Willing to make an exception: Socialist Alternative Seattle seeking items from Amazon

Hey friends, Socialist Alternative Seattle needs some gifts. They’ve registered with Amazon and have a “wish list” of items you can purchase from the largest internet retailer in the world!

You can’t make this stuff up. What an epic self-awareness fail.

About the Socialist Alternative:

“Socialist Alternative is a national organization fighting in our workplaces, communities, and campuses against the exploitation and injustices people face every day. We are community activists fighting against budget cuts in public services; we are activists campaigning for a $15 an hour minimum wage and fighting, democratic unions; we are people of all colors speaking out against racism and attacks on immigrants, students organizing against tuition hikes and war, women and men fighting sexism and homophobia.

We believe the Republicans and Democrats are both parties of big business, and we are campaigning to build an independent, alternative party of workers and young people to fight for the interests of the millions, not the millionaires.

We see the global capitalist system as the root cause of the economic crisis, poverty, discrimination, war, and environmental destruction. As capitalism moves deeper into crisis, a new generation of workers and youth must join together to take the top 500 corporations into public ownership under democratic control to end the ruling elites’ global competition for profits and power.

We believe the dictatorships that existed in the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe were perversions of what socialism is really about. We are for democratic socialism where ordinary people will have control over our daily lives.”

From the socialist’s Facebook page:

“Lots of people have helped us pull this space together! We still need a few things, can you help? Donate things you don’t need anymore OR check out our Amazon wish list. https://www.amazon.com/…/1FG05OEQP…/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1”

From their Amazon wish list:

“Socialist Alternative is an activist organization. We are workers organizing in our workplaces, students organizing in our schools, and activists organizing in the streets. We are trying to set up our new party center in Seattle to help professionalize our work, can you hlp by purchasing something from our shopoing list”

Some of the items requested include an EARISE M60 Audio PA System (starting at $269.99), a soft cozy shag area rug ($59.00), a 5’ folding portable plastic table ($69.95) and Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go toilet spray ($8.89).

I guess they requested that last item because they are full of you-know-what!

