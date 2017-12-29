Anti-Second Amendment Hollyweird libtard Liam Neeson makes another movie with gun violence

Back in January 2015, UK-born actor Liam Neeson proclaimed that ‘America has too many f****** guns.’ From my blog post:
‘There’s just too many [expletive] guns out there,’ said Neeson, who is reputed to have been paid $20 million for the new latest Taken installment. ‘Especially in America. I think the population is like, 320 million? There’s over 300 million guns. Privately owned, in America.’
‘I think it’s a [expletive] disgrace. Every week now we’re picking up a newspaper and seeing, ‘Yet another few kids have been killed in schools.’
Neeson, a supporter of gun control, is best known as gun-toting father Bryan Mills from the Taken movies.
But he was quick to make the distinction between fiction and reality, and said his movies wouldn’t inspire people to buy and use guns. Growing up watching cowboy movies had not turned him into a killer, he said.
‘A character like Bryan Mills going out with guns and taking revenge: it’s fantasy. It’s in the movies, you know? I think it can give people a great release from stresses in life and all the rest of it, you know what I mean? It doesn’t mean they’re all going to go out and go, ‘Yeah, let’s get a gun!’
Neeson now stars in another “fantasy” production, a movie called The Commuter due out in mid-January 2018. About the movie, from Wikipedia:
“Michael McCauley (Liam Neeson) is an insurance salesman who is on his daily commute home. A mysterious stranger contacts him, and offers him $100,000 if he identifies a hidden passenger on his train before the last stop. As he works against the clock to solve the puzzle, he realizes he is caught in the midst of a deadly criminal conspiracy and that his life and the lives of his fellow passengers are at risk.”
Neeson’s justification for his “fantasy” work made him worth a cool $85 million.
Another Hollyweird movie I won’t be seeing.
DCG
Hypocrite!
This actor’s statements are a perfect example of the word “Hollyweirdo”. His name, face and persona are but a fleeting glimpse of his mimicry/stupidity. I’d rather write a dissertation on a typewriter than watch any of these empty-headed buffoons perform. He knows not what he knows not, a waste of space.
I’ve never seen him, either, but in looking him up it appears he’s a willing tool of his Zio handlers. Michael Hoffman writes about a form of mind control he calls double-mindedness, that’s achieved when the suggestible admirers of a clown with celebrity status like this guy accept the unambiguous contradiction between his being an advocate for vigilante gun violence on the screen and outspoken opponent everywhere else. Gun violence is chicken soup for the soul if Hollywood says it is, you see, but equivalent to gun ownership if the guns are owned by law-abiding Christian patriots.
Another “distinction between fiction and reality”; actors do not have the intelligence or perspective of the characters they portray. Their fans foolishly admire them for what they pretend to be, and are most often disappointed to see them for what they really are.
I guess that make him a “whore”, no? If he’s so “passionate” about his hatred of guns and the general population being capable of defending themselves, he should do the right thing and donate his earnings to the gun grabbers or something.
