Steve Bannon turns against President Trump, calls him ‘treasonous’

On August 7, 2017, Steve Bannon resigned as President Trump’s White House Chief Strategist and returned to Breitbart News as its executive chairman
At the time, Bannon’s departure was described as unacrimonious. While The New York Times, quoting two anonymous “administration officials,” alluded to infighting (“confrontation within” Trump’s “inner circle”) as the reason for the resignation (or dismissal) of “the embattled White House chief strategist who helped Mr. Trump win the 2016 election,” Bannon himself told author Joshua Green:
“If there’s any confusion out there, let me clear it up: I’m leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents — on Capitol Hill, in the media, and in corporate America.”
Five months after his departure, Bannon has done an about face.
David Smith reports for The Guardian, Jan. 3, 2018, that according to “an explosive new book seen by the Guardian” — Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House — Bannon told Wolff that:
- The Trump Tower meeting between Trump’s oldest son Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner, then campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and a group of Russians including lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya was “treasonous” and “unpatriotic”. A trusted intermediary had promised documents that would “incriminate” rival Hillary Clinton. Instead of alerting the FBI to a potential assault on American democracy by a foreign power, Trump Jr. replied in an email: “I love it.”
- The investigation into Trump’s alleged collusion with the Kremlin will focus on money laundering.
- “They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”
On the Trump Tower meeting, Bannon remarked mockingly:
“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”
If any such meeting had to take place, it should have been set up “in a Holiday Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire, with your lawyers who meet with these people” so that any information could then be “dump[ed] … down to Breitbart or something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication. You never see it, you never know it, because you don’t need to … But that’s the brain trust that they had.”
Bannon maintained that Donald Trump must have known about the meeting: “The chance that Don Jr did not walk these jumos up to his father’s office on the twenty-sixth floor is zero.” That, of course, would mean that Bannon is also calling President Trump “treasonous” and “unpatriotic”.
It should be noted that:
- The FBI has thoroughly investigated the Trump Tower meeting and no evidence of wrongdoing was ever found, notwithstanding Bannon’s characterization of “treasonous” and “unpatriotic”.
- While calling Trump Jr.’s meeting with Russians to get dirt on Hillary Clinton “treasonous” and “unpatriotic,” Bannon manages to ignore:
- RINO Sen. John McCain’s and Hillary Clinton campaign’s hiring of opposition researcher Fusion GPS to compile the scandalous but wholly fictitious “Russian dossier” on Donald Trump. Congress is currently investigating whether the so-called Trump dossier was used by FBI agents to obtain authorization to spy on the Trump campaign. See “Fusion GPS, hired by Hillary for dirt on Trump, also paid 3 journalists”.
- Then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s treasonous facilitation in Uranium One — the sale of U.S. uranium mining to a Russian company with close ties to the Kremlin, thereby handing to Moscow control over more than 20% of America’s uranium. See “The real U.S.-Russian conspiracy: Russia gave multi-million $ bribe to Clinton Foundation for 2010 uranium deal”.
President Trump’s reaction to Bannon’s betrayal was swift:
(1) He fired off a tweet, calling Bannon a self-aggrandizing political charlatan who has “lost his mind”.
(2) In a lengthy statement issued yesterday afternoon, Trump blamed Bannon for everything from leaks to the news media to the upset GOP loss in last month’s Senate race in Alabama, and cast Bannon as a disgruntled former staffer whose chief goal is to stir up trouble:
“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind. Steve had very little to do with our historic victory, which was delivered by the forgotten men and women of this country. Steve pretends to be at war with the media, which he calls the opposition party, yet he spent his time at the White House leaking false information to the media to make himself seem far more important than he was. It is the only thing he does well. Steve was rarely in a one-on-one meeting with me and only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.”
(3) Trump’s lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bannon, saying he violated the employment agreement he had signed with the Trump Organization and likely defamed the president. Bannon is ordered to stop communicating confidential and/or disparaging information, and preserve all records in preparation for “imminent” legal action. The letter, from attorney Charles Harder, states:
“You have breached the Agreement by, among other things, communicating with author Michael Wolff about Mr. Trump, his family members, and the Company, disclosing Confidential Information to Mr. Wolff, and making disparaging statements and in some cases outright defamatory statements to Mr. Wolff about Mr. Trump, his family members, and the Company.”
Ivan Pentchoukov reports for The Epoch Times, Jan. 3, 2017, that “A large number of Breitbart News readers slammed the site’s executive chairman, Steve Bannon, on Wednesday as controversy swirled around critical comments Bannon made about President Donald Trump and his campaign team in a recently published book.” The brief article quoting The Guardian‘s report on Wolff’s book generated more than 12,000 comments in four hours as Breitbart readers weighed in.
Here’s a sample of Breitbart readers’ comments that are critical of Breitbart Executive Chairman Steve Bannon:
“I voted for Trump… I didn’t vote for Bannon. I’ll stick with Trump, thanks.”
“I’ve just about had enough of Bannon and his games. He’s a psychotic fool. I’m done with this site.”
“I kept telling people Bannon was on an ego trip a dangerous back stabber. Family never talks to strangers. Screw you Bannon.”
“Stupid move by Steve and he needs to walk back or he and Trump are done. CNN already has this as breaking news and you can bet other liberal outlets will beat this to death. Why Steve?”
“What a cowardly way to get revenge – Bannon had better speak out NOW.”
“I wonder what’s wrong with Bannon? I used to admire the dude, but if this is true, no more.”
At a minimum, Steve Bannon calling Trump Jr. — and by implication President Trump himself — “treasonous” and “unpatriotic” can benefit only Democrats, RINOs and “never Trumpers”. So much for Bannon’s vow last August that in leaving the White House, he will be “going to war for Trump against his opponents”.
UPDATE:
(1) Trump’s lawyers are seeking to block Michael Wolff’s book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, from being published next week. Attorney Charles Harder sent a cease-and-desist letter to Wolff and his publisher Henry Holt and Co., demanding that they “immediately cease and desist from any further publication, release or dissemination of the book” or excerpts and summaries of its contents, and to inform them that they are looking at possible libel charges in connection to the book. (New York Post)
(2) Author Michael Wolff is known for inventing and changing quotes. (InfoWars)
(3) Rush Limbaugh said this morning that:
- He’s heard from “unassailable sources” that when Steven Bannon was in the White House, he leaked information to the media — which confirms what President Trump said in his statement (see above).
- Some of what Wolff wrote about certain people contradicts what Limbaugh knows, e.g., that Bannon was allied with the late Roger Ailes.
(4) Today, Drudge Report tweeted a picture of Bannon smiling with his new “billionaire benefactor, Miles Kwok, aka Guo Wen Gui”. Reportedly, Bannon’s former patron, billionaire Rebekah Mercer, has withdrawn her financial support of Breitbart News because of the recent string of damaging reports about Bannon.
Dinesh D’Souza:
“Wouldn’t it be funny if Trump & Bannon cooked this one up together as a decoy for some bombshell policy initiative?”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Maryaha, You are brilliant, a 10. what a witty girl You are!!!
LikeLike
If they caught Trump walking on water the headline would read: "Trump can't swim".
LikeLiked by 1 person
The trouble with this entire story is that every alleged quote comes from a hard left source. It all sounds terrible. When Breitbart republished an article that was originally on Politico, I was miffed. The article stated that the Trump white house lawyers were gearing up to go against whatever Mike Flynn would tell Mueller, and I know Mike Flynn strongly supports this president. That was my first clue that something wasn’t good. Not only that, but the articles on Breitbart are not the investigative reporting they used to be, they’re not leading anymore.
So, did Bannon really utter the words Wolff is saying in his book? Did he really say Don Jr.’s actions in speaking to the Russian woman were “treasonous?” If all this is true, it sounds as though Bannon has lost his mind.
Remember too who came out and reported all this, it was Breitbart competitor Drudge, and Drudge has not exactly been a strong supporter of Trump.
Had Bannon gone on Fox News programs last night, and denied these inflammatory remarks, said it was fake news, it would have cleared him. Unfortunately, he didn’t…which makes us think it’s true.
Here’s what he said last night:
Bannon responded to that statement on Breitbart News’ SiriusXM show on Wednesday, telling a listener who called in, “The president of the United States is a great man. You know I support him, day in and day out, whether going through the country giving the Trump miracle speech or on the show or on the website.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yeah, when I saw what Drudge did yesterday I was confused. Seems like a bit of crowing, lying, and a PR stunt on Bannon’s part.
I was fighting a cold yesterday and was kind of glad to be off the Internet for most of the day. This kind of stuff will drive you crazy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s a theory much like the one expressed by Maryaha.
“What is the other hand doing?”
There are YUGE things going on, and a simultaneous news blackout. Could this be a way to lock the tawdry MSM onto a juicy anti Trump morsel, so they stay off other things (like stepped up GITMO activities, for instance)?
LikeLiked by 6 people
TD, exactly! The MSM is eating this up. They detest both President Trump and Bannon, and they are licking their chops over this one. Word has it that CNN even paused their coverage of the white box truck blocking their view of Trump playing golf to cover this kerfuffle. 😁

It's also interesting that our President has been talking about giving awards to the MSM for their fake news stories this week.
It’s also interesting that our President has been talking about giving awards to the MSM for their fake news stories this week.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly, March starts the primaries in Texas, very important, and the Deep State is being clobbered, but this is the distraction.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How long before we eradicate fake news this is getting old.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not long:
LikeLike
I think the term "fake news" is PC….i always called it "Blatant Lies"!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read an opinion piece the other day, that thought Bannon was behind the Weinstein outing…My gut felt that too…hmmmm
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sometimes I like Bannon sometimes I don't. If he was behind the Weinstein unmasking, I like him!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m not buying that Bannon said this from a second-hand source known for misquotes, and redouble my suspicion of this journalist’s credibility from his name alone. Not only known for spinning the truth, but named Wolff? Really?
Just look at the supposed statement Bannon makes: “… down to Breitbart or something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication.”
?
Really? You expect me to believe Bannon inferring that his own news site is less legit than someplace else? The statements about Donald Jr. are out-of-character (Especially since Hillary HAS had incriminating ties to Russia!). But the statement regarding Breitbart is just beyond credibility. Clearly, that part was written by Wolff. What difference does the location and quality of the meeting place have ANYTHING to do with legality? A sad paragraph all around.
Bannon doesn’t need to deny anything considering these excerpts. But in our climate, I fear trust is probably best reserved for Jesus the true Messiah, and nobody else. I’m taking his warning to heart to be as shrewd as possible. The political games are boiling hot right now, and the lies thicken as they’re stirred.
Off-topic, but the post I made for this isn’t showing. Interesting and often CENSURED info regarding the means of the WTC destruction. I bring it up because Infowars (I don’t trust them, but they’re reporting at least 50% true stories) claims Trump considered release previously classified tech to the public. There’s also the forest fires in California that indicate something strange is happening. It’s worth the Minds consideration.
http://drjudywood.com/
But to be honest, I don’t frankly trust Trump anymore. His actions and administrative appointments have been controversial in the extreme, sometimes downright perplexing. I firmly believe all is very much not well in the administration. Rush Limbaugh is quite right, a silent coup could likely be underway. All signs point to it. That, or, God protect us, we have been lied to by a man who says one thing but does another. Again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Gotta wonder if the ‘book’ is for real. There never was any thing wrong with Trump’s son and son-in-law meeting with [A]ny one with the prospect of retrieving criminal or treasonous information on an opponent of any sort.
It all fits too conveniently with the theoretical theory of distraction already attributed to Trump and his “draining the swamp”. It is certainly creating chaos in the media,….and with every one else.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This does sound more and more like a psy-op.
LikeLike
Have any of you been watching the QAnon videos? I think something big may be on the horizon, at least I hope so. The media blabbers are going insane, as usual, making nasty comments about Bannon's appearance, his hair, his weight, his looking like a drunk, etc. What do his looks have to do with the issue? We know Bannon has been the strongest strongest supporter of Trump and his agenda, so I'll leave it at that .. another pile of leftist BS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am beginning to think that what we think it is, it isn't.
I haven’t been able to locate QAnon’s true twitter account, as I usually avoid social media like the plague it is. And I always felt something was especially off about Twitter. Same with 4Chan, so following him/her/it is hard. Any links for this antisocial savvy soul?
From what I HAVE gleaned from people who post about QAnon, January 4th, today that is, the 10th and 20th should be watched or marked down. It’s the 4th. Is the Bannon fiasco what was being referenced, or is something happening we don’t know about? Least we can do is watch I guess, and observe what’s allowed for us to see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
