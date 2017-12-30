Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s pedophile jewelry

The FBI publication of January 31, 2007, (U) Symbols and Logos Used by Pedophiles to Identify Sexual Preferences, states:

“Pedophiles…are using various types of identification logos or symbols to recognize one another and distinguish their sexual preferences…. These symbols have been etched into rings and formed into pendants, and have also been found imprinted on coins.”

These are the symbols for “boy lover” pedophiles, according to the FBI:

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), 67, to whom United Airlines gave attorney Jean-Marie Simon’s first-class seat on a recent Houston to D.C. flight, has a ring with the exact “Boy Lover” symbol.

The above pic of Lee was taken at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, December 16, 2009 (source: The Blaze and Getty Images)

Elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1995, Sheila Jackson Lee’s net worth was below the House median until 2007 when it began to increase, to surpass the House median net worth by 2009, the year when she was photographed wearing the pedophile “boy lover” ring.

In 2013 her net worth dramatically shot up, to $3.5 million by 2015. In contrast, the median net worth of all members of the House of Representatives has remained stable, at around $800,000.

H/t FOTM’s MomOfIV and Voat

~Eowyn

