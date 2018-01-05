The Book Amos is a strong message to a nation in its time of strength and prosperity.

America has come into a new time of prosperity, and needs to keep the warnings of Amos clearly in front of us.

It is extremely easy for a person who is successful to lose sight of the most important things in life, which are to love God with their whole being, and their neighbors as themselves, to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with their God.

If our current president continues to accomplish the “Make America Great Again” goal, we need to be doubly watchful of the condition of our hearts.

We must embrace the fear of the Lord, seek always to obey His words, and we will remain safe. But if we cast off the fear of the Lord during the coming success, every bit of prosperity can crash in the blink of an eye.

King David said, in the midst of his victories, “This only have I asked, this one thing do I seek, that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord in His Temple…”

All the success David had, all his greatness and wealth, were recognized as potentially distracting influences. And David later made some horrible choices when he became too full of himself. Sin compounded sin, and David’s family reaped a terrible harvest of division, even dividing the nation after him.

Let’s re-read the very small Book of Amos this year as a reminder of how to live right while outwardly strong.

M A R A

(Make America Righteous Again)

♞

