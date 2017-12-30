Baby dolphins fascinated by squirrels

Did you know that SeaWorld Orlando has a Dolphin Nursery?

Me, neither!

Curiosity is a sign of intelligence. Watch a group of baby dolphins transfixed by a couple of squirrels wandering outside the dolphin tank.

In the video below, National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry points out other signs of the high intelligence of dolphins:

Large brains, only second in size to humans’.

Mirror self-recognition: Dolphins recognize themselves in their reflections in mirrors.

Ability to learn vocally (see the video at the end of this post).

Ability to problem-solve, demonstrated in intelligence tests.

Ability to read and understand signs.

Ability to invent and play games.

Ability to improvise and invent feeding strategies (ways to find fish) depending on their environment.

Social cooperation.

On dolphins learning vocally to “speak” English words:

~Eowyn

