2 Republican Congressmen got AIDS from Bohemian Grove

Bohemian Grove is a 2,700-acre campground in Monte Rio in northern California, belonging to the Bohemian Club — a private San Francisco-based men’s club. In mid-July each year, Bohemian Grove hosts a more than two-week encampment of some of the most prominent men in the world, including U.S. presidents and politicians.

The mid-summer encampment includes a ritual, first begun in 1881, called “Cremation of Care” in front of a 30-foot owl statue that Alex Jones identified as Moloch.

President Richard Nixon said in his private presidential tapes:

“The Bohemian Grove that I attend from time to time . . . is the most faggy goddamn thing you could ever imagine . . . it’s just terrible.”

Now, a revealed blind item on the Hollywood gossip blog, Crazy Days and Nights, confirms what Nixon said about the Bohemian Grove.

Crazy Days and Nights‘ blogger calls himself “Ent Lawyer” (Ent=Entertainment), who has a track record of accuracy. The Daily Beast describes Ent Lawyer as:

“. . . calling out many of Hollywood’s now-ostracized sexually misbehaving elite, sometimes years in advance of the mainstream media. ‘If you had been reading @entylawyer, you’d have known about Matt Lauer. And Harvey [Weinstein]. And Kevin Spacey. Just saying,’ tweeted New York professional Sara Zucker. Or as investigative journalist Mark Ebner (one of only 20 people who knows the blogger’s real-life identity) observes, ‘Enty Lawyer is like the anti-Perez Hilton. In my opinion, that’s what makes him so impressive, is that no one knows who he is, and he’s being proven right again and again. That’s like legendary shit.’”

This is Ent Lawyer’s “Blind Items Revealed #4,” posted on January 1, 2018:

