Epidemic of medical boots: Now it’s Rep. Jackie Walorski

It’s an epidemic!
Of politicos wearing a medical or orthopedic boot.
First, it was Hillary Clinton, first seen on October 15, 2017 with a medical boot, ostensibly because she broke her right toe “while running downstairs wearing heels and falling back”. Two months later, on Dec. 14, she’s still wearing an orthopedic boot, although of a different color — navy blue instead of grey.
Then, it’s RINO Sen. John McCain, first seen on November 6, 2017, with “the boot” on his right leg, ostensibly because of a “minor tear” in his right Achilles’ tendon. 17 days later, he switched the boot from his supposedly injured right foot to his healthy left leg. McCain nonsensically explained he did so in order to give the left leg “a break” because it “was doing extra work to compensate for the boot” on his right leg.
Next, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) was seen wearing “the boot” on her left leg:
Then, it’s Hillary close aide Huma Abedin, spotted on December 29, 2017 wearing pants with an interesting rectangular-shaped wrinkle on her right pant leg:
The latest discovery: Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-Indiana), 54, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. On November 2, 2017, Walorski was photographed by AP’s Pablo Martinez Monsivais, leaving the White House with a group of other House Representatives after a meeting with President Donald Trump. (Source: Boston Herald; h/t REBRN)
I cropped and enlarged the image of Walorski, and painted the yellow arrow pointing to her boot:
First elected to the House in 2012 with the support of the TEA Party, Walorski turned out to be somewhat of a disappointment:
- Voting with the Republican Party most of the time, Ballotpedia calls her a “centrist” or “moderate” Republican.
- Madison Project gave her a score of only 59% on conservative issues.
- Freedom Works gives her a lifetime score of 69% on issues that promote less government, lower taxes and more economic freedom.
Reportedly, the number of sealed indictments since last October has reached over 8,000.
H/t Kelleigh
~Eowyn
Oh, but those medical boots are just the hottest fashion accessory, don’tcha know? 👠👡
They could stop injuring themselves like this if they just quit putting their foot in their mouth.
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
It’s called “breakin’ on the wrong side of right.”
kommonsentsjane
Who’s next to get the “boot”? 👀👈
Chelsea Clinton also has a boot on her foot. There was a mention in Newsweek regarding the boots, just not sure if it is accurate or an old picture.
Hahaha! That’s a good one. And it’s not even a pun anymore. I’m starting to believe in the boot.
After all of this is over, or better yet, at the finale with the grand jury trial, Trump lets everybody in on the magnificent game of politics he played to reach that holy point. It’s a mere dream, and a strange epidemic of medical boots and bell-bottom pants aren’t enough to convince me totally. But it’s hope at this point.
It reminds me all the more of the slaughter of the Vegas partygoers and the bizarre fires in California. The Deep State is in a state of covert civil war, I’m convinced. Their next desperate step is apparently to force us into war either with Iran or North Korea, despite Kim Jong Un desiring peace talks and behaving more and more like a terrified dictator rather than ambitious overlord. I just fear that, like most of our past wars, the MIC and DS will force violence to nip the peace just as it’s blooming.
Pray to our Heavenly Father that this does not happen. There are many Followers of Christ Jesus in NK. They, and all the innocent oppressed, would suffer first and for many decades from war or nuclear assault. To say nothing of our own troops. But when has the dark industrial empire elite ever cared for them? Or anybody?
Yes Eli, I am praying. Scripture says, “As a watercourse is the heart of a king in the hands of the Lord. Whichever way He choses, He turns it.” It is also written, “He makes wars cease to the ends of the earth, He breaks the bow, He shatters the spear, He burns the shields with fire.”
So in agreement with God’s Word, which will not return to Him void, I am praying the He will daily grab hold of the hearts and minds of everyone in power throughout the world, least to greatest, in every sector of society, in both evil and good leaders, and turn their hearts away from war. That He would show all leaders on the brink of war a better way. That the Father’s will would “be done on earth as it is done in Heaven”
May the Lord Jesus Christ be glorified in the days ahead.
That Hillary, she’s a trend setter. I’m hoping to see them all in orange this year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Orange? You mean “the new black? 🙂
I mean as in “jumpsuit”. You know, “line dancing”, i.e. “frogmarching”.
How about the “Hey Macarena” of a few years ago? Killary will hit the floor with a misstep, hahahaha.
the “boot” will do a number on her -more hahahaha.
Maybe it’s another freemason/devil “initiation” injury?
