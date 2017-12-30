Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s pedophile jewelry

The FBI publication of January 31, 2007, (U) Symbols and Logos Used by Pedophiles to Identify Sexual Preferences, states:

“Pedophiles…are using various types of identification logos or symbols to recognize one another and distinguish their sexual preferences…. These symbols have been etched into rings and formed into pendants, and have also been found imprinted on coins.”

These are the symbols for “boy lover” pedophiles, according to the FBI:

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), 67, to whom United Airlines gave attorney Jean-Marie Simon’s first-class seat on a recent Houston to D.C. flight, has a ring with the exact “Boy Lover” symbol.

The above pic of Lee was taken at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, December 16, 2009 (source: The Blaze and Getty Images)

Elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1995, Sheila Jackson Lee’s net worth was below the House median until 2007 when it began to increase, to surpass the House median net worth by 2009, the year when she was photographed wearing the pedophile “boy lover” ring.

In 2013 her net worth dramatically shot up, to $3.5 million by 2015. In contrast, the median net worth of all members of the House of Representatives has remained stable, at around $800,000.

H/t FOTM’s MomOfIV and Voat

For more pedophile symbols and code-words, see:

~Eowyn

23 responses to “Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s pedophile jewelry

  1. xenonman | December 30, 2017 at 12:44 pm | Reply

    Most “boy lovers” tend to be male however! lol

    Liked by 2 people

    • Dr. Eowyn | December 30, 2017 at 12:50 pm | Reply

      Her ring serves the same function as the Masonic handshake — a signal to other pedo satanists that she’s one of them.

      Liked by 3 people

      • Auntie Lulu | December 30, 2017 at 2:48 pm | Reply

        Dr Eowyn . . . I agree, her wearing this particular ring is a “signal to other pedo satanists that she’s one of them.”

        I also think that wearing this big, in your face, glitzy ring also acknowledges who it is that she worships, and is willing to give all glory to. I see this as being much like Beyoncé showing the “devil’s horns,” It is all very much out in the open, if people are perceptive enough to know what is going on and what they are really looking at. I find that this particular woman disgusts me on more than one level. She is just another creature in the swamp that needs to be cleaned out.

        Liked by 1 person

  2. xenonman | December 30, 2017 at 12:47 pm | Reply

    What is the source of her personal wealth? Has that ever been investigated?

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Goldbug | December 30, 2017 at 1:00 pm | Reply

    Yikes! Can you imagine the terror a little boy would experience if the disgusting Ms. Sheila Jackson Lee were accosting him? It seems at least 90% of DC is comprised of pervs, one type or another..

    Liked by 3 people

    • lophatt | December 30, 2017 at 1:22 pm | Reply

      Yeah, if she were wearing her cowboy hat the poor kid would never watch “The Lone Ranger” again.

      Liked by 2 people

      • Teri | December 30, 2017 at 3:13 pm | Reply

        Fredrica Wilson..D-FL who wears cowboy hats….Jackson-Lee wears fake wig weaves. They look the same, act the same and are both disgusting. Jackson-Lee also wears flip-flops on the House floor.

        Liked by 1 person

        • lophatt | December 30, 2017 at 3:20 pm | Reply

          Thanks for…..er…..clearing that up. So this one has a “wig-hat” on her head? “…and thongs on her feet and a bone in her nose…..ho, ho!”.

          Sorry, I couldn’t resist. I seem to have crossed my parasites. Not that I didn’t think they’d be from Florida or Texas. I think I’ve got it now. Comrade Shiela – wig-hat. Buckeroo Fredrica – cowboy hat. Is that it?

          Liked by 1 person

  4. truckjunkie | December 30, 2017 at 1:22 pm | Reply

    Hopefully she,and the many others with similar “interests”,are on President Trump’s Radar for corrupt and perverse politicians.

    Liked by 2 people

  5. cogitoergosumantra | December 30, 2017 at 1:22 pm | Reply

    Never. Liked. Her. Too manly…
    Hey, waitaminute… what if… no, couldn’t possibly be, could she?
    A dragon queen?

    Liked by 2 people

  6. Maryaha | December 30, 2017 at 1:27 pm | Reply

    Whenever I see this old hag, I always tell my husband, “Oh look…your girlfriend is back in the news”! He can’t stand this black bit@h race-baiting, hate mongering, worthless buffoon, and neither can I. 😸

    Does she still wear that ring? Something tells me she does.

    Liked by 1 person

    • lophatt | December 30, 2017 at 1:33 pm | Reply

      That’s rather interesting in itself. Nobody likes her. Sort of begs question of how it is she continues to be there.

      Liked by 1 person

    • Teri | December 30, 2017 at 3:05 pm | Reply

      Lol..i cant stop picturing the “brain fluid”exiting her nose, and watching her “bark” at someone off camera trying to tell her….ugghh..
      She has got to be on Soros payroll. She is a rather disgusting individual.

      Liked by 1 person

  7. Teri | December 30, 2017 at 2:02 pm | Reply

    Well…nice that she is “advertising”. Trumps new EO will freeze the bank accounts of these disgusting sub-humans. I bet all the money eventually seized could pay off the national debt!!

    Liked by 1 person

    • lophatt | December 30, 2017 at 2:11 pm | Reply

      That’s the thing about “our Shiela”, she’s humble. She demands other people’s seats on airplanes, she pushes her way to the head of the line every time, but she’s doing it for “us”. I’ve heard it said that she’s filled with humidity.

      Liked by 1 person

  8. Dan | December 30, 2017 at 2:20 pm | Reply

    I doubt she’s a pedophile, but her meteoric net worth, which in the chart appears to go up 3 times, from $1.2-$3.6 million in 2013 alone, should have the FBI poring over her records, as they should have been all along regarding her blatant communist affiliations and subversive activity involving, not least, secret negotiations, along with other Black Caucus members, with the Chavez and Castro governments. The CPUSA paper People’s World (or something like that) called her one of the three most important communists (euphemistically, “progressives”) in Congress.

    Liked by 3 people

