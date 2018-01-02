7 responses to “Is Huma Abedin wearing an ankle monitor?

  1. Maryaha | January 2, 2018 at 7:13 am | Reply

    Ooohhh, Dr. Eowyn, I was so hoping you would do an article about this. I don’t trust my eyes, but yours are so very sharp!

  2. EddieBG.. | January 2, 2018 at 7:30 am | Reply

    That ankle bracket should be replaced by a noose at the neck line..

  3. Diane Wilson | January 2, 2018 at 7:40 am | Reply

    Looks like these crooks might actually be made to pay for their crimes!

  4. David Cameron | January 2, 2018 at 7:41 am | Reply

    What amazes me is that Huma and her mother were writers for a pro islam website founded and funded by the muslim brotherhood. Her brother is also connected to it . She as well as her mother and brother not to mention her entire family, would never pass a minimal security check (and for that matter neither would Hussein Obama) yet she is Hillary’s principle fart catcher and possibly her lover and would have had access to tons of top secret information but that’s OK because the evil, criminal witch, not to mention incompetent, Hillary, because she is married to the criminal rapist Bill Clinton, is excused. You could make a fiction movie about this story but it would be considered to be too ridiculous to be true yet more than half of Americans who voted, voted for Hillary because she is thought of as a saint and a genius and the most qualified out of 330,000,000 Americans to be president. This was like Nero’s Rome

  5. MeThePeople | January 2, 2018 at 7:42 am | Reply

    Ankle holster?

    Seems like they could fill Guantanamo with her and her hoodlum relatives.
    And I hope they do soon.

  6. YouKnowWho | January 2, 2018 at 7:49 am | Reply

    They don’t keep dead people at gitmo. So, in a way, I hope she never makes it there.

  7. MyBrainHurts | January 2, 2018 at 8:00 am | Reply

    As much as I would love to see Huma and Hillary in jail where they belong, I’m not so sure it’s an ankle monitor she’s wearing. Those jeans seem very tight fitting at the knee and I don’t think those pants legs would have been able to squeeze over the monitor.

