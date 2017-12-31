VP Pence’s CO neighbors welcome him with “Make America Gay Again” banner

I’m sure the neighbors consider themselves quite clever, even if they aren’t very original.

From Denver Post: For Vice President Mike Pence, the message was unmistakable and the banner that carried it unmissable. “Make America Gay Again,” the rainbow banner reads.

Neighbors of the home near Aspen where Pence and his wife, Karen, are staying posted the message Wednesday or Thursday on a stone pillar that sits at the end of driveways to both homes, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Buglione said Friday.

The residents of the home did not answer the door or respond to a note left Friday asking for comment about the banner. The Pence family, who arrived Tuesday, is expected to leave Aspen on Monday and head back to the Eagle County Airport.

Pence, a former member of Congress and governor of Indiana, has described himself as a “Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order.”

Read the full story at AspenTimes.com

DCG

