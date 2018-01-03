Fire in Clinton’s Bedroom – Not the Fire of Love

Breaking News: 4:50 pm 01-03-2018
Fire breaks out at Hillary and Bill Clinton’s house in Chappaqua
Matt Coyne and Christopher J. Eberhart,
The Journal News Published 3:13 p.m. ET Jan. 3, 2018
http://www.lohud.com/story/news/local/westchester/new-castle/2018/01/03/fire-reported-clintons-house-chappaqua/1001102001/
Just a guess, but might there have been some computer records in the bedroom?
♞
Fire is a much better cleanser than “Bleach Bit”
With the Clintons, EVERYTHING is suspicious!
they were asking for donations earlier…now, the home insurance will donate
So Billy Joe Bob Bubba Jeff is now screwing around with flammable interns?
Traildustfotm, YOU ARE RIGHT ON TARGET!!! Nothing scapes the Clinton’s imagination. Fire leaves no paper trails.
And they are getting closer to the heat.
Hilary attempting to get rid of the computer server….
It’s not any computer shenanigans, just the hell-mouth opening up.
