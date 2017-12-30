New Year’s Eve party in Berlin to have “safe zone” for women

Posted on December 30, 2017 by | 3 Comments

rapefugees

Ain’t multiculturalism grand?

From BBC: Organisers of Berlin’s New Year’s Eve celebrations are to set up a “safe zone” for women for the first time.  The new security measures planned for the Brandenburg Gate party come amid concerns about sexual assaults.

A large number of assaults and robberies targeting women at Cologne’s New Year’s Eve celebrations two years ago horrified Germany. Hundreds of women reported being attacked by gangs of men with migrant backgrounds.

The events in Cologne heightened tensions in the country over the large influx of refugees and migrants – 1.1m people arrived in Germany in 2015, some, but by no means all, fleeing violence in Syria and Iraq.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the New Year’s Eve party in Berlin on Sunday and security will be strict. Large bags, such as rucksacks, and alcoholic drinks will be banned at the Brandenburg Gate.

Women who have been assaulted or feel harassed will be able to get support at a special “safety zone”, staffed by the German Red Cross, on Ebertstrasse. The city’s police have also issued advice to women, encouraging them to seek help if they feel threatened and to carry a small bag with no valuables.

Cologne officials set up a “security point”, staffed by social workers and psychologists, at the city’s 2016 carnival following the New Year’s Eve attacks.

But the idea of a special safe zone for women at large public events has not been welcomed by everyone.  Critics say it does not tackle the perpetrators of sexual violence, while some others complain it is discriminatory.

h/t Twitchy

DCG

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 2015 refugee crisis, crime, Culture War, Europe's refugee crisis, Idiots, illegal immigration, Insanity, Iraq, Islam, Liberals/Democrats/Left, Middle East, Muslim refugees, Syria war, Syrian refugees, Taxes and tagged , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

3 responses to “New Year’s Eve party in Berlin to have “safe zone” for women

  2. japoa | December 30, 2017 at 7:46 am | Reply

    Let me guess , the ” safe zone ” is for women only ! Hopefully the former first lady doesn’t plan to attend !!! …..Real ladies of Germany : Don’t bend over in front of her !!!

    Why in the hell should real residents of a country have to bow down and kiss ” arsch ” to pig invaders ?

    Where’s Hillary , the ” ultimate feminist ‘ ?

    Like

  3. EddieBG.. | December 30, 2017 at 7:53 am | Reply

    These so-called “Safe Zones” for women are really the subtle implementation of the Muslim’s Sharia Law of isolating & suppressing the women from the same participation of the Men.. Are the women allowed to pray in the Muslim Mosques right alongside the Men..?? No..!!
    Back on the Farm, = we have a “way” to deal with “animals” that loose control of their sex urges..

    Like

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s