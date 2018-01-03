On supporting John McCain in the 2008 election

We knew Obama was a monster. He made it clear in his personal Mein Kampf, “Dreams From My Father.”

Many also knew McCain was a flawed candidate. He was very hostile to Christian organizations and to many other conservatives.

We watched McCain and his people do everything they could to undermine McCain’s running mate, Sarah Palin. As impossible as it seemed, one could conclude that McCain was deliberately giving the nation to a leftist dictator.

How I prayed and wearied myself in intercessions before the Lord to force through answered prayer the election to go to the Republicans. I got to the point where, if you could see my spirit man, I was tattered and ragged.

Then the Holy Spirit turned my mind toward one Bible verse, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”

I quickly searched it out online and found Psalm 46 verse 10. So I read the whole psalm a few times, taking in the message. The psalm speaks of trusting the Lord in the midst of upheaval. “Nations are in uproar. Kingdoms fall. He lifts His voice, the earth melts.”

God was clearly telling me to relax my white knuckled grip on the election, and lean back into His arms in complete trust that He has it all under control. Since that time I have frequently returned to that psalm as a source of faith in our turbulent days.

In 2008 I knew McCain was not a person I would choose in a positive way, but simply a lesser of 2 evils. However, now that we have hindsight, it is plain to see McCain was much more poisonous than I had thought. In that same era, I also trusted the Bush family.

Lesson:

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart

and lean not on your own understanding;

in all your ways submit to him,

and he will make your paths straight.”

– Proverbs 3:5-6

Right now we seem to be in the midst of a news blackout. Huge things are happening, but not being reported in the MSM. And we don’t know which sources can be trusted to be truthful and accurate in alternative media.

Now more than ever we must trust God.

“Be still, and know…”

