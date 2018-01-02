Black Lives Matter

Posted on January 2, 2018 by | 6 Comments

Of Course They Do

Next Question Please

 

For those who are expecting more, this is deliberately brief. The point is that the reflexive accusation of racism as a means of silencing every kind of non-leftist speech is a very tired meme. You can call me racist until you faint, and I will not be shaken up or defensive. Leftists, black and beige alike, you are boring.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in #BlackLivesMatter, race baiters/profiteers, race war, Racism, War on White People and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

6 responses to “Black Lives Matter

  1. Dave | January 2, 2018 at 7:36 pm | Reply

    It has gotten to the point where being called a “racist” is damn near a badge of honor.

    After all, you are pissing off the right people.

    Liked by 4 people

  2. Auntie Lulu | January 2, 2018 at 7:38 pm | Reply

    TD . . . . That was certainly short, but very sweet! I could not agree more, most of us have had it up to our eye teeth in the use of calling people they want to shoot down . . . . R-A-C-I-S-T. It is strictly a ploy that the leftist mob uses.

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Dr. Eowyn | January 2, 2018 at 7:42 pm | Reply

    Well said, TrailDust. I’d long reached the point where my reaction to accusations of racism is a big yawn.

    All Lives Matter!

    Liked by 2 people

    • lophatt | January 2, 2018 at 9:07 pm | Reply

      That’s the proper reaction, in my opinion. To do otherwise is to concede that one feels obligated to get they accuser’s blessing somehow. It is arrogant and rude.

      To be perfectly honest, while I do not consider myself “racist”, if I wanted to be I could. I don’t need anyone’s permission or approval.

      Just like a lot of people have trouble with the distinction between “prejudice” and “discrimination”. They are not the same thing. It is not “illegal” to be prejudice. It may even be “wise” to be prejudiced.

      I’m sure that most readers of this site are familiar with social engineering. This is how it is applied. One technique is accusing someone of being a certain way and it is assumed they will vehemently deny it. In that way it implants the notion that the only “acceptable” answer is to confirm the accuser’s desired affirmation.

      Like

  4. Alma | January 2, 2018 at 8:37 pm | Reply

    Booooring. I am not conceited and Iwill not ever allow anyone to belittle me because I like ME.

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s