Salvation Army bell ringer beaten for saying “Merry Christmas”

Rev. Jamie Wolfe, Sr., a bell ringer for the Salvation Army in California, was savagely attacked for greeting a man “Merry Christmas”.
From Roseville in northern California, Jennifer McGraw reports for CBS13, Dec. 20, 2017, that a man attacked bell ringer Rev. Wolfe in front of Walmart for simply spreading holiday cheer.
Rev. Wolfe said:
“I greet everybody, ‘Merry Christmas’. He haymakered me, hit me, got me down on the ground and we started wrestling. At that point I’m fighting for my life. Definitely unexpected.”
Lt. Steve Pavlakis, who has been with the Salvation Army for 14 years, said this had never happened before:
“It’s really saddening that one of our bellringers would be out there working day after day for us that’s met with hate and punches to the face and kicks to the face. Store says they love him [Rev. Wolfe] and he’s been the best bell ringer they’ve ever had, so an attack that’s unprovoked is very surprising and very unfortunate. It’s not the call we’d expect to get at night. ”
Rev. Wolfe is shaken up and suffered bumps and bruises, but says the attack won’t deter him from bell ringing because “It’s really rewarding. I’ll be right back out there doing it again tomorrow.”
The suspect is still on the run. Police hope surveillance video can help put that man behind bars.
Meanwhile, Fr. Kevin O’Brien, dean of the Jesuit School of Theology at California’s Santa Clara University, insists there is no “war on Christmas”. /sarc
~Eowyn
that suspect had to be demonically possessed…I pray Rev. Wolfe recovers from his ordeal and I pray for the soul of the man who attacked him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ah, those oh, so “tolerant” people at it again. How miserable must your life be to attack someone for saying Merry Christmas?
LikeLiked by 1 person
SOLUTION: I’d make a poster sayin’ Merry Xmas, when attacker hits me, i’d use my poster to beat the shit out’o the attacker and have somebody call 911.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Btw, I always donate to that noble cause.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hope they run the attacker through a psych-eval ,because that sounds totally over the top for someone saying “Merry Christmas”. Makes me wonder why he was so tightly-wound. Having the MOST rotten of rotten days? All amped up on drugs?
Regardless of the reason for the attack,I’ll bet the reverend forgives him. That’s just how he rolls.
LikeLiked by 2 people
How very sad. I hope some of the evaluations here are correct i.e., the guy was on drugs or whatever, but I am not counting on it. Who knows- could have been an antifa type or some other brainwashed SJW. Most are mentally ill anyway.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Reblogged this on World4Justice : NOW! Lobby Forum..
LikeLiked by 1 person