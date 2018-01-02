Black Lives Matter

Of Course They Do
Next Question Please
♞
For those who are expecting more, this is deliberately brief. The point is that the reflexive accusation of racism as a means of silencing every kind of non-leftist speech is a very tired meme. You can call me racist until you faint, and I will not be shaken up or defensive. Leftists, black and beige alike, you are boring.
Advertisements
It has gotten to the point where being called a “racist” is damn near a badge of honor.
After all, you are pissing off the right people.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dave . . . . I certainly do agree, we are striking a nerve, and as you say . . . “pissing off the right people.” Life is good!
LikeLiked by 3 people
TD . . . . That was certainly short, but very sweet! I could not agree more, most of us have had it up to our eye teeth in the use of calling people they want to shoot down . . . . R-A-C-I-S-T. It is strictly a ploy that the leftist mob uses.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well said, TrailDust. I’d long reached the point where my reaction to accusations of racism is a big yawn.
All Lives Matter!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s the proper reaction, in my opinion. To do otherwise is to concede that one feels obligated to get they accuser’s blessing somehow. It is arrogant and rude.
To be perfectly honest, while I do not consider myself “racist”, if I wanted to be I could. I don’t need anyone’s permission or approval.
Just like a lot of people have trouble with the distinction between “prejudice” and “discrimination”. They are not the same thing. It is not “illegal” to be prejudice. It may even be “wise” to be prejudiced.
I’m sure that most readers of this site are familiar with social engineering. This is how it is applied. One technique is accusing someone of being a certain way and it is assumed they will vehemently deny it. In that way it implants the notion that the only “acceptable” answer is to confirm the accuser’s desired affirmation.
LikeLike
Booooring. I am not conceited and Iwill not ever allow anyone to belittle me because I like ME.
LikeLiked by 1 person