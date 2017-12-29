Website sells fake penises to ‘transgender’ kids as young as 5

Biologists say there is no such thing as “transgenderism,” our sex being determined by our DNA (males have the XY chromosomes; females have XX chromosomes), except in the very rare cases of genuine hermaphrodites.

But that hasn’t stopped the Left from their “transgender” propaganda that, with lightning speed, has overtaken America and the West, if not the world, in the space of a mere 2-4 years.

Even more absurd is the notion of “transgender” young children. Think back to your childhood: did you, when you were very young, have a gender identity as male or female? In fact, studies have found that children’s “gender identity” is surprisingly fluid — the majority of kids who imagine themselves to be “transgender” simply grow out of it.

But where there’s a buck to be made, opportunists — especially opportunists with an ideological agenda — are sure to exploit.

There is a website that hawks merchandise to “transgender” children. From the image on the website, Transkids target very young children — as young as 2-3 years old:

Transkids’ “About Us” page says:

TransKids is run by Searah, who also runs a site for trans guys called ftmessentials.com. After years of helping adults find high-quality gender expression gear, she saw the need for a site and store that focused more on kids and their unique needs. Searah hopes that all parents coming here can trust that this is a safe and affirming place, where helping your kids live fully and embodied is our only goal.

Transkids sell children’s books with titles as My Princess Boy and Jacob’s New Dress, all the better to confuse and indoctrinate kids.

The online store also sells fake, prosthetic penises, in extra-small for kids 5 years or younger.

Masho Packer : A “soft-skin” penis and testicles with “life-like” texture, which is designed for adults but, happily, “is one of the smaller packers on the market”. The rubber penis is 1.25″ wide and measures 4″ from base to tip. Thoughtfully, the penis “is angled downward for a more realistic and less ‘outstanding’ package.” It is suggested that the child “wear this in a harness, packing strap or pocketed jock strap”.

: A “soft-skin” penis and testicles with “life-like” texture, which is designed for adults but, happily, “is one of the smaller packers on the market”. The rubber penis is 1.25″ wide and measures 4″ from base to tip. Thoughtfully, the penis “is angled downward for a more realistic and less ‘outstanding’ package.” It is suggested that the child “wear this in a harness, packing strap or pocketed jock strap”. Model E Stp (Circumcised) : A “stand-to-pee” silicone devise for a 8-13 years old girl who imagines herself to be male so that she can stand up while urinating. The devise is “discreet enough that they can be worn all day under clothes.” Just hold the upper rim of the devise over the urethra, aim and pee!, then shake it out.

: A “stand-to-pee” silicone devise for a 8-13 years old girl who imagines herself to be male so that she can stand up while urinating. The devise is “discreet enough that they can be worn all day under clothes.” Just hold the upper rim of the devise over the urethra, aim and pee!, then shake it out. Model E Stp (Uncircumcised) : The same “stand-to-pee” devise, but the fake penis is uncircumcised — for Gentiles. So thoughtful!

And here's Transkids' owner, Searah Deysach (because "Sarah" is so conventional and boring).

H/t The Goldwater

~Eowyn

