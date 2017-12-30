Baby dolphins fascinated by squirrels

Did you know that SeaWorld Orlando has a Dolphin Nursery?

Me, neither!

Curiosity is a sign of intelligence. Watch a group of baby dolphins transfixed by a couple of squirrels wandering outside the dolphin tank.

In the video below, National Geographic photographer Brian Skerry points out other signs of the high intelligence of dolphins:

  • Large brains, only second in size to humans’.
  • Mirror self-recognition: Dolphins recognize themselves in their reflections in mirrors.
  • Ability to learn vocally (see the video at the end of this post).
  • Ability to problem-solve, demonstrated in intelligence tests.
  • Ability to read and understand signs.
  • Ability to invent and play games.
  • Ability to improvise and invent feeding strategies (ways to find fish) depending on their environment.
  • Social cooperation.

On dolphins learning vocally to “speak” English words:

~Eowyn

