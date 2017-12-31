Why did the Christians of Iraq find no protection from George W Bush?

I was duped! I trusted Bush, but hindsight proves me wrong.

Today’s article in Breitbart deals with the divide between the “Neocons” and what we believe to be real conservatism.

BREITBART – John Zmirak: #NeverTrump National Review Licked ‘the Mud Off of George W. Bush’s Boots’ While He Allowed Iraq’s Christians to Be Ethnically Cleansed

by ROBERT KRAYCHIK – 30 Dec 2017

National Review “let themselves be turned into the propaganda wing of the neo-conservative movement” during the George W. Bush administration, while ignoring the ethnic cleansing of Iraq’s Christian communities under Bush’s watch, said John Zmirak, Senior Editor of The Stream and author of the new Politically Incorrect Guide to Catholicism.

It grieves me to the core to know what evil was perpetrated by our government. 

Lord Jesus, as we end 2017 and begin a new year, we ask you to mercifully grant us your leadership through 2018. Thank you for your great love, which lights our hearts.

6 responses to “Why did the Christians of Iraq find no protection from George W Bush?

  1. kommonsentsjane | December 31, 2017 at 7:10 am | Reply

    Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:

    Rebogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.

    Yes, I voted for Bush II; but, the only reason was – that was the only thing on the ballot that was marked conservative. And, then we learned he was a turn coat – the whole Bush dynasty turned against America and voted for Hillary Clinton, a communist democrat. So now we all know they lied to us.

    Bush II turned against Christians for the love of Saudi money. He is such a fake – each year he hosts the disabled veterans that he sent off to Iraq under false pretenses – is it because of guilt?

    What a sorry lot. Sorry, no respect for traitors.

    kommonsentsjane

  2. C. | December 31, 2017 at 8:22 am | Reply

    AMEN 🙏🏻

  3. Puddy Dunne | December 31, 2017 at 8:36 am | Reply

    No difference between the Bush or the Clinton crime syndicates. People should now realize the two party paradigm is just a facade, a rouse and the paths to the end are both liberal and conservative which do not include Religious Sovereignty in any manner. One World Government supersedes all the nation state games and money. To think Trump wields any power is just as ridiculous as Dubya’s or Bubba’s reigns on the Joo and Jesuit juggernaut. All this political and pundit pablum is apologist drunken history.

  4. phoenix | December 31, 2017 at 8:53 am | Reply

    Think about it….. The fix was in for Bush. The establishment is always steps ahead of us and they knew that only a Republican President could get the Patriot Act passed. it sure wouldn’t have happened under Gore. BO could have modified it or cancelled it all together but we didn’t hold our breath waiting for that to happen. Remember how Obamacare was whipped out post haste.. full cloth… out of nowhere, ready to be enacted? That is exactly the way the Patriot Act was… ready to go. Bush has been just another talking head… another puppet of the NWO and Soros.

  5. Dr. Eowyn | December 31, 2017 at 9:49 am | Reply

    Two other words for Neo-Conservatives: Zionist Warmongers.

    It’s no wonder that both Bushes, Sr. & Jr. — and their respective pro-abort wives — did not support Donald Trump who, in one year, has enacted policies more conservative than Ronald Reagan.

