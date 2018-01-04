Oregon residents are up in arms at having to pump their own gas

Oh noes!
From Yahoo: A new law took effect at the start of the New Year in Oregon, making it legal for citizens to pump their own gas at stations—and Oregonians are not happy.
The law, which was passed through Oregon’s legislature in May and signed into law June, allows self-pumping in almost half of the state’s 36 counties. This leaves New Jersey the only state which still outlaws pumping one’s own gas.
When a CBS affiliate in Medford, Oregon, asked its Facebook followers to comment on the new legislation, the responses sparked reactions on social media. The post on Facebook has been shared over 55,000 times and has elicited over 40,000 comments that range from serious to sarcastic, but nevertheless, are equally entertaining.
“I don’t even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian…..I say NO THANKS! I don’t want to smell like gasoline!” one woman said.
“Not a good idea, there are lots of reason to have an attendant helping, one is they need a job too. Many people are not capable of knowing how to pump gas and the hazards of not doing it correctly. Besides I don’t want to go to work smelling of gas when I get it on my hands or clothes. I agree Very bad idea,” another Facebooker wrote.
“FEAR NOT OREGON!!!! I’ve decided to move to Oregon to open a school to teach people how to pump their own gas,” one man joked.
Not all Oregon gas stations will be changing their ways, according to the Bend Bulletin. “Honestly, I don’t think we’re going to make a change,” a cashier told the paper. “Our regular, longtime customers love coming here and talking to us while we pump their gas.”
She went on to say that many regulars probably don’t know how to work a gas pump.
A gas station manager in Prineville, Oregon, said his station will continue to employ attendants. Another gas station owner in Metolius, Oregon, added, “My equipment is not set up for credit cards, so we don’t have any way of recording the gallons.”
While the law will require everyday citizens to pump their own gas, the Americans With Disabilities Act ensures gas stations provide assistance for the elderly and disabled.
In New Jersey, a violation of the self-pumping law will elicit a fine between $50 and $250 for first offense, and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.
DCG
Oh, suck it up, cupcakes.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There are Cold Days in Wisconsin when I would gladly pay someone a couple bucks to fill the tank for me..
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seriously? People there is more to life to complain about then pumping your own gas. I find this absolutely ridiculous and absurd.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The world is ending! 😱
I have never seen such nonsense from people. These adults have lived their entire lives without putting gas in their own cars? I didn’t even know there are states that don’t allow self service. You would think that people would have watched an attendant put gas in their car at least once or twice, and be able to figure it out. And these guys think they have mental superiority over the rest of us. Pitiful…
LikeLiked by 3 people
People’s Republic of New Jersey– where self-reliance is as welcome as the 2nd Amendment!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s been that way since the 1970’s (I think). I remember when it wasn’t.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The protest comments all sound exactly like the vapid arguments against Voter ID laws.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It sounds like the law merely ALLOWS people to pump their own gas if they CHOOSE to,so what’s the big freak-out all about? Trust me-it’s so easy a CHILD can do it;in fact around here a lot of kids see it as a treat to get to gas up the car when they go with Mom or Dad to the station.
“I don’t even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian”
REALLY?? What a sheltered life these people must live. Have they figured out how to open a box of cereal yet? Maybe the local College offers a class…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wiki says Oregon has 27 official state emblems or symbols. We can now add a 28th symbol for the State of Oregon: Snowflakes!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now, if the gas stations were still offering full service (cleaning the windshield and checking the oil level, etc.) like many of us enjoyed back in the day, I might be upset too. Full service is a pleasant memory, so nostalgic. Oregon, join the rest of the country and remember to take time to teach your grandparents how to pump their gas and use the credit/debit card application.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are You loco (crazy) ? The attendant pumping your gas here? He’d probably charge You an arm and a leg!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whatever you think about it, it was a weird law to begin with. It was sold as a “right to work” law. What it really was is a law that did not allow for a “closed shop” union in exchange for a “guarantee” that the pumps would require a person to operate them.
Coming either direction, North from California or South from Washington, once you tried to get gas in Oregon, if you tried to fill your tank you were immediately assaulted by angry pumpsters. YOU CAN’T DO THAT! they’d shout. It was weird.
You were also at their mercy. They took your car (and your time) and seemed to deliberately prolong the agony. I’m glad to hear its gone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
These same people can’t check the air or oil or fill their windshield washer fluid. Changing a tire is out of the question.
I grew up with boys always working on their cars and you rarely see that now.
Many states have chosen to have people pumping for customers for safety reasons, but we have become very dependent and unable to take care of even minor things.
LikeLiked by 3 people