The ball buster Caption Contest

This is the 166th world-famous FOTM Caption Contest!
. . . and our last caption contest in 2017.
Here’s the pic:
About the pic: James Branton, an ardent Hillary Clinton supporter, gets a tattoo of her face on one of his testicles. (See “Liberalism is a mental disorder: 44 y.o. man has Hillary Clinton tattooed on his testicle”)
You know the drill:
- Enter the contest by submitting your caption as a comment on this thread (scroll down until you see the “LEAVE A REPLY” box), not via email or on Facebook.
- The winner of the Caption Contest will get a gorgeous Award Certificate of Excellence and a year’s free subscription to FOTM!
- FOTM writers will vote for the winner.
- Any captions proffered by FOTM writers, no matter how brilliant (ha ha), will not be considered.
This contest will be closed in a week, at the end of next Tuesday, January 2, 2018.
To get the contest going, here’s my caption:
Democrats’ ideal of the new American male.
For the winner of our last Caption Contest, go here.
~Eowyn
I wanna watch her autograph it…with a quill pen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark of the Hildabeast, “thinking with his balls”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sexual reassignment surgery too expensive? A $40 tattoo of Hillary on your testicle will ensure the offending member withers and dies simply from the proximity. You now free to live the perfect life as liberal Eunuch. Congratulations.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Enjoying all the pain we missed by electing Trump…
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a Nut…..May be he can get hillary to kiss it and make it better.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And this little piggy went wee wee wee all the way home…!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said “HILLARY SWANK!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok. I did what you asked! Here’s the proof. Now release my family!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love this one!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess now some lucky women (or men) actually WILL get “screwed by Hillary”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Proves Hillary really is “nutty”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I thought she was just a PITA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
To prove he is a true Hillary supporter he should put both
of his balls in a glass of formaldehyde.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Hey Dad, what’s the stupidest thing you’ve ever done?”
(As an FOTM writer, I am not qualified to be in this contest. I just wanted to say something.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aaauuuughhhhh, it’s not Bill you’re bitting off!
LikeLike