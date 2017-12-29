Professors claim farmers markets are racist “white spaces”

At this point, it’d be easier to just identify what ISN’T racist.
From Fox News: Two California professors are criticizing farmers’ markets for causing “environmental gentrification” in which “habits of white people are normalized.”
San Diego State University geography professors Pascale Joassart-Marcelli and Fernando J. Bosco contend that farmers’ markets are “white spaces” oppressing minorities in a chapter for “Just Green Enough,” an environmental anthology focused on urban development.
Environmental gentrification is defined as a process where “environmental improvements lead to … the displacement of long-term residents,” according to the anthology.
The professors, as reported by Campus Reform, say farmers’ markets are “exclusionary” because locals cannot “afford the food and/or feel excluded from these new spaces.”
The SDSU professors, who teach classes like “Geography of Food” and “Food Justice,” argue that “farmers’ markets are often white spaces where the food consumption habits of white people are normalized.”
While such markets are typically set up to help combat “food deserts” in low-income and minority communities, the academics argue that they instead “attract households from higher socio-economic backgrounds, raising property values and displacing low-income residents and people of color.”
“The most insidious part of this gentrification process is that alternative food initiatives work against the community activists and residents who first mobilized to fight environmental injustices and provide these amenities but have significantly less political and economic clout than developers and real estate professionals,” the professors argue.
They claim that, while “curbing gentrification is a vexing task,” the negative externalities of “white habitus” formed at farmers’ markets can be managed through “slow and inclusive steps that balance new initiatives and neighborhood stability to make cities ‘just green enough.’”
Joassart-Marcelli and Bosco received funding from the National Science Foundation to research “the role of food in structuring everyday life in immigrant and low-income urban neighborhoods.”
DCG
It has almost gotten to the point when we see where Professors say, we need to turn them out. Makes one believe they come up with this rubbish to justify their research funding.
I have been to hundreds of farmers markets over the decades and I can tell you I have seen plenty of people attend them from all races and ages.
Enough with the white spaces and white supremacy junk.
The vendors in a lot of “oppressive” farmers’ markets I’ve seen are Hispanics. Getting rid of the “racist” farmers’ markets would affect their livelihood.
Everybody knows the best food comes from McD and KFC. Why bother with the white farmers and their markets?/Sarc
Farmers market, one of the few places where everybody and I mean everyone goes to shop for fresh food. If these “educated idiots” would get out of thier ivory towers they would see and experience at least one thing that isn’t “racist” here in Merica.
Once again, those that proclaim themselves as knowing what’s good for us, want to CONTROL and adjust peoples behavior through some mandate or punishment. Screw these social experimenters. Free markets should reign. If the poor don’t shop at farmers markets then shame on them. If they can’t afford it then they should redouble their efforts to improve themselves. You don’t help the needy by punishing those with means.
Is nothing “sacred”? Now they want to demonize “white people’s FOOD choices” bought from FARMERS & their usually-weekend Markets? Argggh! Will they be studying white people’s bathroom habits next?! SMH!
Farmers’ Markets have been around FOREVER, LONG before the libtards came up with the Gentrification lingo.
I can’t believe the National Science Foundation would waste a dime on such an ignoramus “study.” Yet they want to defund & possibly demolish the gigantic telescope & observatory (& its educational tours for school kids) in Green Bank, West Virginia:
11/11/16: “NSF may shut down West Virginia’s Green Bank Telescope and people aren’t happy”:
https://techcrunch.com/2016/11/11/nsf-may-shut-down-west-virginias-green-bank-telescope-and-people-arent-happy/
(That NSF/GBO decision process is still going on. Round 2 of public comments through 1/8/18: greenbankobservatory dot org/eis-round-2/ ).
