Roger Stone says cabinet members are plotting to remove Trump with 25th Amendment

Even before Donald Trump was inaugurated President, tongues began wagging on how to remove him from office.
There are two Constitutional ways to remove a sitting U.S. president:
(1) Impeachment: What is required is a majority vote in the U.S. Senate to impeach, and a 2/3 Senate majority to convict, which Democrats don’t presently have. That is why they pin their hopes on winning back the Senate, if not also the House, in next year’s mid-term elections.
(2) Via the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution: Section 4 of the 25th Amendment states:
“Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”
Democrats first tried the Congressional route of removing President Trump via the 25th Amendment.
On April 6, 2017, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) introduced HR 1987: Oversight Commission on Presidential Capacity Act, the objective of which is to form a special commission in the House which will be charged with activating Section 4 of the 25th Amendment against President Trump.
See “Democrat bill in Congress, HR 1987, to remove President Trump for ‘mental incompetence’”
Since Republicans have a solid majority in the House of Representatives, it comes as no surprise that Raskin failed to get the House bill passed. Even Democrats did not vote for it.
That leaves the other method of deploying the 25th Amendment — a written declaration by the Vice President and “a majority” of the Cabinet (“principal officers of the executive department”) that President Trump is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, at which point, Vice President Mike Pence “shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.”
Roger Stone, 65, is a GOP political consultant and lobbyist, as well as President Trump’s adviser during last year’s presidential campaign. Stone left the campaign on August 8, 2015 amid controversy, with Stone claiming he quit and Trump claiming that Stone was fired. Despite this, Stone continues to support Trump.
Andrew Blake reports for The Washington Times, Dec. 26, 2017, that during a recent interview on C-SPAN, Stone said he had heard that some members of President Trump’s administration considered whether they can invoke the 25th Amendment to take him out of office.
Associated Press reporter Tom LoBianco asked Stone for evidence:
“Do you have any evidence that anyone is actively plotting or attempting or laying the groundwork right now inside the Cabinet — inside the administration — to make that removal?”
Stone refused to disclose specifics but he insisted his claim wasn’t baseless. He said:
“I have sources, and I work my sources, and yes, I believe there are some who have had this discussion. This is both outside the Cabinet and in. I think it’s the fallback plan for the establishment. That’s why I’m trying to sound the clarion call. Like you, Tom, I cannot reveal those sources, and I’m not prepared to do so, but this is not a conspiracy theory.”
Joshua Caplan of Gateway Pundit points out that Stone is not the only major political or media figure to say there is a plot to remove Trump from the White House.
Former UN Ambassador John Bolton believes Trump faces a coup threat from special counsel Robert Mueller. Bolton recently said we are witnessing the first coup d’état in US history:
“They are the ones who are illegitimate… The Wall Street Journal says this is the first coup d’état in American History. It’s a mini coup d’état but it goes right along with the idea that they should have won the election. And one recalls the famous scene in the debate where during the debates where, I believe it was Chris Wallace, who asked both candidates if you lose will you accept the result….”
See also:
- Pray for President Trump: Will undergo physical exam for slurred speech
- Patrick Buchanan: Civil war and the deep-state coup of President Trump
- Billionaire Democrat Tom Steyer launches multi-million $ media campaign to impeach President Trump
- The man behind the $20M impeach Trump campaign and his strange ‘walnut sauce’ email
Please keep President Trump in your prayers. In less than a year, he has already accomplished so much. See:
- President Trump is rapidly reshaping America’s judiciary ‘to end the progressive state as we know it’
- US negotiated a $285 million cut to UN budget
- Trump tells State Department to close dozens of refugee centers
- Trump: ‘I’ll protect Christianity’
- President Trump pulls U.S. out of UN global pact on migration
- True to his word, DHS data show President Trump is going after pedophiles
- Construction begins on 8 prototypes of US-Mexico border wall!
- Three anti-abortion achievements that would never happen if Democrats were in power
- How President Trump’s energy policy is making America great again
- President Trump goes after universities’ racially-discriminatory ‘Affirmative Action’ admissions policy
- President Trump ends Obama administration’s insane policy of arming Syrian jihadists
- White House on July 4th: Trump vs. Obama
- President Trump nixes Paris Climate Agreement; Hollyweird libtards’ & globalists’ heads explode
- Illegal aliens arrests up 38% nationwide under Trump
- President Trump signs law restoring states’ right to defund Planned Parenthood
- President Trump ends $75M funding of UN abortion agency
- Trump fulfills 3 promises in first day of work as POTUS, including defund International Planned Parenthood
- President Trump fulfills more promises: build wall, defund sanctuary cities, rebuild infrastructure & manufacturing, work toward energy independence
H/t GiGi
~Eowyn
I fail to see just how the twenty-fifth amendment could be applicable for the purpose of removing President Trump from office as he has been from the very beginning perfectly capable of “discharging the powers and duties of his office, that is unless they consider his death imminent. The only hindrance to President Trump’s ability has been, and still is, the traitors of the fraud obama’s administration, the hillary apologists, and the main stream media.
Of course this has not been a minor hindrance, but the true patriotic U.S. Citizens, who are the majority, [H]ave put their hope in the legitimate President Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do sincerely believe that 63 million Americans have got his 6. I am one of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the left comes out swinging but misses at every punch. They can’t do it Mulard (scar) and his investigations and this aint gonna fly. When will the left give it up and just go home and deal with life as it is.
LikeLike
“When will the left give it up and just go home and deal with life as it is”
Never. Because they have an agenda for global government, and Trump is setting that agenda back by years if not longer- that is why they can’t tolerate it. McCain and other Rhinos included.
LikeLike
Impeachment, unable to fulfill presidential duties, blah, blah, blah, it’s all bullshit from the left, and President Trump continues to move forward and keep his agenda going as promised, Muller and his collusion investigation seems to be dwindling while another plot against the President is in the works, they want to keep the tax prayers money flowing in their pockets. Meantime the President’s lawyers fiercely claw at the law books so when the left seems to be winning they get a curveball. The left, don’t they try hard? Hehehe!
LikeLike
This will depend on how dependable Pence is. I am of the opinion that they will not stop their attempts to remove him as they have no respect for democracy or others.
For those who like history it isn’t hard to find evidence of ongoing communist attempts since 1848. Lincoln was up to his eyebrows in it as well as some Union generals.
It has never stopped. We used to talk about “communism” in terms of property. That’s an element, but a bigger element is “globalism”. Sound familiar? Would ignoring local laws in favor of “globalism” be consistent with communism?
They don’t care how they get him out or whether he gives them any valid reasons. In fact, they would very much LIKE to remove him against a substantial resistance. That would “prove” their power and establish precedence.
LikeLike
http://www.confederateamericanpride.com/LincolnPutsch.html
LikeLike