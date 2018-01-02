On the afternoon of December 29, 2017, thanks to a FOIA lawsuit by Judicial Watch, the State Department released 2,800 work-related emails of top Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin, which the FBI had found in a laptop of Abedin’s estranged husband and convicted pedophile Anthony Weiner. The FBI redacted large portions of the emails before releasing them to the public.

The Daily Mail reports that an initial review of the 2,800 documents dumped by the State Department reveal at least 5 emails classified at the ‘confidential level,’ the third most sensitive level the U.S. government uses. And yet the emails are in Weiner’s laptop although, as a civilian and former Congressman, Weiner does not have the proper clearance to view or store classified documents on his laptop.

Daily Caller found, among the 2,800 released emails, that Huma Abedin had used her personal, unsecured Yahoo email account to forward sensitive State Department emails, including passwords to government systems. Abedin’s Yahoo email account — along with every single Yahoo account, totaling 3 billion accounts — was hacked in August 2013, which Yahoo’s parent company Verizon admitted FOUR years later, in October 2017.

Zero Hedge reports that on December 29, Huma Abedin was seen heading into the Hillary Clinton offices in midtown Manhattan just a few hours before the FBI released the 2,800 emails. She was wearing long, bell-bottom pants.

A sharp-eyed netizen spotted some very interesting wrinkles the size and shape of an ankle monitor in Abedin’s right pant leg:

Since when do pant wrinkles have a right angle?

Meanwhile, as the noose tightens on Huma Abedin, two of her cousins had been arrested:

On December 26, 2017, three days before the FBI released the 2,800 emails, Abedin’s first cousin, Omar Amanat , 44 and an associate were convicted of fraud for deceiving shareholders in their tech company by falsely inflating revenues. Amanat faces 10 years in prison at his scheduled sentencing on April 25, 2018.

, 44 and an associate were convicted of fraud for deceiving shareholders in their tech company by falsely inflating revenues. Amanat faces 10 years in prison at his scheduled sentencing on April 25, 2018. Earlier, on December 5, 2017, another first cousin of Abedin, Irfan Amanat , was charged in Manhattan Federal Court in the KIT Digital case. He was busted by the SEC in a separate case for tricking the Nasdaq exchange into giving him $50,000 with a computer program he wrote.

