HuffPo editor tweets New Year’s resolution: “Kill All Men”

The editor, Emily McCombs, sounds like a lovely womyn.

From Daily Caller: HuffPost editor Emily McCombs tweeted Friday (the Tweet has since been deleted) about her desire to “kill all men” as part of her New Year’s Resolutions.

New Year’s resolutions: 1. Cultivate female friendships 2. Band together to kill all men. — Emily McCombs (@msemilymccombs) December 29, 2017

McCombs, who serves as the “Editorial Director of Parents” for HuffPo, previously wrote an article in November titled, “I Don’t Know If I Can Raise A Good Man.”

In the post, she talks about her own son, saying, “(o)f course, we all want to raise feminist sons. I wrote an article a few months ago detailing the ways I try to do just that. But my efforts are starting to seem like grains of sand against a steady wave-crash of misogyny and rape culture.”

She continues, “In my previous article, I wrote, ‘In my sweat-soaked, sit-straight-up-in-bed feminist nightmares, I can imagine a future in which my own spawn makes some woman feel as voiceless as the boys in my high school once did, a world in which he blithely argues against the existence of male privilege and shit-talks the latest all-female remake on Twitter.’ Lately, I can imagine it even more clearly.”

McCombs’ has also tweeted similarly inflammatory anti-male sentiments in the past.

h/t Weasel Zippers

DCG

