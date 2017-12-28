Without baptism, we are abandoned to the wolves

I just discovered something quite troubling about the daughter of a friend.

After an interval of many years, the friend and I renewed our acquaintance with the help of LinkedIn.

He is a prosperous attorney and a Democrat who is welded to conventional measures and symbols of success and approbation, best exemplified by his reliance on the New York Times as his source of news.

I spent two years trying to provide him with information from the Alternative Media by emailing him my FOTM posts, but to no avail. He actually voted for Hillary Clinton and spoke of Donald Trump with derision and contempt. So I gave up, and have not spoken to him since.

This post is about what I believe to be his gravest mistake.

Though he is a non-denomination Protestant and thinks of himself as quite devout, he married a shallow woman with no religious beliefs and no friends, whose favorite past-time is shopping. He speaks of the marriage as a mistake.

They produced a daughter, who got a degree in Art, followed by a post-graduate degree in Animation. My friend, though himself a Christian, neither had his daughter baptized nor brought her to church services. When I asked him why, he said he wanted to leave it up to her to decide for herself when she’s an adult.

The daughter is now a 25-year-old adult, who still lives with her parents in affluent suburbia and writes hysterical missives on Facebook that the election of Donald Trump means the lives of LGBTs are in peril. So much for a college education.

I recently discovered her Instagram account, to which she posted images she’s drawn, most of which are sketches of female figures, including very idealized drawings of herself (she’s much heavier) as a young girl, like the one below.

Among her drawings are three quite disturbing sketches:

(1) An ugly, apparently hairless cat with breasts, which she named “Beauty and Grace”:

(2) A goat’s head (or Baphomet), which she named “Menace of the goat king”:

(3) A drawing for her business card, of a demonic girl (herself) with two skulls:

She made a “story reel” video that she uploaded to Vimeo. Below are some screenshots I took from her video.

The video begins with a pentagram on the floor, surrounded by candles:

With the same demonic grin, she stands above the pentagram, reading from a book of incantations (note the skull at her feet):

Flash of light and a beacon of red shoots up to the sky. A puff of smoke. Her spell summoned a little demon:

The girl is angry, and swats the little demon with her book of spells. The little demon flees.

I don’t know what other Christian denominations believe about baptism, but this is what the Catholic Church believes:

According to the Apostle Paul, the believer enters through Baptism into communion with Christ’s death, is buried with him, and rises with him:

Do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? We were buried therefore with him by baptism into death, so that as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.29

The baptized have “put on Christ.”30 Through the Holy Spirit, Baptism is a bath that purifies, justifies, and sanctifies.31 […] By Baptism all sins are forgiven, original sin and all personal sins, as well as all punishment for sin.66 In those who have been reborn nothing remains that would impede their entry into the Kingdom of God, neither Adam’s sin, nor personal sin, nor the consequences of sin, the gravest of which is separation from God. […] Baptism not only purifies from all sins, but also makes the neophyte “a new creature,” an adopted son of God, who has become a “partaker of the divine nature,”69 member of Christ and co-heir with him,70 and a temple of the Holy Spirit.71 […]

The Most Holy Trinity gives the baptized sanctifying grace, the grace of justification:

– enabling them to believe in God, to hope in him, and to love him through the theological virtues;

– giving them the power to live and act under the prompting of the Holy Spirit through the gifts of the Holy Spirit;

– allowing them to grow in goodness through the moral virtues.

Thus the whole organism of the Christian’s supernatural life has its roots in Baptism.

Baptism purifies and sanctifies (makes holy) the person, making him/her a dwelling of the Holy Spirit. That means that without Baptism, a person is without the Holy Spirit and rendered defenseless against the Evil One.

This is what my friend did with his daughter, by not having her baptized and instructed in the Christian faith.

He and I are no longer on speaking terms, so I can’t alert him about his daughter. Given his resistance to my two-year effort of exposing him to the AltMedia, even if I tried to alert him, he would probably think me to be crazy.

“The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world that he doesn’t exist.” -Charles Baudelaire

~Eowyn

