2017: Chicago’s homicides outnumber US military casualties 18:1

The moniker “Chiraq” aptly earned.
As reported by Michael W. Chapman at CNSNews.com: There were 664 homicides in Chicago in 2017* and, for comparison, 37 casualties in the U.S. military in its myriad operations around the globe. That’s according to data from the Chicago Tribune and from the Department of Defense’s press office.
*HeyJackass! shows the final homicide tally at 675.
The Chicago deaths are for the period Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2017; the military deaths are from Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 22, 2017, which is the latest update on casualties by the DoD posted so far. (There may have been a few more military casualties in December.)
From the data available, it shows that Chicago suffered 17.9 times more homicides than the U.S. military worldwide — combat and non-combat related deaths — last year.
For Chicago, 664 homicides — murders by shooting or other means (not including suicides) — averages to 1.8 homicides every day of the year.
For the U.S. military, some of the deaths were combat related and some were non-combat related. For instance, the first death, on Jan. 7, 2017, was a non-combat related incident. Spc. Isiah L. Booker, of Cibolo, Texas, who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, died in the incident, which is under investigation.
On Jan. 29, 2017, Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, of Peoria, Ill., died in “the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen, of wounds sustained in a raid against al-Qaida,” said the DoD.
On April 8, 2017, Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, 37, of Edgewood, Md., was killed in the Nangarghar Province of Afghanistan when “his unit came in contact with enemy forces using small arms fire during combat operations,” reported the DoD.
U.S. troops have been fighting in Afghanistan since October 2001, more than 16 years ago. U.S. troops have been in Iraq since March 2003, more than 14 years ago.
The Chicago homicides are monitored and documented by the Chicago Tribune staff 24 hours a day, according to their website, “Crime in Chicagoland.”
DCG
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
According to the mayor, it reduces the population, reduces the welfare rolls, and gives the city a boost in city revenue for the funeral homes, cemeteries, and floral businesses.
The mayor says the city is booming.
kommonsentsjane
LikeLiked by 4 people
Almost sounds like Memphis every day you turn on the tv and see how many got shot for the day and how many lived or make the hospital. Sad state of affairs we live in these days. God is our only answer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This law went into effect January 1, 2018 for Illinois:
http://chicago.gopride.com/news/article.cfm/articleid/88581649
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m with kommonsentsjane, – It’s not like “nice people are killing other nice people.” “It’s Bad People killing other Bad People.” Bluntly Speaking, = for every criminal killed on the street, = saves the decent-taxpaying folks $135,000 a year in jail-time incarsaration costs, – medical & psyco. fees..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. Just keep ’em in there, it’ll eventually sort itself out. Unless they can breed faster than they can shoot it’ll be fine. It’s a bargain too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
lophatt, as long as we don’t lose any police officers there is nothing that can be done but watch and continue the count.
LikeLiked by 3 people
ChiCongo by the numbers:
Stats | Chicago Murder, Crime & Mayhem
http://heyjackass.com/
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obongo is one of those Mother Nature should have made his Muther abort when hatched by his father(?).
LikeLike
Truth be told; Once Barack became POS, Chicago became front and Center or Chiraq in the eyes of Nation. The man lover would not even speak out against the crimes and high murder rate for fear of Steeping on the mayors toes.Could selling out Chicago been the trade-off for becoming President?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Its not as simple as bad guys killing bad guys either. All are effected; I live in the city, my children, my nieces, nephews, mother, relatives and friends as well.People have to go to School, work etc, we are all among the so-called bad guys. Robberies, home invasions and car jacking s are on the rise in the city now. This translates to anybody being a target for the so called bad guys, even myself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is no reform or recovery possible for Chicago , except police state , and that’s the intent of these deliberately caused and provoked troubles . The specifics and details , GOD will reveal to anyone who asks Him as a righteous christian . Righteousness means being in a right relationship to JESUS CHRIST . He will also show the approved their correct course of action and give them help .
LikeLiked by 2 people
Until the mayor changes his feelings and concerns, nothing will be done. Those being killed and doing the killing are people that he can’t use or benefit from.
He considers those people expendable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’d be surprised at how many dummies still believe that Obama was the Black Messiah or something. All i hear now is how Trump is ruining everything that Obama established, blah, blah. Even though they cant name one thing that the Tranny lover did. The only thing that I know for sure is that we face an uphill battle to change things. Chicago; we have a problem
LikeLiked by 2 people
At the risk of being misunderstood, ‘WE” do not have a problem. What “WE” must do is stop talking about “race” and start talking about citizenship. We have standards, laws and rules. People are either “good citizens” and abide by them, or they are not and should suffer the consequences.
Whitey is not obligated to find ways to make life more acceptable to those who don’t like it the way it is. Instead of rending our garments, gnashing our teeth and whimpering about what a “raw deal” some race or another got, we need to continue to build a society that people can be proud of. That means one where anybody can work if they’re able.
We are and have been establishing a society of reprobates. “Black Lives Matter (BLM)” is the antithesis of all of what I’m talking about. EVERYBODY’s life matters. Those that threaten other’s lives should be dealt with accordingly.
LikeLiked by 2 people