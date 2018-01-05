The Book Amos is a strong message to a nation in its time of strength and prosperity.
America has come into a new time of prosperity, and needs to keep the warnings of Amos clearly in front of us.
It is extremely easy for a person who is successful to lose sight of the most important things in life, which are to love God with their whole being, and their neighbors as themselves, to act justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with their God.
If our current president continues to accomplish the “Make America Great Again” goal, we need to be doubly watchful of the condition of our hearts.
We must embrace the fear of the Lord, seek always to obey His words, and we will remain safe. But if we cast off the fear of the Lord during the coming success, every bit of prosperity can crash in the blink of an eye.
King David said, in the midst of his victories, “This only have I asked, this one thing do I seek, that I may dwell in the house of the Lord all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the Lord in His Temple…”
All the success David had, all his greatness and wealth, were recognized as potentially distracting influences. And David later made some horrible choices when he became too full of himself. Sin compounded sin, and David’s family reaped a terrible harvest of division, even dividing the nation after him.
Let’s re-read the very small Book of Amos this year as a reminder of how to live right while outwardly strong.
M A R A
(Make America Righteous Again)
♞
Amen.
Thank you, timely reminder.
If your walking in the Lord then the book of Amos is on your heart let the spirit bring it full circle in your life and other will see your fruit and from who it comes.
“others”
Keep praying to the Lord Jesus for our friends, our enemies and everyone who is under the control of oppressive forces that they may have the law of grace upon them.
And this being the greatest time in history for us to bring as many as we can before the end.
Brian . . . . Bravo! This is so ultimately true. Thank you for bringing this to our remembrance.
There is little doubt that in times of “prosperity” the Children of God have greater difficulty staying attuned to His Word. When people are wracked with tumultuous difficulties–then seeking shelter from worldly cares and woes they naturally gravitate to His Word. You might think in times of plenty that their gratitude for blessings would prompt their adherence to Godly things, but somehow they start thinking that “They Are Responsible for the Prosperity” never realizing that it is a gift from God.
chemtrailssuck . . . . you have hit on one of the most important laws we have been given . . . . “praying to the Lord Jesus for our friends, our enemies and everyone who is under the control of oppressive forces that they may have the law of grace upon them. Sometimes, it is not so easy to pray for “our enemies” but we never know if our prayers might soften their hearts towards us.
TD . . . . this is such an excellent article. Thank you for taking the time to bring it to us!
