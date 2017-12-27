‘Independent investigative journalist’ Jim Stone is a fraud: Not former NSA; no insider knowledge

Jim Stone calls himself an “independent investigative journalist” and has an eponymous blog: JimStone.is.

Stone claims special skills and insider knowledge as a former, but disaffected, U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) operative with “above top-secret clearance,” although he never specified what position he had held there. The NSA insider knowledge would account for why Stone rarely cites his sources (more on that later).

But being a disaffected NSA agent who is now dedicated to revealing the truth is also the reason why he is targeted by the NSA and other intelligence agencies. In fear of his life, he fled the United States for Mexico, where he continues to be a truth warrior despite his website being constantly harassed and attacked by the shadowy spooks because the information he imparts to his readers is so exclusive and important (more on that later).

Note: I’ve always been puzzled by why Stone’s website is singled out for unceasing attacks and sometimes taken down (until Stone restores it). This blog, Fellowship of the Minds, publishes no less controversial information than Jim Stone’s, but we are not constantly attacked, nor has FOTM ever been taken down or experienced DOS (denial of service).

For all that, Stone solicits donations from his readers, who obligingly shower him with the monthly minimum he claims he needs to support himself and his wife in an undisclosed location in Mexico.

This post is about who Jim Stone is: He is neither a former NSA agent nor does he have special insider knowledge.

Not former NSA

On November 14, 2017, Merit Freeman, a contributor to Dr. Makow’s blog HenryMakow.com, doxxed Jim Stone. Makow had supported and believed in “Jim Stone”. Freeman writes:

“Stone guards his privacy with a virtual chastity belt of anonymity. While he slips in the rare quip about his personal life now and again, his readers know relatively little about the man whom they idolize, the man to whom they donate their hard-earned money in order to preserve that his brand [sic] of no-nonsense truth…. Heikkila has constantly been able to dun his readers for hundreds of dollars every month [sometimes thousands]. He has used the money to purchase land, multiple vehicles and to build a house in Mexico. He is unable to return to the U.S., as he is wanted by the courts on past-due child support, contempt of court and domestic violence charges.”

According to Freeman:

(1) Jim Stone is the alias of a man named James Milford Heikilla. Below is his passport.

(2) James Heikkila’s biography:

He was born on March 13th, 1966 in Hartford, Wisconsin.

Abandoned by his parents as a toddler, he spent his childhood in foster care, where he was tortured and abused by foster parents and siblings.

He attended Prescott High School in Prescott, Wisconsin, and graduated in 1983.

Heikkila has been married five times: He met his first wife in Wisconsin; she filed for divorce and they legally separated in 1993. Heikkila divorced his second wife, citing her drug issues and infidelity. He met his third wife in Utah; adopted her son from a previous relationship and they eventually had a daughter together. James filed for divorce in August of 2001. In 2009, his fourth wife helped him pen his first truther report, “Tainted Nightmare,” which outlined the dangers of the Swine Flu vaccines and the plans to unleash the tainted vaccines onto selected members of the populace. Upon hearing that she was leaving him, Heikkila emptied a can of pepper spray in her face. He was charged by the State of Maryland with second-degree assault and, later, domestic violence. He told his readers that the assault charge was due to a can of pepper spray accidentally discharging in his luggage and inadvertently striking a law enforcement officer, resulting in trumped-up charges. This was a lie. He now resides in León, Guanajuato, Mexico with his fifth wife.



(3) James Heikkila’s job history:

He was a mill worker at Geneva Steel in Vineyard, Utah until it shut down in 2001.

He later started his own company, selling, renting and stocking vending machines.

He was a locally renown pianist in Massachusetts, before leaving the world of music in 2003.

Blogger:

In early 2001, Heikkila introduced himself to the online world with StoneBound.com, dedicated to his music.

In early 2008, he launched a website dedicated to his photography. ‘Jim Stone: Freelance Photographer’ featured his original images. In early 2013, he started another site, “ Budget Camera Review’.

featured his original images. In early 2013, he started another site, “ Heikkila added a forum on conspiracy theories and politics to his photographer website. That forum eventually evolved into his current site, JimStone.is gaslighted and banned. The forum eventually fizzled out after it became evident that the goal was not to share ideas, but rather to blow boost Heikkila’s ego and to promote the personal website of the head forum moderator, a power-hungry Canadian Scientologist.”

(4) “Jim Stone” never worked for the NSA. He’s a fugitive, not because he’s hunted by spooks, but because he’s a child-support deadbeat. Freeman writes:

“In September of 2011, Heikkila claimed to have been arrested and illegally held for 6 days. There is no legal record of this ever occurring. He claims that law enforcement officers destroyed all of the inventory and equipment for his vending machine company. He wanted to leave the country, but claims that the U.S. government denied him a passport because he was an NSA whistle-blower. He was actually legally forbidden from getting a U.S. passport because his court-ordered child support payments were in arrears. Heikkila’s backstory would not be complete with addressing the 8000-pound elephant in the room: his claim to have been an ‘MOS33Q10: Electronic Warfare Intercept Strategic Signal Processing / Storage Systems Specialist’ with an above-top-secret clearance at the NSA [United States National Security Agency]. Heikkila has offered up ZERO proof over the years to substantiate this claim. Furthermore, such a rank and designation does not even exist within the NSA. Whether he worked for the NSA or the flea circus, Heikkila has, for the most part, proven to be pretty reliable with the information that he puts out. But why the dishonesty?”

(5) James Heikkila’s religious beliefs have roamed from Christianity to Islam to Judaism:

Freeman writes;

“Let’s move on to Heikkila’s beliefs. He constantly espouses his hatred for the Zionists [namely the Ashkenazi Jews], but does he subscribe to any particular religion himself? He says that he was raised as a Christian. He claims to have converted to Islam during his fourth marriage, taking on the name ‘Annas Heikkila’ during that time. From 2005 to 2008, he attended Jewish services in Montreal and Vancouver, Canada. He was in the process of converting to Judaism until the Jews SPILLED THE BEANS ON THE JEWISH CONSPIRACY and realized they would have to kill him. They poisoned him but he was [magically] able to cure himself with pickling salt, vinegar and ammonia window cleaner. Since absconding to Mexico with his fifth wife, Heikkila claims to be on the run from Israeli-sponsored assassins. He went so far as to claim that 30 ‘storm troopers,’ replete with helmets, shields and riot gear, were once camped out at his domicile, waiting to murder him. Luckily, he spotted them from afar with his god-given night vision abilities and subverted the attack.”

“Jim Stone” has no insider information but is a plagiarist

Not being a former NSA spook with “above top-secret clearance,” blogger Jim Stone has no special insider knowledge.

How do I know that? Because I follow the same Alt.Media chat forums and message boards (Reddit, 4chan, 8chan) that are Stone’s sources, although he never credits them as his sources of information.

Not only does “Jim Stone” not have special insider knowledge, he’s a plagiarist:

(1) The Fukushima report: Freeman writes —

“Heikkila’s Fukushima report . . . is the cornerstone of his website, [but] it, like the rest of his history, is not without controversy. Heikkila has been accused by Ken Adachi of Educate-Yourself.org of plagiarizing parts of his report on Fukushima, which was published a full ten weeks before his. It seems that Heikkila elaborated on their report, added high-resolution photographs of the Fukushima disaster from Cryptome.org and repackaged it as his own. To his credit, Heikkila’s report is leaps and bounds above that of Educate-Yourself.org.”

(2) “Jim Stone” recently plagiarized FOTM without citing this blog as his source:

From his blog:

Here’s my proof:

On December 23, 2017, I published the post “Epidemic of medical boots: Now it’s Rep. Jackie Speier,” with a pic that I found on Reddit, but I painted in the yellow arrow pointing to Speier’s medical boot.

As you can see for yourself, that’s exactly the pic that Jim Stone uses as his own, without citing FOTM as his source. Shame on him.

(3) Not having special insider knowledge, it’s no surprise that some of Jim Stone’s information is serious flawed. Here’s a recent example:

On December 12, 2017, Jim Stone trumpeted that Congress had an emergency meeting to lock up Hillary Clinton and gave a link to a video on YouTube titled, “JUST IN: Congress had an emergency meeting to lock up Hillary Clinton. See the outcome”.

As you can see, the video has been taken down from YouTube.

That’s because Congressman Steve King’s (R-Iowa) impassioned speech actually took place on July 26, 2017, as you can see in this video below:

The video was uploaded to YouTube by Steve King’s staff on July 27, 2017, with this description:

“Congress [sic] King speaks on 7/26/17 in support of legislation that requires the Attorney General to turn over documents about former F.B.I. director James Comey’s involvement in several controversial cases. The legislation passed 16-13. King voted in favor of it.”

To conclude, the blogger “Jim Stone” is not who he claims to be. He is a 5-times married man named James Heikkila; a fugitive from the Unites States for child-support and domestic violence; a Muslim convert (which would explain his hyper-defensive dismissal of reports of female genital mutilation in America, and his uncritical support of Iran); with but a high school education, which makes his claim to have worked in the National Security Agency “with above top-secret clearance” even more laughably ridiculous.

“Jim Stone” is also a con-man, who has conned readers across the world to support him with their hard-earned money.

See also “Expat blogger Jim Stone, who lives in Mexico, goads Trump supporters to violence“.

~Eowyn

