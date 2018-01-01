8 years ago, Al Gore said North Pole will be completely ice-free by now

Posted on January 1, 2018 by | 4 Comments

Eight years ago, on December 14, 2009, at the UN Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, Al Gore predicted that the North Pole would be completely ice-free by now:

(2:14 mark) “There is a 75% chance that the entire North Polar ice cap during . . . some of the summer months could be completely ice-free within the next five to seven years.”

That was FAKE NEWS!

As you can see in the graph below, the North Pole is in no danger of completely melting. In fact, as measured by Greenland Ice Core’s interglacial temperatures, the Earth actually is in a cooling period, compared to severe warming periods in the past, the warming during the Middle Ages being the most recent period.

The graph below shows that global surface temperature actually had been cooling since 2001, and began a warming uptick after 2014:

Al Gore is only one of climate-change doomsday-sayers who, like him, are proven to be wrong, again and again. But that doesn’t stop them for continuing their alarmist predictions — and getting wealthy while so doing.

See also:

H/t FOTM‘s MomOfIV

~Eowyn

Advertisements
This entry was posted in conspiracy, fake news, Fear Mongers, Global Warming / Climate Change, Liberals/Democrats/Left, professors and intellectuals, Science & technology, United States and tagged , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

4 responses to “8 years ago, Al Gore said North Pole will be completely ice-free by now

  1. Richard | January 1, 2018 at 6:01 am | Reply

    What a moron

    Liked by 1 person

  2. Hadenoughalready | January 1, 2018 at 6:04 am | Reply

    Ya….but he didn’t specify “which” five years, did he? I mean really…
    What an ASS! I hope he goes flat broke and they find him frozen stiff at a sewage treatment plant…

    Liked by 2 people

  3. Christian Zionist | January 1, 2018 at 6:26 am | Reply

    total dummkopf … the guy has made a ton of money fooling the millennials with this horse hockey pile of dung. God made the world to be cyclical. My grandfather told me long ago that if I lived long enough I’d see dry spells and wet spells, extra cold and extra hot, and he was right, God made this earth just like that. We are to be good stewards of what He gave us, but Algore is a whack job who wants to tax the people into oblivion over his made up climate change.

    Liked by 1 person

  4. kommonsentsjane | January 1, 2018 at 6:26 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Something is rotten in Denmark.

    kommonsentsjane

    Liked by 1 person

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s