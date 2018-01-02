Russian cat saves baby abandoned in box in freezing cold

Posted on January 2, 2018 by | 6 Comments

Some animals are saints, i.e., holy.

This is a story about a holy street cat named Masha.

Masha found a 12-week-old baby boy abandoned in a cardboard box, with a few nappies and some baby food, on an icy street in Obninsk, Russia.

The city of Obninsk is 62 miles southwest of Moscow, where it is 1ºC temperature today, January 2.

So Masha got in the box, snuggled the baby and and kept him warm from the bitter cold.

Masha even tried to get on the ambulance that was taking the baby to a hospital, where he was declared fit and healthy.

According to the New York Post, Jan. 15, 2015, Masha is a “communal cat who is looked after by local residents,” which means she is homeless.

Obninsk city resident Irina Lavrova said Masha meowed to get the attention of a passerby:

“She [Masha] is very placid and friendly, so when I heard her meowing, I thought that perhaps she had injured herself. Normally she would have come and said hello to me. You can imagine my shock when I saw her lying in a box next to a baby. Clearly her mothering instincts had taken over and she wanted to protect the child. Everyone in the block is very proud of her. We have all spoiled her rotten by giving her her favorite food.”

A hospital spokesman told Central European News that “The baby had only been outside for a few hours and thanks to Masha … he was not damaged by the experience.” .

Good cat!

See also these other animal saints:

H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Acts of Kindness, Animal saints, God's creation and tagged , . Bookmark the permalink.

6 responses to “Russian cat saves baby abandoned in box in freezing cold

  1. EddieBG.. | January 2, 2018 at 5:40 am | Reply

    If Only Humans could be so Kind to One-Another..!!

    Liked by 2 people

  2. Jeff Lynn | January 2, 2018 at 6:29 am | Reply

    Kitty was trying to keep herself warm but saved the baby by doing so.

    Like

    • Dr. Eowyn | January 2, 2018 at 7:14 am | Reply

      If Masha was just “trying to keep herself warm,” she wouldn’t have alerted the humans to the abandoned baby, nor would she try to follow the baby into the ambulance.

      Like

  3. Alma | January 2, 2018 at 6:44 am | Reply

    Masha and her maternal instinct to protect a baby, glorious! While the godless, malevolent, heartless beast is able to conceive, How can a woman carry a child for nine months and then dump that precious bundle to die in the cold? In the end, she will pay!

    Liked by 1 person

  4. True George | January 2, 2018 at 7:06 am | Reply

    Residents should adopt the cat and give her a nice warm home….

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s