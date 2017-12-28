Without baptism, we are abandoned to the wolves

I just discovered something quite troubling about the daughter of a friend.
After an interval of many years, the friend and I renewed our acquaintance with the help of LinkedIn.
He is a prosperous attorney and a Democrat who is welded to conventional measures and symbols of success and approbation, best exemplified by his reliance on the New York Times as his source of news.
I spent two years trying to provide him with information from the Alternative Media by emailing him my FOTM posts, but to no avail. He actually voted for Hillary Clinton and spoke of Donald Trump with derision and contempt. So I gave up, and have not spoken to him since.
This post is about what I believe to be his gravest mistake.
Though he is a non-denomination Protestant and thinks of himself as quite devout, he married a shallow woman with no religious beliefs and no friends, whose favorite past-time is shopping. He speaks of the marriage as a mistake.
They produced a daughter, who got a degree in Art, followed by a post-graduate degree in Animation. My friend, though himself a Christian, neither had his daughter baptized nor brought her to church services. When I asked him why, he said he wanted to leave it up to her to decide for herself when she’s an adult.
The daughter is now a 25-year-old adult, who still lives with her parents in affluent suburbia and writes hysterical missives on Facebook that the election of Donald Trump means the lives of LGBTs are in peril. So much for a college education.
I recently discovered her Instagram account, to which she posted images she’s drawn, most of which are sketches of female figures, including very idealized drawings of herself (she’s much heavier) as a young girl, like the one below.
Among her drawings are three quite disturbing sketches:
(1) An ugly, apparently hairless cat with breasts, which she named “Beauty and Grace”:
(2) A goat’s head (or Baphomet), which she named “Menace of the goat king”:
(3) A drawing for her business card, of a demonic girl (herself) with two skulls:
She made a “story reel” video that she uploaded to Vimeo. Below are some screenshots I took from her video.
The video begins with a pentagram on the floor, surrounded by candles:
With the same demonic grin, she stands above the pentagram, reading from a book of incantations (note the skull at her feet):
Flash of light and a beacon of red shoots up to the sky. A puff of smoke. Her spell summoned a little demon:
The girl is angry, and swats the little demon with her book of spells. The little demon flees.
I don’t know what other Christian denominations believe about baptism, but this is what the Catholic Church believes:
According to the Apostle Paul, the believer enters through Baptism into communion with Christ’s death, is buried with him, and rises with him:
-
Do you not know that all of us who have been baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into his death? We were buried therefore with him by baptism into death, so that as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, we too might walk in newness of life.29
The baptized have “put on Christ.”30 Through the Holy Spirit, Baptism is a bath that purifies, justifies, and sanctifies.31
[…] By Baptism all sins are forgiven, original sin and all personal sins, as well as all punishment for sin.66 In those who have been reborn nothing remains that would impede their entry into the Kingdom of God, neither Adam’s sin, nor personal sin, nor the consequences of sin, the gravest of which is separation from God. […]
Baptism not only purifies from all sins, but also makes the neophyte “a new creature,” an adopted son of God, who has become a “partaker of the divine nature,”69 member of Christ and co-heir with him,70 and a temple of the Holy Spirit.71 […]
The Most Holy Trinity gives the baptized sanctifying grace, the grace of justification:
– enabling them to believe in God, to hope in him, and to love him through the theological virtues;
– giving them the power to live and act under the prompting of the Holy Spirit through the gifts of the Holy Spirit;
– allowing them to grow in goodness through the moral virtues.
Thus the whole organism of the Christian’s supernatural life has its roots in Baptism.
Baptism purifies and sanctifies (makes holy) the person, making him/her a dwelling of the Holy Spirit. That means that without Baptism, a person is without the Holy Spirit and rendered defenseless against the Evil One.
This is what my friend did with his daughter, by not having her baptized and instructed in the Christian faith.
He and I are no longer on speaking terms, so I can’t alert him about his daughter. Given his resistance to my two-year effort of exposing him to the AltMedia, even if I tried to alert him, he would probably think me to be crazy.
“The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world that he doesn’t exist.” -Charles Baudelaire
~Eowyn
“Train up a child in the way he should go,
And when he is old he will not depart from it.” Proverbs 22:6
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perfect quote that my friend should have heeded.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr. E. I know this sets heavy on your heart. Praying for them is the only solution. I just found out my niece (because of my brother, my family is truly estranged from one another, but that is another story for a different day and time) is not a Christian. I thought she was. Her mother, my sister, passed on from breast cancer over fourteen years ago and I am quite sure that without her mother’s influence the man she chose to marry has led her astray. Praying that your friend reconnects with you and that the daughter comes to a saving grace in Jesus Christ. Satan is definitely working over time to destroy as many as he can.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rather than see their adult children leave, some parents prefer them to stay home, no questions asked. Seems like the Christian way is absent in that home and the daughter has been given plenty of freedom in choosing her space, they don’t see anything wrong in her caricatures but a way to express the characters she portrays. However there is a sinister message in every one of them.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We are God fearing people, if we don’t instill a belief in our children, the children will be adults incapable of having feelings and beliefs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think I understand him. It is a huge mistake, but I understand him. It is a mistake made out of ignorance. This is another reason to attend a confession that is orthodox.
Properly understood, as Dr. E has said, Baptism is our shield and power. It is the Sacrament of entry into Christ. Denying this to anybody, especially your child is almost criminal. Clearly he doesn’t understand his alleged beliefs.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. Eowyn, I will also pray for your friend. You have done all you can do, other than pray.
I love to hear testimonies of people who have lived their lives devoid of Christ, and something happens one day, and everything changes. I have heard many say that, at that one moment in time, when they are at the end of their rope, they would remember a song they heard as a child about Jesus, or a Bible verse, or a word that someone spoke to them many years before, and it comes flooding back to them. They call on Him and believe in Him, and He mercifully saves them.
That’s exactly what happened to an uncle of mine in the early 90s. He lived only about three months after being saved; he had leukemia and went to the hospital, but in those three months, he witnessed to more people about Jesus than most people do in their lifetime. It was truly something to behold.
LikeLiked by 2 people
” When I asked him why, he said he wanted to leave it up to her to decide for herself when she’s an adult.”
Well THAT sure worked out swell for her,didn’t it? Is the girl’s (Woman’s) Dad okay with her lifestyle choices?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once people fall for the New World Odor they’re doomed. When someone tells you “oh, that’s old superstition”, look out. If you think your ancestors were stupid, think again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I pray you are freed from the bondage of the cult known as Catholicism. Salvation is by grace through faith. That is the faith of Jesus. One on One. No priest necessary. The Body of Christ relies on what Paul taught. Paul had the revelation of Grace. Peter, like Jesus and John the Baptist and the Apostles, taught Kingdom. The Body has but 2 ordinances. The first being inward, The Lord’s Supper, often called Communion. It is NOT mass. The second is outward, the water baptism. It should follow a personal decision to have a personal relationship with Christ. It is not required for salvation. Further, the teaching of infant baptism is heresy. Bill.
LikeLike
Catholicism is not a cult and WE CATHOLICS ARE NOT IN BONDAGE, we follow the Christian doctrine to believe in ONE GOD, THE FATHER, THE SON AND THE HOLY SPIRIT,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Alma, comments like his are too ignorant to discuss. It’s one thing when apostates flee the Church, it’s quite another to deride Her and demand excuses from Her faithful. It’s unbelievably rude and senseless.
Nonetheless, I have nothing to explain to anybody, especially those in error. I’ll pray for their conversion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Alma, good evening. Just curious, have you had much opportunity to study theological matters beyond your Catholic system?
LikeLike
Not to be baited “Bill”, but YES, I was raised a Protestant and converted to Catholicism in my thirties. I’m very glad I did. And yes, my mother was VERY religious and I attended Sunday school and all that went with that.
You and your kin, Jack Chick, are full of hatred. Sometimes hatred is born out of the knowledge that there is no excuse for abandoning God’s Holy Church. So long as you are baptized and believe in the Holy Trinity you are at least “separated brethren”. I will pray that you listen to the Holy Spirit and are led to repent and ultimately to full Communion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It never ceases to amaze me that while I’ve never talked down to or discriminated against Protestants because you are my brothers and sisters in Christ, so-called Christians like you, Bob, do not ever hesitate to display your anti-Catholic bigotry. I pray that you are freed from the bondage of smug arrogance, and that you find humility.
LikeLike
Hey Bill why is it protestants of your ilk (lots of good protestants out there) deride Catholics as if you are trying to save us? we are fine why don’t you go try and convert a muzzie they are surely in need of your sanctimonious blabbering. But no… much like feminists who attack Christian men knowing its safe and ignoring the blatant abuse of women in the muslim world you attack fellow Christians while ignoring blatent devil worshipers much in need of Jesus and in my opinion its probably cowardice but maybe I’m wrong.
LikeLike
Wonderful story. I couldn’t agree more. Often people regard the struggle as strictly “metaphysical” and without danger. That is certainly wrong. As you say, we “put on Christ”. “…..For man it is impossible…”. We need the counsel and power of the Holy Spirit that we receive in Baptism.
After all, Satan is the “god” of this world. Without our armor we are powerless against him. Because of the prolonged and mostly successful efforts over the years to destroy Christianity many now have fallen away. They see no reason to raise their children in the faith.
For the children they see no hope or grace or wonder, only things. They are easily led into instant gratification, greed and lust. Without that hope of salvation life becomes for them a study in how much they can acquire or what lusts can be fulfilled before they die into absolute nothingness.
Earlier in this process many were “aware” of what they were missing and some converted prior to death. I don’t see this so much lately. On the bright side I see young people who have been raised in the faith that are full of grace and setting examples for others to ask about.
It’s a sad tale of a friend that thought himself “enlightened” and wishing to “allow” his daughter to make her own decisions. It is also an example of someone who clearly does not understand his stated faith or would never have placed his daughter in this danger in the first place.
Thanks so much for sharing that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dr. Eowyn,
Thank you so much for this post. What a pleasant surprise! I never expected to read such a beautiful exposition on the Sacrament of Baptism in this site, but you did! God bless you!
I am praying for your friend and his daughter that they may realize how much they’re missing by staying away from the Lord and His Church. That they start paying attention to things spiritual and not merely the material. That the daughter stay away from things that are evil and dangerous.
I know how heartbreaking it must be for you to lose a friend and his daughter, so my prayers are for your intention, too.
May Our Lord Jesus Christ bless you abundantly this Christmastide and throughout the New Year 2018.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Marietta, for your prayers and good wishes. May our Lord shower you with His graces!
LikeLike
Dr. Eowyn, as I learned it, baptism is an optional ritual of devotion, but hardly a prophylactic against evil, for it seems like baptism or not, those that choose evil choose it all the same. I doubt that if she had been baptized would’ve yielded much effect on her present state, given her parentage, and their apparent lax attitudes, and it could’ve even turned out worse, as unfortunately, if a belief system is forced, (Such as via an unchosen baptism or circumcision etc.) it can bolster, and embolden rebellion with the fuel of resentment, by causing them to feel they’ve been robbed of one of God’s most precious gifts, free will. Although at the same time no presence of belief at all (which is what it sounds like the case was with this man.) is also something that hampers. Either extreme will lead to problems.
Other’s suggestions about prayer seem to be the best course of action, if I may offer some other points though, from what I observe with her art, she seems to be someone who likes Anime (her idealized self looks like a girl referred to as a “Sukeban”, perhaps.), and may potentially be a Furry as well. Those “fandoms” are very dangerous to someone without any spiritual backing, both typically have an overbearing presence of homosexuality which is wantonly encouraged to the exclusion, and even hatred, of normalcy, along with other bizarre, and amoral practices, and a virtual sewer of most of the worser of belief systems. (paganism of various sorts is popularized, as is occultism & gnosticism)
This does present an avenue of being able to speak to her though, as there are Christians present in both of those fan groups, despite what their majority is, for God is more Wise, Clever, Resourceful, and Intelligent, than the devil, and those that serve Him can be found in even the most unexpected of places. She might take a bit of talking to, with a heavy dose of patience, by whoever God sends her way, (especially since she has obviously been exposed to satanism.) but hope is not lost yet, people worse than her have come back, after all.
Keep praying, and if I may suggest, pray that someone would come her way to be able to speak to her about Christ, and Christianity, in her “language” so to speak, on her level, that she may come to an understanding of God proper, and would wish to follow Him, and depart from whatever evil she may be involved in.
I suspect a lack of love has also been involved in her life as well, as is the case with so many anymore, hopefully that will change.
LikeLike