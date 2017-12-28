Alabama special senate election: Roy Moore files lawsuit, citing experts on election fraud

This morning, Alabama’s state canvassing board will officially declare Doug Jones (D) the winner of the Dec. 12 special senate election. We are told that Jones defeated Roy Moore (R) by 1.5% or about 20,000 votes.

Late yesterday, Moore filed a lawsuit to stop Alabama from certifying Jones as the winner. The defendants in the lawsuit are Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill and Jefferson County Probate Judge Alan L. King.

As reported by the New York Post, Moore’s attorney said in a statement that he believes there were irregularities during the election and that there should be a fraud investigation and eventually a new election because “This is not a Republican or Democrat issue as election integrity should matter to everyone.”

While saying he has so far not found evidence of voter fraud and that his office will investigate any complaint that Moore submits, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill nevertheless told The Associated Press yesterday evening that “It is not going to delay certification and Doug Jones will be certified (Thursday) at 1 p.m. and he will be sworn in by Vice President Pence on the third of January.”

In the complaint, Moore’s attorneys noted the higher than expected turnout in the race, particularly in Jefferson County, and that Moore’s numbers were suspiciously low in about 20 Jefferson County precincts.

Roy Moore’s lawsuit complaint states the following:

(1) The “purported” election results “were contrary to most of the impartial, independent polls conducted prior to the Special Election and in contrast to exit polls.”

(2) There are “multiple public outcries of election fraud,” including:

Pre-marked (for Doug Jones) sample ballots were discovered in a bundle or bundles in Bullock County.

Multiple out-of-state identification were presented at voting places.

“Certain precinct directors” allowed out-of-state persons to vote.

A news video shows a young man saying that he and a “fellowship” of others had come from out of state to vote for Jones. Secretary of State Merrill claimed to have investigated the man (but not the others in the “fellowship”), but has not released the man’s name for others to verify.

(3) Voting machines cannot assure electronic vote alteration did not occur, nor are the electronic ballots stored or saved.

(4) Statistical analyses of the election results undertaken by election fraud experts “clearly indicate election fraud”. Statistical discrepancies were found in:

Predominantly Republican precincts, but not in predominantly Democratic precincts.

In 20 “anomalous” precincts in Jefferson County, Roy Moore received “sharply lower” (“an enormous, implausible drop-off”) vote totals relative to the Republican party-line votes — an average of 34% lower than the vote share of the Republican Party.

The vote-share discrepancy in the 20 anomalous Jefferson County precincts total more than 26,000 votes, which is more than Jones’ purported margin of victory of 20,000 votes.

Voter turnout in Jefferson County was “inexplicably” higher than outside Jefferson County.

~Eowyn

