Toxic masculinity: Men to wear black at Golden Globe awards to support women

Men are joining the womyn who are wearing black to the award show to protest sexual harassment. Such brave social justice warriors!

From Yahoo: The women protesting Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment at the Golden Globes won’t have to stand alone. Actor Dwayne Johnson and celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinanti confirmed that at least some of the gents attending the big event will also be donning black in solidarity with their female colleagues.

“Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes,” Urbinanti wrote in a post to Instagram. “At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…”

Urbinanti styles such actors as Tom Hiddleston (Kong: Skull Island, Thor: Ragnarok), this year’s best supporting actor nominee Armie Hammer (CallMe By Your Name), Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), and Johnson (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Fate of the Furious). The Rock commented on Urbinanti’s post to confirm that “yes we will” be among the all-black-wearing attendees.

Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that many actresses attending the Globes on Jan. 7 — including presenters and nominees — are planning to wear black. “All female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,” one source told the magazine.

Since The New York Times broke the story about the decades-spanning sexual harassment and assault claims against now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, many in the industry have come forward to voice new allegations or denounce the accused. (Weinstein has publicly denied any instance of nonconsensual sex.) The weeks that followed uncovered additional claims against Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Jeremy Piven, Ed Westwick, Jeffrey Tambor, directors James Toback and Brett Ratner, former TODAY cohost Matt Lauer, former Hollywood agent Adam Venit, and numerous others.

At past awards shows, celebrities have worn pins to support the ACLU, marginalized communities, and similar causes. Like the others, this wearing-black protest has the potential to spill over to other awards shows this year.

