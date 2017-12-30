Baby dolphins fascinated by squirrels

Did you know that SeaWorld Orlando has a Dolphin Nursery?
Me, neither!
Curiosity is a sign of intelligence. Watch a group of baby dolphins transfixed by a couple of squirrels wandering outside the dolphin tank.
In the video below, National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry points out other signs of the high intelligence of dolphins:
- Large brains, only second in size to humans’.
- Mirror self-recognition: Dolphins recognize themselves in their reflections in mirrors.
- Ability to learn vocally (see the video at the end of this post).
- Ability to problem-solve, demonstrated in intelligence tests.
- Ability to read and understand signs.
- Ability to invent and play games.
- Ability to improvise and invent feeding strategies (ways to find fish) depending on their environment.
- Social cooperation.
On dolphins learning vocally to “speak” English words:
~Eowyn
So very cool! Darling!
Wonderful=Just Wonderful, = now if we could get the 32% drain-bamaged humanoids to attain some level of the 8 intelegent features of the dolphins, – – Will “Evolution” begin to show that other animal species are beginning to catch up & possibly over-take the lower forms of human intelect.?? Liberal-minded democrats can be a “study” of this possibility..
