The ball buster Caption Contest

Posted on December 27, 2017 by | 15 Comments

This is the 166th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!

. . . and our last caption contest in 2017.

Here’s the pic:

About the pic: James Branton, an ardent Hillary Clinton supporter, gets a tattoo of her face on one of his testicles. (See “Liberalism is a mental disorder: 44 y.o. man has Hillary Clinton tattooed on his testicle”)

You know the drill:

  • Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
  • The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM! :D
  • FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
  • Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered. :(

This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

To get the contest going, here’s my caption:

Democrats’ ideal of the new American male.

For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.

~Eowyn

15 responses to “The ball buster Caption Contest

  1. Hadenoughalready | December 27, 2017 at 4:14 am | Reply

    I wanna watch her autograph it…with a quill pen.

  2. Smokie | December 27, 2017 at 5:08 am | Reply

    Mark of the Hildabeast, “thinking with his balls”.

  3. EdK | December 27, 2017 at 5:14 am | Reply

    Sexual reassignment surgery too expensive? A $40 tattoo of Hillary on your testicle will ensure the offending member withers and dies simply from the proximity. You now free to live the perfect life as liberal Eunuch. Congratulations.

  4. Smokie | December 27, 2017 at 6:00 am | Reply

    Enjoying all the pain we missed by electing Trump…

  5. Kevin J Lankford | December 27, 2017 at 6:19 am | Reply

    What a Nut…..May be he can get hillary to kiss it and make it better.

  6. WJR | December 27, 2017 at 6:26 am | Reply

    And this little piggy went wee wee wee all the way home…!

  7. WJR | December 27, 2017 at 6:29 am | Reply

    I said “HILLARY SWANK!”

  8. D.T. Osborn | December 27, 2017 at 7:11 am | Reply

    Ok. I did what you asked! Here’s the proof. Now release my family!

  9. Lou Minati | December 27, 2017 at 7:16 am | Reply

    I guess now some lucky women (or men) actually WILL get “screwed by Hillary”.

  10. Collie D | December 27, 2017 at 7:20 am | Reply

    Proves Hillary really is “nutty”

  11. the postman | December 27, 2017 at 8:03 am | Reply

    I thought she was just a PITA!

  12. Craig | December 27, 2017 at 10:07 am | Reply

    To prove he is a true Hillary supporter he should put both
    of his balls in a glass of formaldehyde.

  13. traildustfotm | December 27, 2017 at 10:31 am | Reply

    “Hey Dad, what’s the stupidest thing you’ve ever done?”
    (As an FOTM writer, I am not qualified to be in this contest. I just wanted to say something.)

  14. Alma | December 27, 2017 at 1:23 pm | Reply

    Aaauuuughhhhh, it’s not Bill you’re bitting off!

