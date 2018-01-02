Hollyweird libtard Debra Messing praises her son for sitting during National Anthem

Virtue signaling: It’s what Hollyweird does best.

From TV News Guide: Actress Debra Messing posted a message to social media praising her son’s decision to sit “in protest” during the singing of the National Anthem before the start of a New York Rangers game.

The Will & Grace star captioned the conversation she had with her son, Roman, and ended the message with the Black Lives Matter hashtag: “Please stand for the pledge of allegiance.” Son: “Mom, I want to sit down in protest. Can we do that?” Me: “Yes, honey. We can do that.” Whose crying? I’m not crying. #BLM”

Messing posted a photo of the boy holding his hand over his heart, as he sat in a similar fashion as the NFL players who have taken a knee during the playing of the National Anthem before football games.

The trend of sitting or kneeling during the National Anthem began last year with former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, expanded to other players across the league, prompted criticism from President Donald Trump, and is likely the single biggest driver behind sagging viewer ratings from a year ago.

Messing’s post garnered some praise from her followers and was ripped as “disgusting” and “sickening” by others who said they doubt the actress’s son is mature enough to fully understand what he’s protesting against.

Messing, indeed, is an outspoken critic of President Trump. Last January she posted a “#SolidaritySelfie” to show her solidarity with Muslims and immigrants and protest against the president’s immigration policies.

Ironically, Messing praised Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) in September when she kneeled on the House floor in solidarity with NFL Player. “Teary…this is amazing,” Messing said in her tweet.

DCG

