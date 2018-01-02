Russian cat saves baby abandoned in box in freezing cold

Some animals are saints, i.e., holy.
This is a story about a holy street cat named Masha.
Masha found a 12-week-old baby boy abandoned in a cardboard box, with a few nappies and some baby food, on an icy street in Obninsk, Russia.
The city of Obninsk is 62 miles southwest of Moscow, where it is 1ºC temperature today, January 2.
So Masha got in the box, snuggled the baby and and kept him warm from the bitter cold.
Masha even tried to get on the ambulance that was taking the baby to a hospital, where he was declared fit and healthy.
According to the New York Post, Jan. 15, 2015, Masha is a “communal cat who is looked after by local residents,” which means she is homeless.
Obninsk city resident Irina Lavrova said Masha meowed to get the attention of a passerby:
“She [Masha] is very placid and friendly, so when I heard her meowing, I thought that perhaps she had injured herself. Normally she would have come and said hello to me. You can imagine my shock when I saw her lying in a box next to a baby. Clearly her mothering instincts had taken over and she wanted to protect the child. Everyone in the block is very proud of her. We have all spoiled her rotten by giving her her favorite food.”
A hospital spokesman told Central European News that “The baby had only been outside for a few hours and thanks to Masha … he was not damaged by the experience.” .
Good cat!
See also these other animal saints:
- Homeless dog saves newborn baby from garbage dump
- Tiny Daschund sacrifices life to save owner from 400-lb black bear
- Homeless dog rescues woman from car wreck
- Homeless dog saves life of 3-year-old girl
- Hero dog saves goats and deer from Northern California inferno
- Extraordinary video footage of dogs protecting human babies from harm
- Dog licks owners’ faces to alert them to fire
- Dog saves her injured human from freezing to death
- Pit bull saves kids from attack bees
- Dog saves woman from choking to death
- Hero dog saves foster guardian’s life
- Hero dog saves 4 children from fire
- Seeing-eye dog risks life to rescue blind man in NY subway
- Dog rescues kittens dumped in traffic
- Brave dog stays with injured mate on railway for 2 days
- Hero cat pounds on door; saves family from carbon monoxide poisoning
- Brave cat protects baby from man’s attacks
- Animals who saved human lives: pig, dogs, gorilla, lions
- Hero mommy rabbit saves babies from snake
- Mommy rat saves her baby from snake
- Monkey revives electrocuted friend
- Turtle lends a helping hand to another
H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV
~Eowyn
If Only Humans could be so Kind to One-Another..!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kitty was trying to keep herself warm but saved the baby by doing so.
LikeLike
If Masha was just “trying to keep herself warm,” she wouldn’t have alerted the humans to the abandoned baby, nor would she try to follow the baby into the ambulance.
LikeLike
Masha and her maternal instinct to protect a baby, glorious! While the godless, malevolent, heartless beast is able to conceive, How can a woman carry a child for nine months and then dump that precious bundle to die in the cold? In the end, she will pay!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Residents should adopt the cat and give her a nice warm home….
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Masha is still alive, I would start a Go Fund Me campaign to fly her here for adoption.
LikeLiked by 1 person