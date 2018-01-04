2017: Chicago’s homicides outnumber US military casualties 18:1

Posted on January 4, 2018 by | 16 Comments

chiraq

The moniker “Chiraq” aptly earned.

As reported by Michael W. Chapman at CNSNews.com: There were 664 homicides in Chicago in 2017* and, for comparison, 37 casualties in the U.S. military in its myriad operations around the globe. That’s according to data from the Chicago Tribune and from the Department of Defense’s press office.

*HeyJackass! shows the final homicide tally at 675.

The Chicago deaths are for the period Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 31, 2017; the military deaths are from Jan. 1, 2017 through Dec. 22, 2017, which is the latest update on casualties by the DoD posted so far. (There may have been a few more military casualties in December.)

From the data available, it shows that Chicago suffered 17.9 times more homicides than the U.S. military worldwide — combat and non-combat related deaths — last year.

For Chicago, 664 homicides — murders by shooting or other means (not including suicides) — averages to 1.8 homicides every day of the year.

For the U.S. military, some of the deaths were combat related and some were non-combat related. For instance, the first death, on Jan. 7, 2017, was a non-combat related incident. Spc. Isiah L. Booker, of Cibolo, Texas, who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, died in the incident, which is under investigation.

On Jan. 29, 2017, Chief Special Warfare Operator William “Ryan” Owens, 36, of Peoria, Ill., died in “the Arabian Peninsula of Yemen, of wounds sustained in a raid against al-Qaida,” said the DoD.

On April 8, 2017, Staff Sgt. Mark R. De Alencar, 37, of Edgewood, Md., was killed in the Nangarghar Province of Afghanistan when “his unit came in contact with enemy forces using small arms fire during combat operations,” reported the DoD.

U.S. troops have been fighting in Afghanistan since October 2001, more than 16 years ago.  U.S. troops have been in Iraq since March 2003, more than 14 years ago.

The Chicago homicides are monitored and documented by the Chicago Tribune staff 24 hours a day, according to their website, “Crime in Chicagoland.”

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in #BlackLivesMatter, Afghan war, crime, Culture War, gun control, Insanity, Iraq, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Middle East, Military, Race, Taxes, United States and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

16 responses to “2017: Chicago’s homicides outnumber US military casualties 18:1

  1. kommonsentsjane | January 4, 2018 at 7:38 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    According to the mayor, it reduces the population, reduces the welfare rolls, and gives the city a boost in city revenue for the funeral homes, cemeteries, and floral businesses.

    The mayor says the city is booming.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 4 people

  2. Brian Heinz | January 4, 2018 at 8:08 am | Reply

    Almost sounds like Memphis every day you turn on the tv and see how many got shot for the day and how many lived or make the hospital. Sad state of affairs we live in these days. God is our only answer.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. molly | January 4, 2018 at 8:39 am | Reply

    This law went into effect January 1, 2018 for Illinois:
    http://chicago.gopride.com/news/article.cfm/articleid/88581649

    Liked by 2 people

  4. EddieBG.. | January 4, 2018 at 8:52 am | Reply

    I’m with kommonsentsjane, – It’s not like “nice people are killing other nice people.” “It’s Bad People killing other Bad People.” Bluntly Speaking, = for every criminal killed on the street, = saves the decent-taxpaying folks $135,000 a year in jail-time incarsaration costs, – medical & psyco. fees..

    Liked by 3 people

  5. g6loq | January 4, 2018 at 9:14 am | Reply

    ChiCongo by the numbers:
    Stats | Chicago Murder, Crime & Mayhem
    http://heyjackass.com/

    Liked by 3 people

  7. lavelle | January 4, 2018 at 10:17 am | Reply

    Truth be told; Once Barack became POS, Chicago became front and Center or Chiraq in the eyes of Nation. The man lover would not even speak out against the crimes and high murder rate for fear of Steeping on the mayors toes.Could selling out Chicago been the trade-off for becoming President?

    Liked by 2 people

  8. lavelle | January 4, 2018 at 10:30 am | Reply

    Its not as simple as bad guys killing bad guys either. All are effected; I live in the city, my children, my nieces, nephews, mother, relatives and friends as well.People have to go to School, work etc, we are all among the so-called bad guys. Robberies, home invasions and car jacking s are on the rise in the city now. This translates to anybody being a target for the so called bad guys, even myself.

    Liked by 2 people

  10. MRP | January 4, 2018 at 12:01 pm | Reply

    There is no reform or recovery possible for Chicago , except police state , and that’s the intent of these deliberately caused and provoked troubles . The specifics and details , GOD will reveal to anyone who asks Him as a righteous christian . Righteousness means being in a right relationship to JESUS CHRIST . He will also show the approved their correct course of action and give them help .

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Glenn47 | January 4, 2018 at 12:33 pm | Reply

    Until the mayor changes his feelings and concerns, nothing will be done. Those being killed and doing the killing are people that he can’t use or benefit from.
    He considers those people expendable.

    Liked by 2 people

  12. lavelle | January 4, 2018 at 12:47 pm | Reply

    You’d be surprised at how many dummies still believe that Obama was the Black Messiah or something. All i hear now is how Trump is ruining everything that Obama established, blah, blah. Even though they cant name one thing that the Tranny lover did. The only thing that I know for sure is that we face an uphill battle to change things. Chicago; we have a problem

    Liked by 2 people

  13. lophatt | January 4, 2018 at 12:56 pm | Reply

    At the risk of being misunderstood, ‘WE” do not have a problem. What “WE” must do is stop talking about “race” and start talking about citizenship. We have standards, laws and rules. People are either “good citizens” and abide by them, or they are not and should suffer the consequences.

    Whitey is not obligated to find ways to make life more acceptable to those who don’t like it the way it is. Instead of rending our garments, gnashing our teeth and whimpering about what a “raw deal” some race or another got, we need to continue to build a society that people can be proud of. That means one where anybody can work if they’re able.

    We are and have been establishing a society of reprobates. “Black Lives Matter (BLM)” is the antithesis of all of what I’m talking about. EVERYBODY’s life matters. Those that threaten other’s lives should be dealt with accordingly.

    Liked by 2 people

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s