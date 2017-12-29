Website sells fake penises to ‘transgender’ kids as young as 5

Biologists say there is no such thing as “transgenderism,” our sex being determined by our DNA (males have the XY chromosomes; females have XX chromosomes), except in the very rare cases of genuine hermaphrodites.
But that hasn’t stopped the Left from their “transgender” propaganda that, with lightning speed, has overtaken America and the West, if not the world, in the space of a mere 2-4 years.
Even more absurd is the notion of “transgender” young children. Think back to your childhood: did you, when you were very young, have a gender identity as male or female? In fact, studies have found that children’s “gender identity” is surprisingly fluid — the majority of kids who imagine themselves to be “transgender” simply grow out of it.
But where there’s a buck to be made, opportunists — especially opportunists with an ideological agenda — are sure to exploit.
There is a website that hawks merchandise to “transgender” children. From the image on the website, Transkids target very young children — as young as 2-3 years old:
Transkids’ “About Us” page says:
TransKids is run by Searah, who also runs a site for trans guys called ftmessentials.com. After years of helping adults find high-quality gender expression gear, she saw the need for a site and store that focused more on kids and their unique needs.
Searah hopes that all parents coming here can trust that this is a safe and affirming place, where helping your kids live fully and embodied is our only goal.
Transkids sell children’s books with titles as My Princess Boy and Jacob’s New Dress, all the better to confuse and indoctrinate kids.
The online store also sells fake, prosthetic penises, in extra-small for kids 5 years or younger.
- Masho Packer: A “soft-skin” penis and testicles with “life-like” texture, which is designed for adults but, happily, “is one of the smaller packers on the market”. The rubber penis is 1.25″ wide and measures 4″ from base to tip. Thoughtfully, the penis “is angled downward for a more realistic and less ‘outstanding’ package.” It is suggested that the child “wear this in a harness, packing strap or pocketed jock strap”.
- Model E Stp (Circumcised): A “stand-to-pee” silicone devise for a 8-13 years old girl who imagines herself to be male so that she can stand up while urinating. The devise is “discreet enough that they can be worn all day under clothes.” Just hold the upper rim of the devise over the urethra, aim and pee!, then shake it out.
- Model E Stp (Uncircumcised): The same “stand-to-pee” devise, but the fake penis is uncircumcised — for Gentiles. So thoughtful!
And here’s Transkids’ owner, Searah Deysach (because “Sarah” is so conventional and boring). Three guesses as to her ethnicity!
~Eowyn
If a penis is a man made doesn’t that speak volumes? The “mum” looks like a dude. They want to pervert the world to make them believe and feel normal. They hate and defy God in every way.
what are they using for money?
what are they using for mommy?
What are they doing with “Mummy”?
Google photos of inside this fatso’s Potemkin store look like no viable retail business I’ve ever seen and more like an amateurish and very hastily staged photo set to go with the seemingly out-of-nowhere promotion of transgenderism among children under five on the Internet. In one interview she even says that the highlight of her day, good or bad, is walking down the street for ice cream, probably because there’s nothing better to do with no customers.
It’s pretty obvious something other than sales supports this frivolous young woman and charade about there being a significant demand for these items. I’d guess her parents are nihilists who sacrificed their own daughter to the communist Moloch of political correctness soon after she was born, and little Searah is going to please mommy and daddy by upping the ante and convincing her own daughter she’s so ugly she needs to mutilate herself into something resembling a boy.
If you keep an eye on your children, boys and girl, and see what friends they associate with you will prevent a lot of heartaches at an early age, that doesn’t mean that later on the son or daughter may have chosen a different path as long as it is not indecent and inmoral. You may not approve but never never shut the door, accept him/her as they are and you will not lose a child.
I’ll take two of these and a unicorn antler in case I decide I’m a “brony”.
Ummm,..
Masho Packer,.?
This must be a typo,..You mean,..’Macho Pecker’;,.., don’t you,.?
And,..
I don’t see any black ones ,{.extra long}
And
I would expect that ,..’erect’,.. ones will be ‘,..’coming out’,..soon,..along with some, appropriately sized, condoms .
I could go on & on,..but I have to go now,..I think I hear my mommy calling me,..
No, it is Masho Packer. Don’t believe me? Click on the embedded link.
Just sad to turn a child into something they are not.
If I ruled the world with an Iron Fist, those perverts who attempted to sexualize children wouldn’t know which way to run.
I’ll leave it at that.
That mum looks like she just might be packin a steely dan
