De Blasio compares himself to Gandhi, says Hillary should have listened to him

New Yorkers re-elected this guy to a second term. Elections have consequences.

From NY Post: Mayor de Blasio compares himself to Mahatma Gandhi and Thomas Edison — and says Hillary Clinton would have won if her campaign had taken his advice.

“Every time someone tries something and it doesn’t work, it invalidates anything else they might do going forward? Tell Thomas Edison that, and Henry Ford, tell Mahatma Gandhi,” Hizzoner said in a newly published interview with Politico while defending his failure to become a progressive leader on a national level.

He quickly clarified that he is a “speck on the universe” compared to those three men — only to then claim that Clinton’s campaign failed after refusing to adopt his “progressive” vision. “I was telling them they needed to have a clear progressive populist message, and they had to believe it. If they had, they would have won. I stand by it,” the mayor told Politico.

Asked why he isn’t as widely lauded as predecessor Mayor Mike Bloomberg, he says it’s because he hasn’t spent enough money on self-promotion.

“American culture deifies the wealthy, and he was one of the richest people in the world … Obviously, he had tremendous resources that he could use for self-promotion, and he did,” said de Blasio, who once recruited Broadway stars to literally sing his praises in a taxpayer-funded video.

But people say they’ve heard him loud and clear — they just don’t care. One person who saw him lecturing other leaders at the Conference of Mayors in New Orleans last year said there was “eye-rolling” in the room.

“It’s fair to say that there was eye-rolling. It’s fair to say that there was frustration,” the anonymous witness told Politico.

DCG

