) is funded by George Soros, the Rothschilds and the Saudis — then gave the Russian dossier to the website Buzzfeed, which published it in January 2017.

Carl Bernstein in January 2017 first identified John McCain as having been given the Russian dossier by Chris Steele. McCain then handed it to the FBI. (New York Post)

Now we have confirmation of the McCain rumor, from none other than Fusion GPS.

On January 2, 2018, in a New York Times op/ed, Fusion GPS’ founders and former journalists Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch identified The Washington Free Beacon and Hillary’s campaign as, respectively, the Republican and Democratic funders of its Trump research who “separately came to hire us [Fusion GPS] in the first place.”

This is what Simpson and Fritsch wrote about John McCain:

After the election, Mr. Steele decided to share his intelligence with Senator John McCain via an emissary. We helped him do that. The goal was to alert the United States national security community to an attack on our country by a hostile foreign power. We did not, however, share the dossier with BuzzFeed, which to our dismay published it last January.

What is ironic is that it’s John McCain who, in 2008, had illegally solicited campaign contribution from Russia.

