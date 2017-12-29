Breaking! NYPD released pic of white supremacist who drew swastikas on Manhattan doors

NYPD is searching for a man who’s been vandalizing apartment buildings throughout Manhattan by drawing swastikas and penises on more than a dozen doors in the last 30 days.

The man’s vandalism includes:

In the evening of Nov. 26, the man entered a Kips Bay high-rise near Madison Avenue and East 29th Street and vandalized apartment doors on the 48th floor with drawings of two swastikas, male genitals, and “Max G was here”.

A few days later, the man went inside a Financial District apartment building near Pine Street on Dec. 2 at about 3 p.m. He drew an upside-down cross on the building’s elevator doors, and multiple swastikas, male genitals and the tag “Max G was here” on apartment doors.

On Dec. 18, the man entered an apartment building near North Moore and Greenwich streets and drew a swastika, male genitals and “Max G was here” on two floors.

The next day, the man went inside a Chelsea apartment building, located on W. 29th St., at about 11 p.m. and drew swastikas and male genitals on nine doors.

The most recent vandalism happened on Dec. 23, when the man entered another Chelsea apartment building, on W. 23 St., and drew a swastika, male genitals and “Max G was here” on various doors.

On December 27, NYPD released a photo of the man they believe has spray-painted the hateful images.

Police have not yet identified the suspect. The police department’s hate crimes task force is investigating the incidents. (Source: Patch)

~Eowyn

