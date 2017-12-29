Toxic masculinity: Men to wear black at Golden Globe awards to support women

Men are joining the womyn who are wearing black to the award show to protest sexual harassment. Such brave social justice warriors!
From Yahoo: The women protesting Hollywood’s culture of sexual harassment at the Golden Globes won’t have to stand alone. Actor Dwayne Johnson and celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinanti confirmed that at least some of the gents attending the big event will also be donning black in solidarity with their female colleagues.
“Because everyone keeps asking me… YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes,” Urbinanti wrote in a post to Instagram. “At least ALL MY GUYS will be. Safe to say this may not be the right time to choose to be the odd man out here… just sayin…”
Urbinanti styles such actors as Tom Hiddleston (Kong: Skull Island, Thor: Ragnarok), this year’s best supporting actor nominee Armie Hammer (CallMe By Your Name), Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), and Johnson (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Fate of the Furious). The Rock commented on Urbinanti’s post to confirm that “yes we will” be among the all-black-wearing attendees.
Earlier this month, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that many actresses attending the Globes on Jan. 7 — including presenters and nominees — are planning to wear black. “All female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,” one source told the magazine.
Since The New York Times broke the story about the decades-spanning sexual harassment and assault claims against now-disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, many in the industry have come forward to voice new allegations or denounce the accused. (Weinstein has publicly denied any instance of nonconsensual sex.) The weeks that followed uncovered additional claims against Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Jeremy Piven, Ed Westwick, Jeffrey Tambor, directors James Toback and Brett Ratner, former TODAY cohost Matt Lauer, former Hollywood agent Adam Venit, and numerous others.
At past awards shows, celebrities have worn pins to support the ACLU, marginalized communities, and similar causes. Like the others, this wearing-black protest has the potential to spill over to other awards shows this year.
DCG
1-Isn’t the term Golden Globes a misogynist code word?
2-Do they kneel too?
3-This must be a testosterone free zone.
4-And besides Who cares?
I think it’s the “Eunuch Awards”. The prize is a scrotum with Hillary’s picture tattooed on it.
How will we know which are just wearing black and who is wearing black to support prostitut…… actresses
Over-paid, privileged white Hollyweirdos wear black? Raaacists!!!
three way date night?
So, this is a promise not to do it no more;… but then, how many of them are gay, any how?
That’s a lot of bullshit, now “everybody” want to support women, no kidding, Were they blind and in hiding before? C’mon, some wanted to be noticed and wore shiny suits, red suede shoes, and black ties, and pants so tight they seem to rip out. Look the couturiers are presenting the new line and who best to walk the red carpet than the men dresses in black!
“Eunuchs in Black”. They must be from Outer Space. See how they manufacture this “crisis” and now they all line up to “support” it? This is marketing at its worst. Maybe they could all pledge to get castrated, circumcised and grow ovaries.
Regardless of the clothing color, if one gender is to be uncovered, let it be the female.
Entertainment would not be the gigantic BORE FEST it is without the politics! And the pity of it is, they’re all blue-pilled!
But this is where ideology would take us.
Hollywood, you’re IRRELEVANT!
Three Kens and one lucky bitchin Barbie.
She’s safe
