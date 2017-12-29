Anti-Second Amendment Hollyweird libtard Liam Neeson makes another movie with gun violence

Back in January 2015, UK-born actor Liam Neeson proclaimed that ‘America has too many f****** guns.’ From my blog post:

‘There’s just too many [expletive] guns out there,’ said Neeson, who is reputed to have been paid $20 million for the new latest Taken installment. ‘Especially in America. I think the population is like, 320 million? There’s over 300 million guns. Privately owned, in America.’

‘I think it’s a [expletive] disgrace. Every week now we’re picking up a newspaper and seeing, ‘Yet another few kids have been killed in schools.’

Neeson, a supporter of gun control, is best known as gun-toting father Bryan Mills from the Taken movies.

But he was quick to make the distinction between fiction and reality, and said his movies wouldn’t inspire people to buy and use guns. Growing up watching cowboy movies had not turned him into a killer, he said.

‘A character like Bryan Mills going out with guns and taking revenge: it’s fantasy. It’s in the movies, you know? I think it can give people a great release from stresses in life and all the rest of it, you know what I mean? It doesn’t mean they’re all going to go out and go, ‘Yeah, let’s get a gun!’

Neeson now stars in another “fantasy” production, a movie called The Commuter due out in mid-January 2018. About the movie, from Wikipedia:

“Michael McCauley (Liam Neeson) is an insurance salesman who is on his daily commute home. A mysterious stranger contacts him, and offers him $100,000 if he identifies a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes he is caught in the midst of a deadly criminal conspiracy and that his life and the lives of his fellow passengers are at risk.”

Neeson’s justification for his “fantasy” work made him worth a cool $85 million.

Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.

