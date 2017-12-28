Roger Stone says cabinet members are plotting to remove Trump with 25th Amendment

Even before Donald Trump was inaugurated President, tongues began wagging on how to remove him from office.

There are two Constitutional ways to remove a sitting U.S. president:

(1) Impeachment: What is required is a majority vote in the U.S. Senate to impeach, and a 2/3 Senate majority to convict, which Democrats don’t presently have. That is why they pin their hopes on winning back the Senate, if not also the House, in next year’s mid-term elections.

(2) Via the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: Section 4 of the 25th Amendment states:

“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

Democrats first tried the Congressional route of removing President Trump via the 25th Amendment.

On April 6, 2017, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) introduced HR 1987: Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity Act, the objective of which is to form a special commission in the House which will be charged with activating Section 4 of the 25th Amendment against President Trump.

See “Democrat bill in Congress, HR 1987, to remove President Trump for ‘mental incompetence’”

Since Republicans have a solid majority in the House of Representatives, it comes as no surprise that Raskin failed to get the House bill passed. Even Democrats did not vote for it.

That leaves the other method of deploying the 25th Amendment — a written declaration by the Vice President and “a majority” of the Cabinet (“principal officers of the executive department”) that President Trump is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, at which point, Vice President Mike Pence “shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”

Roger Stone, 65, is a GOP political consultant and lobbyist, as well as President Trump’s adviser during last year’s presidential campaign. Stone left the campaign on August 8, 2015 amid controversy, with Stone claiming he quit and Trump claiming that Stone was fired. Despite this, Stone continues to support Trump.

Andrew Blake reports for The Washington Times, Dec. 26, 2017, that during a recent interview on C-SPAN, Stone said he had heard that some members of President Trump’s administration considered whether they can invoke the 25th Amendment to take him out of office.

Associated Press reporter Tom LoBianco asked Stone for evidence:

“Do you have any evidence that anyone is actively plotting or attempting or laying the groundwork right now inside the Cabinet — inside the administration — to make that removal?”

Stone refused to disclose specifics but he insisted his claim wasn’t baseless. He said:

“I have sources, and I work my sources, and yes, I believe there are some who have had this discussion. This is both outside the Cabinet and in. I think it’s the fallback plan for the establishment. That’s why I’m trying to sound the clarion call. Like you, Tom, I cannot reveal those sources, and I’m not prepared to do so, but this is not a conspiracy theory.” Joshua Caplan of Gateway Pundit points out that Stone is not the only major political or media figure to say there is a plot to remove Trump from the White House. Former UN Ambassador John Bolton believes Trump faces a coup threat from special counsel Robert Mueller. Bolton recently said we are witnessing the first coup d’état in US history: “They are the ones who are illegitimate… The Wall Street Journal says this is the first coup d’état in American History. It’s a mini coup d’état but it goes right along with the idea that they should have won the election. And one recalls the famous scene in the debate where during the debates where, I believe it was Chris Wallace, who asked both candidates if you lose will you accept the result….” See also:

Please keep President Trump in your prayers. In less than a year, he has already accomplished so much. See:

H/t GiGi

~Eowyn

Advertisements