We have a winner!

Posted on December 26, 2017

. . . for FOTM’s 165th Caption Contest!

A total of 54 captions were submitted. The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 165th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points is . . .

japoa!

Here’s his winning caption:

I guess no one wears the pants in that family.

anon and evh are in second place, each with 6 points:

  • Here’s anon‘s 2nd-place caption, which received three #2 votes:

“….introducing, the Brides of Frankenstein!”

Here’s evh‘s 2nd-place caption, which received one #1 vote and one #2 vote:

“Wait until you see us in our chiffon nightgowns!”

Collie D, E Phillips, and Kevin J Lankford are in third place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

Collie D: “White Flame-mingos”

E Phillips: “I’m smiling at the camera, George, but I wish to hell you hadn’t bought the same dress I did.”

Kevin J Lankford: “Seems really hard to find some thing funny in this; the only jokes are in the dresses.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, japoa!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

Be here tomorrow for our very exciting last Caption Contest of the year!

~Éowyn

One response to “We have a winner!

  1. Auntie Lulu | December 26, 2017 at 12:26 pm | Reply

    japoa . . . . congratulations, that really was pretty darn good!

    Like

