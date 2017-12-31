HuffPo editor tweets New Year’s resolution: “Kill All Men”

The editor, Emily McCombs, sounds like a lovely womyn.
From Daily Caller: HuffPost editor Emily McCombs tweeted Friday (the Tweet has since been deleted) about her desire to “kill all men” as part of her New Year’s Resolutions.
New Year’s resolutions: 1. Cultivate female friendships 2. Band together to kill all men. — Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) December 29, 2017
McCombs, who serves as the “Editorial Director of Parents” for HuffPo, previously wrote an article in November titled, “I Don’t Know If I Can Raise A Good Man.”
In the post, she talks about her own son, saying, “(o)f course, we all want to raise feminist sons. I wrote an article a few months ago detailing the ways I try to do just that. But my efforts are starting to seem like grains of sand against a steady wave-crash of misogyny and rape culture.”
She continues, “In my previous article, I wrote, ‘In my sweat-soaked, sit-straight-up-in-bed feminist nightmares, I can imagine a future in which my own spawn makes some woman feel as voiceless as the boys in my high school once did, a world in which he blithely argues against the existence of male privilege and shit-talks the latest all-female remake on Twitter.’ Lately, I can imagine it even more clearly.”
McCombs’ has also tweeted similarly inflammatory anti-male sentiments in the past.
h/t Weasel Zippers
Does she realize those things called female need men’s sperm to keep from extinguishing life on this planet? Men don’t need time off for having babies? The do the worst of jobs they can’t. Need the list go on? Stop slapping God in the face!!!!!
I was thinking along the same lines. Anyone who hates the opposite sex also hates humanity itself. And these are the same people who self-righteously claim that the climate change narrative is all about preserving humanity. What a load!
“Stop slapping God in the face!!!!!”. Indeed! That’s precisely right. This world isn’t to many snowflake’s liking. I suppose they think THEY should be God. How insulting.
Does she realize that some nut case might take her up on it and start with her son and her father? But I guess her slow brain didn’t think that far yet.
They didn’t just “brainwash” this moron .. they used BleachBit on her. It’s really sad that our younger generations have been deliberately stupified.
Please-please, keep her talking. The more she talks, the more she becomes “exposed” for who she is, (or what she is.) There is a possibility that her Editor Boss cowardly uses Her, = to Express Herself..!!
My heart breaks for her son. Can you imagine the treatment that poor boy must endure bc of his mother’s liberal insanity? She wishes to kill all men, and yet she has a son. It sounds to me like she secretly loathes the fact she even has a son and would much rather of preferred a girl. Bless her poor son.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Marcella, in her HuffPo article she states she dodged a bullet by having a boy. For years she’s been regurgitating the “shit” from her female adolescence to her therapist.
What a wacko. She later reveals that she could hardly believe her 6-year-old biracial son when he told. her he knew the “b” word. Assuming the word is “bitch,” I can’t help but wonder if he didn’t learn it from his mom or one of her friends.
