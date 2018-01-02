Are Sandy Hook child victims alive and well?

It is five years since the Dec. 14, 2012 shooting massacre of 20 children and 6 adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Wolfgang Halbig, a former Florida state trooper and school safety consultant, is one of many Sandy Hook “truthers” who
On New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2017, Fellowship of the Minds received an email from Mr. Halbig, with the startling claim that the 20 Sandy Hook child victims are alive and well. His words:
TRULY THANK FACEBOOK IN HELPING ME FIND THE SANDY HOOK CHILDREN THAT ARE STILL ALIVE AS YOU CAN SEE
To support that claim, Halbig included this composite image (see below) of the 20 victims as 6-year-olds and as they presumably are today.
↓Click image to enlarge↓
Three things about the above image:
- The young adult pictures of the 12 females resemble their childhood pictures, especially the seven who posed as adults together: Avielle Richman, Grace McDonnell, Olivia Engel, Madeleine Hsu, Charlotte Bacon, Caroline Previdi, and Allison Wyatt.
- The young adult pictures of the 8 males don’t much resemble the child pictures.
- If the adult pics indeed are of the child victims, that means they were not 6 years old on Dec. 14, 2012, but were much older.
Halbig would not give the source(s) of the pics of the child-victims-as-adults. In an email to me, Professor James Fetzer said:
“I think the photo of seven girls [Avielle Richman, Grace McDonnell, Olivia Engel, Madeleine Hsu, Charlotte Bacon, Caroline Previdi, Allison Wyatt] is right. Wolf[gang] talked about it on [John B. Wells’ internet radio show] Caravan to Midnight and said that he had had it vetted by an expert who works w/ FBI.”
Since Halbig said in his email that Facebook had helped him find the child “victims” as adults, I searched for each of their names on Facebook. This is what I found:
- In most cases, the Facebook pages of individuals with the same names as the Sandy Hook victims are set to private and thus, no information can be gleaned, not even a picture. As an example,there is only one Avielle Richman and only one Jessica Rekos on Facebook, but their respective pages are both set to private.
- In some cases, e.g., Josephine Gay and Catherine Hubbard,there is no one by that name on Facebook.
- I was able to find the Facebook pages of four individuals whose adult images resemble the Sandy Hook child victims. They are:
(1) Olivia Engel: The only Olivia Engel on Facebook says she is the owner of Olivia Engel Jewelry Designs (she makes necklaces) and lives in West Hartford, CT. Here’s a screenshot of her Facebook page, in the event she deletes the account or takes it to private.
Below is the composite I made of Sandy Hook Olivia Engel (#1), Halbig’s Olivia Engel (#2), and Facebook Olivia Engel (#3). Note the striking resemblance: same eyebrows, same nose, same labial folds when she smiles, same chin.
(2) Allison Wyatt: I found an Allison Wyatt whose adult image (#3) resembles the Sandy Hook Allison Wyatt (#1) and Halbig’s Allison Wyatt (#2) — same eyebrows, same face shape, same blonde hair color. However, one must be “befriend” Facebook Allison Wyatt for information on biographical details.
(3) Emilie Parker: Out of several Emilie Parkers on Facebook, there is one “Emily Parker” (#3) who most resembles Sandy Hook Emilie Parker (#1) and Halbig’s Emilie Parker (#2) — same blonde hair, same nose, same fondness for the color pink. There is no biographical information other than “Community Organization”.
(4) Jesse Lewis: Out of the Jesse Lewises on Facebook, this Jesse Lewis (#3) — who is a HVAC Tech (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Technician) at Tri State Enterprise (a contractor in Flatwoods, Kentucky) and lives in Argillite, Kentucky — most resembles the Halbig Jesse Lewis (#2).
Of the above four (Olivia Engel, Allison Wyatt, Emilie/Emily Parker, Jesse Lewis), the strongest resemblance is among the child, adolescent and young adult versions of Olivia Engel.
To make the case that the Sandy Hook child victims are still alive, all that is needed is just one case. If, say, Olivia Engel is alive and well and living in Hartford, Connecticut, then it means the other 19 child victims also did not die at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012.
Lastly, here’s something rather bizarre.
I found the Facebook page of the Nancy Lanza: https://www.facebook.com/nancy.lanza.79.
There is very little on Nancy Lanza’s Facebook. Her last post (see below) was an update of her profile picture on March 5, 2013 — 2 months 19 days after she had been shot to death by her son, Adam.
~Eowyn
The evil fraud Halbig pleaded insanity when brought to justice by the father of one of the children murdered by Adam Lanza.
Halbig pleaded insanity? You’re insane to be claiming that…or just a lousy liar!
In the case of Emelie Parker . . . I rather doubt that any of us will ever forget her father, Robbie Parker. He had the ability to laugh and joke one minute, but right on queue, once he was at the microphone bemoaning the loss and extremely tragedy that had befallen his family–the tears flowed, and the face changed to one of extreme sadness. I would love to see at least one case proven that the supposed murdered child is still alive. Any and all persons involved in this horrific hoax on the American people need to be cooling their heels in prison for a very long time.
The very thing that sticks in my mind . . . when taking into consideration all the various ins and outs that we were privileged to witness for ourselves via film clips, in addition to the real estate transaction records which showed that numerous houses were transferred into the names of parents, and others intimately involved in this hoax AND the records show the purchase price as: $ 0.00 How does that happen in the real world unless something illegal or underhanded was going on? How is it that the masterminds, and those who participated in this chicanery actually thought that the American people were so stupid, so gullible, so naive, so easily duped that we would not question the “official story.” God Bless each and every person, including our own Dr Eowyn, for continuing to stay on point, to bring the real information out into the light of day!
Good follow up. Too many coincidences or a whole lot of doppelgängers are running around. The truth is out there and it will come out.
I’m glad to revisit this again. My theory is that they used photos of children that were already older than the narrative would indicate. Whether the names had anything to do with actual relatives or not is questionable. For the life of me, I can’t imagine why they would use actual names.
The whole thing is a complete and obvious fake. The surest way to discover this would be to exhume some bodies. It has been demonstrated in virtually every way imaginable that this was contrived. It is difficult for me to imagine someone who has actually studied this that could doubt the research.
Despite all the “Lenny Pozner” hype (real or imagined), Halbig has actually prevailed. When the chips were down and “Lenny” had to put up or shut up, he shut up. Preying on peoples emotions in order to get them to suspend their logic is an old trick.
Nobody “official” is ever going admit this, no matter what. Those involved did a masterful job of unveiling this hoax. I still love to look at these tidbits of information. They really weren’t all that careful. They didn’t think they had to be.
Anytime someone asks if the government lies, you can point to this.
Keep it coming, Doc! Nobody Died at Sandy Hook!
It looks like Josephine Gay and Catherine Hubbard were switched.
Today , it can be hard to know who is real . See video : ” RUSSIANVIDS – IS ANYTHING REAL ANYMORE ? ” by Zack Greevey
Someday, one of them will talk.
