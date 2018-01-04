Upside-down crosses and Chelsea Clinton’s happy new year to Church of Satan

Last November, coming across blogs claiming that Chelsea Clinton had been seen wearing an upside-down cross necklace, I took pains to track down and examine images of her with the satanic jewelry.
I determined that the upside-down cross was an optical effect from the bail that attaches the cross to her chain necklace, only to have Chelsea herself shoot down my painstaking debunking when, on January 2, 2018, she tweeted “Happy New Year” to the Church of Satan.
That day, Chelsea tweeted actress Chrissy Teigen to offer comfort and solidarity when Teigen got in a Twitter storm over pizzagate. Responding to Teigen’s tweet,”what. is. happening. hi hooters!,” Chelsea tweeted:
“In 2017, @ChurchofSatan & I were put on a few threads together. In 2018, it’s @Hooters. What a time to be alive Chrissy!”
An hour later, the Church of Satan chimed in:
“The never ending excitement here is never ending.”
To which Chelsea replied @ChurchofSatan:
“It’s been so long! Happy New Year!“
The Church of Satan responded to Chelsea’s happy new year:
“Same to you, here’s to a great 2018!”
Chelsea has since deleted her “Happy New Year” tweet from her account, but it is archived here. Below is a screenshot of the exchange:
The next day, January 3, reacting to the news of her “Happy New Year” to the Church of Satan, Chelsea defended herself, saying that she was just being “civil, cheerful, respectful” to “people who don’t share our religious beliefs” — Satanists:
If Satan had a Twitter account, would Chelsea Clinton send “Happy New Year” and “Merry Christmas” wishes as well? After all, we can’t allow a mere difference of religious beliefs to stop us from being “civil, cheerful, and respectful” to the Devil, can we?
Speaking of upside-down crosses, Mookie kingston @mookiek2 tweeted this image of Hillary Clinton wearing a pendant embossed with an upside-down cross:
Then there’s anti-Trump actress Jennifer Lawrence who, on September 12, 2017 on the Tonight Show, wore a pair of upside-down cross earrings:
The screenshots of Lawrence were taken from this video:
See also:
- Evidence that Hillary Clinton and her associates are satanists
- Clinton friend and assassin Larry Nichols: Hillary is a satanist
- Hillary Clinton wanted to stick pins into voodoo dolls of her critics
- Jennifer Lawrence wants to throw a drink in Trump’s face
- Hollyweird libtard Jennifer Lawrence: ‘Hurricans Irma, Harvey are nature’s wrath for Trump victory
H/t FOTM‘s TrailDust, GiGi and reader YYZ
~Eowyn
The apples don’t fall far from the tree …
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a vile creature! You gave her more than the benefit of the doubt. She is, at minimum “amoral”. Look at her alleged parents. At least one of them!
You could package her, her “mom and dad”, Obongo, all their friends and acquaintances and the whole “Comet Pizza/D.C. ‘art'” crew and you wouldn’t find a bio-waste outfit willing to touch it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Satanism is not another denomination and most certainly not a religion to be compared to Judaism or Methodism. Chelsea is Clinton 2.0, she’s not going away but will rise once her time is ripe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe it is exactly what it appears to be, upside down crosses. I saw a YT video a few days ago by April LeJune, that mentioned Hillary-Huma emails that were recently released. She said that there were references in them to some kind of “vampirism”. I wouldn’t doubt it for one second.
The Chrissy Teigen stuff is also interesting, since it was she and John Legend that were on that LAX to Tokyo flight that was sent back after being four hours into the flight. People on Liz Crokin’s Twitter feed have been asking if the couple ever made it to Japan, as they haven’t really posted any photos of their trip like you would expect them to. They have, however, found plenty time to attack Liz personally since she pointed out that they had images and symbols of pedophilia on their websites.
LikeLiked by 2 people
These people belong to the same filth that inhabits the whole Hollywood-Music scene. They think evil is “Kool” and diddlying little kids is funny.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Bradford File converted the Huma emails into a searchable PDF. I searched for “vampirism” and “vampir” but came up with nothing: http://huma-emails.thebradfordfile.com/emails?q=vampirism
LikeLike
I haven’t heard anything related to “vampirism”. I HAVE read a few things related to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen related to Satanism. But these issues were raised by someone who was tracking down all of these peoples connections.
LikeLike