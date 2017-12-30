Liberal logic: After passing new soda tax, Seattle to spend $500K to study the effect on businesses

Shoot first, then aim.

All Seattle proggies had to do was look at what happened in Philadelphia after they passed a soda tax (layoffs and plunging sales).

In June, the Seattle City Council approved a new soda tax that goes into effect on January 1. Proggie councilmember Tim Burgess said this: “The scientific evidence is incontrovertible … sugar-sweetened beverage consumption leads to negative health outcomes. Communities of color and young people are disproportionately targeted by the beverage industry’s advertising and marketing campaigns. Black children and teens see twice as many ads for soda and other sweetened beverages compared to white children and other teens.”

The new soda tax places a .0175 per ounce fee on sweetened beverages. The tax is paid for by distributors but you know they will pass the cost onto the customer.

The city estimates it will raise more than $23 million from the tax in 2018, which it intends to put toward reducing the academic achievement gap between white and minority students, as well as expand access to healthy food.

Jason Rantz at MyNorthwest.com reports that the city of Seattle is reportedly spending $500,000 to fund a UW study to look into the impacts of the soda tax on, in part, businesses, because the business community has stated this is bad for them.

Don’t be surprised if after spending a half million taxpayer dollars, the city undermines the study, such as they did with a minimum wage study earlier this year, to cover the true effects of this new tax.

That’s liberal logic for ‘ya!

DCG

