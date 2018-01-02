Russian cat saves baby abandoned in box in freezing cold

Some animals are saints, i.e., holy.

This is a story about a holy street cat named Masha.

Masha found a 12-week-old baby boy abandoned in a cardboard box, with a few nappies and some baby food, on an icy street in Obninsk, Russia.

The city of Obninsk is 62 miles southwest of Moscow, where it is 1ºC temperature today, January 2.

So Masha got in the box, snuggled the baby and and kept him warm from the bitter cold.

Masha even tried to get on the ambulance that was taking the baby to a hospital, where he was declared fit and healthy.

According to the New York Post, Jan. 15, 2015, Masha is a “communal cat who is looked after by local residents,” which means she is homeless.

Obninsk city resident Irina Lavrova said Masha meowed to get the attention of a passerby:

“She [Masha] is very placid and friendly, so when I heard her meowing, I thought that perhaps she had injured herself. Normally she would have come and said hello to me. You can imagine my shock when I saw her lying in a box next to a baby. Clearly her mothering instincts had taken over and she wanted to protect the child. Everyone in the block is very proud of her. We have all spoiled her rotten by giving her her favorite food.”

A hospital spokesman told Central European News that “The baby had only been outside for a few hours and thanks to Masha … he was not damaged by the experience.” .

Good cat!

H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV

~Eowyn

