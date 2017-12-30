We’ve all received the emails from the “Nigerian prince” who promises us a share of his fortune if only we would help him move a large sum of money out of Nigeria by transferring the money directly to our bank accounts. For that, of course, he would need our bank account details.

I trust that readers of this blog were not so stupid as to have fallen for that and similar scams.

I have good news for you!

The police of Slidell, a city on the northeast shore of Lake Pontchartrain and part of the New Orleans metropolitan area, arrested the Nigerian prince!

Here’s his mug shot!

The Slidell Police Department posted this on Facebook on Dec. 28, 2017:

After an extensive 18-month investigation, Slidell Police arrested a “Nigerian Prince” responsible for scamming people out of thousands of dollars…well sort of. Most of us have seen the e-mail, or one similar, about a Nigerian Prince who claims that you are the named beneficiary in a will, to inherit an estate worth a million or more. Your personal financial information is needed to “prove” that you are the beneficiary and to speed the transfer of your inheritance. Most people laugh at the thought of falling for such a fraud, but law enforcement officials report annual losses of millions of dollars to these schemes. Slidell Police financial crimes investigators arrested 67-year-old, Michael Neu (Slidell, LA), for 269 counts of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering. Neu is suspected to have been the “middle man”, and participated in hundreds of financial transactions, involving phone and internet scams, designed to con money from victims across the United States. Some of the money obtained by Neu was subsequently wired to co-conspirators in the Country of Nigeria. The investigation is on-going, but is extremely difficult as many leads have led to individuals who live outside of the United States. Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal hopes this arrest serves as a reminder for Slidell residents to be leery of such scams. Chief Fandal said, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Never give out personal information over the phone, through e-mail, cash checks for other individuals, or wire large amounts of money to someone you don’t know. 99.9 percent of the time, it’s a scam.” This scam, along with others, are becoming a common practice all across the United States. If someone call’s you claiming to be an official of a government agency, your local utility company, a law enforcement official, or anything similar, ask for a callback number and verify the person is legitimate. Public Information Officer – Contact Information

Incredibly, last March, Michael Neu posted a credit card scam alert to his Facebook page.

~Eowyn

