After being named “Today” co-host, Hoda Kotb receives text from Lauer: “It meant the world to me”

January 3, 2018
Imagine the outrage if any conservative woman had gushed about how she had received a congratulatory text from Bill O’Reilly.

From NY Daily News: Scandal-plagued TV host Matt Lauer reached out to Hoda Kotb to congratulate her after she was named his full-time replacement on the “Today” show.

“He texted me and he said congratulations and some really nice words, and it meant the world when I saw the text pop up,” Kotb told Entertainment Tonight. “My heart just went like, you know, it meant the world to see that.”

NBC announced Tuesday that Kotb will take over as Savannah Guthrie’s co-host on the weekday program — a little over a month after Lauer was fired by the network following an allegation of inappropriate sexual behavior. Multiple women have since come forward to accuse Lauer of sexual misconduct as well.

Kotb, 53, has hosted the “Kathie Lee & Hoda” segment of the “Today” show alongside Kathie Lee Gifford since 2008, and will continue to host that fourth-hour program in addition to her new gig. She has worked as a fill-in host during the earlier hours of the “Today” show in the past, including since Lauer was terminated.

Lauer, 59, said in a statement in late November that he feels “ashamed” by hisundisclosed past behavior, but contends some of the allegations against him are inaccurate. That statement represents the only public comment he’s made since his firing.

Kotb, who was joined by Guthrie for her interview with ET, told the entertainment outlet she’s been in touch with Lauer since the network cut ties.

You know, Matt is our good friend and continues to be, and I think for both of us, we’ve just been trying to navigate this time and honor our love and friendship with Matt, but also understand and try to learn more about these circumstances,” Kotb said.

“So, it’s complicated when you are surprised by revelations, but you still care deeply for somebody who’s a friend.”

DCG

3 responses to “After being named “Today” co-host, Hoda Kotb receives text from Lauer: “It meant the world to me”

  1. Auntie Lulu | January 3, 2018 at 11:03 am | Reply

    I suppose that there is a great deal of truth in the idea that when a friend commits a sin, or a criminal act, unless that act damaged us directly . . . then they do not just automatically get “cut off” as far as friendship goes. He has paid an extremely high price for his foolish behavior. He is act at age when other outlets would naturally shy away from him, then you add the sexual harassment allegations on top of that . . . and you have a man who may well remain unemployed for the rest of his life, unless he starts a business of his own.

    Like

  2. Karen | January 3, 2018 at 12:05 pm | Reply

    @Auntie Lulu, “He has paid an extremely high price for his foolish behavior.” ???? You do know he is accused of RAPE by a few women don’t you? I don’t know if you can put a ‘price’ on that. He can retire VERY nicely. I don’t think you need to worry about him.

    Like

  3. Anonymous | January 3, 2018 at 12:11 pm | Reply

    Oh, he’s okay, except he got caught…

    Like

