Epidemic of medical boots: Now it’s Rep. Jackie Walorski

It’s an epidemic!

Of politicos wearing a medical or orthopedic boot.

First, it was Hillary Clinton, first seen on October 15, 2017 with a medical boot, ostensibly because she broke her right toe “while running downstairs wearing heels and falling back”. Two months later, on Dec. 14, she’s still wearing an orthopedic boot, although of a different color — navy blue instead of grey.

Then, it’s RINO Sen. John McCain, first seen on November 6, 2017, with “the boot” on his right leg, ostensibly because of a “minor tear” in his right Achilles’ tendon. 17 days later, he switched the boot from his supposedly injured right foot to his healthy left leg. McCain nonsensically explained he did so in order to give the left leg “a break” because it “was doing extra work to compensate for the boot” on his right leg.

Next, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) was seen wearing “the boot” on her left leg:

Then, it’s Hillary close aide Huma Abedin, spotted on December 29, 2017 wearing pants with an interesting rectangular-shaped wrinkle on her right pant leg:

The latest discovery: Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-Indiana), 54, a member of the House Ways and Means Committee. On November 2, 2017, Walorski was photographed by AP’s Pablo Martinez Monsivais, leaving the White House with a group of other House Representatives after a meeting with President Donald Trump. (Source: Boston Herald; h/t REBRN)

I cropped and enlarged the image of Walorski, and painted the yellow arrow pointing to her boot:

First elected to the House in 2012 with the support of the TEA Party, Walorski turned out to be somewhat of a disappointment:

Voting with the Republican Party most of the time, Ballotpedia calls her a “centrist” or “moderate” Republican.

calls her a “centrist” or “moderate” Republican. Madison Project gave her a score of only 59% on conservative issues.

gave her a score of only 59% on conservative issues. Freedom Works gives her a lifetime score of 69% on issues that promote less government, lower taxes and more economic freedom.

Reportedly, the number of sealed indictments since last October has reached over 8,000.

