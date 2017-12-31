Roland Emmerich, ‘gay’ director & rumored pedophile, has Lenin and Mao murals in his home

Can you imagine having a mural of Adolf Hitler in your living room?
Hollywood director Roland Emmerich, 62, has the left-wing equivalent — wall murals of murderous dictators Mao Zedong and Vladimir Lenin in the living room of his London home. (The Guardian)
Emmerich, the director of Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow blockblusters, is a homosexual and rumored pedophile. He is a habitué of openly bisexual director Bryan Singer’s infamous underage “twink” pool parties, described by an attendee as wild nights of no clothes and lots of alcohol.
Among homosexuals, the word “twink” describes a uniquely disposable kind of young gay males in their teens: Hairless, guileless, witless. The term’s namesake is Twinkie, a junk food encased in shiny packaging which has a sweet taste but zero nutritional value. “Twinks” are bussed into parties, thrown into pools, put into a tiny Speedo—or no Speedo at all—and ornamentally placed around the water’s edge like living, breathing, giggling statuary. (The Daily Beast)
Singer and Emmerich are said to take “a few select young men” from the pool parties “into the house for private casting sessions.” (Queerty)
Singer, the director of the X-Men blockbusters, has been sued four times for sexual misconduct:
- In 1997, a 14-year-old extra accused Singer of asking him and other minors to film a shower scene in the nude for the film Apt Pupil. A lawsuit was filed but dismissed for insufficient evidence.
- In April 2014, Singer was accused in a civil lawsuit of having drugged and raped a minor — 17-year-old actor and model Michael Egan — in Hawaii and Los Angeles in the late 1990s. Four months later, Egan withdrew his lawsuit after Singer’s attorney presented evidence that neither Singer nor Egan were in Hawaii at the time.
- In May 2014, attorney Jeff Herman filed a lawsuit on behalf of an anonymous British man against Singer and producer Gary Goddard for sexually assaulting “John Doe No. 117” when the latter was a minor while in London for the premiere of Superman Returns. 2 months later, the charge against Singer was dismissed, at the accuser’s request, but the case against Goddard remains active.
- On December 7, 2017, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman filed a lawsuit in Washington State against Singer, alleging that the director raped him in 2003 when he was 17 years old.
~Eowyn
What a travesty that we have predators such of this who walk free among us. The fact that Emmerich is a devotee of both Lenin and Mao says about all there is to say about this reprehensible man. I was extremely sorrowful to hear about these young “twinks” being introduced into this dissipated lifestyle. They have little or no idea how this may well end up with them losing their lives. Any sane person must just stand back and shake their head, it is just impossible to wrap one’s mind around such evil goings on.
This is beyond creepy. Look at that water (yechhh!). Why don’t they bundle the whole party up and drop it on North Korea. They’d love it.
Wonder how much he contributes to Obama, the Hildabeast and the demos.
Probably has a lifetime membership to “Man’s Country”.
Gag, can you imagine the vile germs floating around in that pool?
Like I’ve said before, bacteria that would eat the wheels off your roller skates.
