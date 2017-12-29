Cal State University psychology professor arrested for child porn

The Bakersfield Californian reports that on Dec. 8, 2017, a 63-year-old assistant professor of psychology at California State University – Bakersfield (CSUB), Theodore Ishida, was arrested for possession of child pornography.

Hired at CSUB in 1988, Ishida has been put on paid suspension until the investigation concludes. He is barred from the campus in the interim. On the day of his arrest, CSUB issued this statement:

“CSUB took appropriate action once the University was made aware of a Bakersfield Police Department investigation of Dr. Ishida in January 2017. Since that time, Dr. Ishida has been temporarily suspended with pay pending the Bakersfield Police Department’s and the University’s investigation of the matter. Dr. Ishida does not have access to his office or the campus. The University has cooperated with Bakersfield police during the ongoing investigation and will continue to do so.”

How Ishida came to be arrested is a rather bizarre tale.

Ishida’s home on Durham Court in Bakersfield, CA, was burglarized on Aug. 7, 2016. Ishida reported that someone forced entry into his residence and took several items, including his computer.

Four months later, Ishida called the detectives assigned to the burglary investigation and told them he was being extorted by the suspected burglar, Francois Gariepy, 39. Gariepy had called Ishida, demanding money in exchange for his computer or else he would notify law enforcement of inappropriate sexual content on the computer.

The Special Victims Unit began conducting an investigation and confirmed a suspect, later identified as Gariepy, who has an extensive criminal history, was extorting Ishida.

On Dec. 14, 2016, agents assigned to the division of Adult Parole Operations conducted a search of Gariepy’s residence and located the stolen computer. Bakersfield police investigators found child porn on the computer, downloaded from a CSUB computer and then transferred to Ishida’s personal computer.

Arrest warrants for both Ishida and Gariepy were issued. Ishida faces one charge of possession of matter depicting a minor engaged in sexual conduct; his bail is set at $10,000. Gariepy faces an attempted extortion charge; his bail is set at $70,000.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Lance O’Nesky at 661-326-3275, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

