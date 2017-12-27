Salvation Army bell ringer beaten for saying “Merry Christmas”

Rev. Jamie Wolfe, Sr., a bell ringer for the Salvation Army in California, was savagely attacked for greeting a man “Merry Christmas”.

From Roseville in northern California, Jennifer McGraw reports for CBS13, Dec. 20, 2017, that a man attacked bell ringer Rev. Wolfe in front of Walmart for simply spreading holiday cheer.

Rev. Wolfe said:

“I greet everybody, ‘Merry Christmas’. He haymakered me, hit me, got me down on the ground and we started wrestling. At that point I’m fighting for my life. Definitely unexpected.”

Lt. Steve Pavlakis, who has been with the Salvation Army for 14 years, said this had never happened before:

“It’s really saddening that one of our bellringers would be out there working day after day for us that’s met with hate and punches to the face and kicks to the face. Store says they love him [Rev. Wolfe] and he’s been the best bell ringer they’ve ever had, so an attack that’s unprovoked is very surprising and very unfortunate. It’s not the call we’d expect to get at night. ”

Rev. Wolfe is shaken up and suffered bumps and bruises, but says the attack won’t deter him from bell ringing because “It’s really rewarding. I’ll be right back out there doing it again tomorrow.”

The suspect is still on the run. Police hope surveillance video can help put that man behind bars.

Meanwhile, Fr. Kevin O’Brien, dean of the Jesuit School of Theology at California’s Santa Clara University, insists there is no “war on Christmas”. /sarc

~Eowyn

Advertisements