Why did the Christians of Iraq find no protection from George W Bush?

I was duped! I trusted Bush, but hindsight proves me wrong.

Today’s article in Breitbart deals with the divide between the “Neocons” and what we believe to be real conservatism.

BREITBART – John Zmirak: #NeverTrump National Review Licked ‘the Mud Off of George W. Bush’s Boots’ While He Allowed Iraq’s Christians to Be Ethnically Cleansed by ROBERT KRAYCHIK – 30 Dec 2017 National Review “let themselves be turned into the propaganda wing of the neo-conservative movement” during the George W. Bush administration, while ignoring the ethnic cleansing of Iraq’s Christian communities under Bush’s watch, said John Zmirak, Senior Editor of The Stream and author of the new Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism. Read the article here.

It grieves me to the core to know what evil was perpetrated by our government.

Lord Jesus, as we end 2017 and begin a new year, we ask you to mercifully grant us your leadership through 2018. Thank you for your great love, which lights our hearts.

♞

