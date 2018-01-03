Sweden: Raped by 20 Muslims, woman told she’s disgusting because she has semen in her hair

“Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad”.

That famous quote was said by Prometheus in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s poem “The Masque of Pandora” (1875).

Lack of empathy is a form of madness — a defining attribute of the narcissistic and anti-social personality disorders, and of psychopaths. Prometheus’ quote is descriptive of contemporary Sweden that, like Germany and Denmark, is besieged by an epidemic of rapes and sexual assaults by Muslim “refugees” and “migrants”.

Chang Frick reports for the German-language newspaper Nyheteridag (Metro), Nov. 25, 2017, that more details are now known about the sensational gang rape of a woman in Fittja in August 2016.

Fittja is a district of Botkyrka Municipality, a suburb of the Swedish capital, Stockholm. In 2008, Fittja had a population of 7,458, 64.7% of whom were of non-Swedish origin, of whom 25.1% were non-Swedish citizens.

The Swedish government refuses to identify and keep a record of its residents by their race and ethnicity. But we all know what “non-Swedish origin” and “non-Swedish citizens” mean, given the presence of the Fittja Mosque, and the fact that Fittja is identified as among the most severe category of urban areas with the highest crime rates in Swedish police’s 2017 report.

Indeed, 10News describes Fittja as “a Muslim dominated area”.

In August 2016, a woman was raped, kicked and beaten in a Fittja stairwell by 20 men, who laughed and filmed the gang rape.

The people whom the bloodied woman turned to for help all ignored her:

A neighbor who saw what happened told police he has “learned not to see or hear so much”.

The rape victim rang the bell of a nearby apartment to ask that the police be notified. But the man who answered the door refused to help and showed her the way out.

The woman tried to get help from a guard at the train station, but was turned away.

Then the woman went to the Fittja City Center for help. According to the police report, a man at the center said to the woman, “Eeew, you are disgusting. You have sperm on your face and on your clothes. Don’t involve us.”

10News reports that the woman had to take the subway to central Stockholm to seek help. Several men are now charged with the crime. All of the rapists are reported to have “migrant background” — Swedish media’s euphemism for Muslim migrants.

