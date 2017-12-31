VP Pence’s CO neighbors welcome him with “Make America Gay Again” banner

I’m sure the neighbors consider themselves quite clever, even if they aren’t very original.
From Denver Post: For Vice President Mike Pence, the message was unmistakable and the banner that carried it unmissable. “Make America Gay Again,” the rainbow banner reads.
Neighbors of the home near Aspen where Pence and his wife, Karen, are staying posted the message Wednesday or Thursday on a stone pillar that sits at the end of driveways to both homes, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Buglione said Friday.
The residents of the home did not answer the door or respond to a note left Friday asking for comment about the banner. The Pence family, who arrived Tuesday, is expected to leave Aspen on Monday and head back to the Eagle County Airport.
Pence, a former member of Congress and governor of Indiana, has described himself as a “Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order.”
Major parts of the Liberal Brain may Never mature past Infancy.. Their tragedy is their talking, thinking, & acting in the “spoiled Brat child syndrome & mentality” while thinking that “they” are the mature Adults..
Rental.
Couple? Couple of what?
Why was the sheriff involved?
What is that tiny figure on top? Frosty taking it up his pooper?
I understand that some Christians endorse deviant behavior.
Fine with me, who needs them procreating anyway?
those people want to create their own reality.
6-colored rainbow flag is not God’s covenant, but a blasphemy against God by satanists.
America was never “gay” or homosexual, so how can one make it “gay” again?
in the sense of webster’s dictionary, “gay” means: “happily excited : merry”.
The only way to make America “happily excited” and “merry” again is by standing on the Truth of the Lord, waiting for His peace, respecting people and sovereignty, protecting those who cannot protect themselves, eliminating central banks, holding on to traditional values by protecting and encouraging nuclear families, and Trusting in the Lord.
I see much gaiety in those actions, the actions from homosexuality (diseases, psychological problems, abuses, addictions, death, etc.), not so much.
There’s an old adage; “misery loves company”. What could be “gayer” than catching incurable diseases that can rot the wheels off your roller skates and death? Doesn’t that sound “fun”?
