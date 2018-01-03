Fire in Clinton’s Bedroom – Not the Fire of Love

Posted on January 3, 2018 by | 8 Comments

Breaking News: 4:50 pm 01-03-2018

Fire breaks out at Hillary and Bill Clinton’s house in Chappaqua

Matt Coyne and Christopher J. Eberhart,
The Journal News Published 3:13 p.m. ET Jan. 3, 2018

http://www.lohud.com/story/news/local/westchester/new-castle/2018/01/03/fire-reported-clintons-house-chappaqua/1001102001/

Just a guess, but might there have been some computer records in the bedroom?

8 responses to “Fire in Clinton’s Bedroom – Not the Fire of Love

  1. Zorro | January 3, 2018 at 2:09 pm | Reply

    Fire is a much better cleanser than “Bleach Bit”

  2. Hadenoughalready | January 3, 2018 at 2:17 pm | Reply

    With the Clintons, EVERYTHING is suspicious!

  3. MomOfIV | January 3, 2018 at 2:18 pm | Reply

    they were asking for donations earlier…now, the home insurance will donate

  4. Dave | January 3, 2018 at 2:25 pm | Reply

    So Billy Joe Bob Bubba Jeff is now screwing around with flammable interns?

  5. Alma | January 3, 2018 at 2:27 pm | Reply

    Traildustfotm, YOU ARE RIGHT ON TARGET!!! Nothing scapes the Clinton’s imagination. Fire leaves no paper trails.

  6. True George | January 3, 2018 at 2:29 pm | Reply

    Hilary attempting to get rid of the computer server….

  7. Phil | January 3, 2018 at 3:12 pm | Reply

    It’s not any computer shenanigans, just the hell-mouth opening up.

