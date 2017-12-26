We have a winner!

. . . for FOTM’s 165th Caption Contest!

A total of 54 captions were submitted. The FOTM writers duly voted, each for what he/she considered to be the best (#1) and second-best (#2) captions. Each #1 vote is worth 4 points; each #2 vote is worth 2 points.

And the winner of FOTM’s 165th Caption Contest, with two #1 votes and one #2 vote, totaling 10 points is . . .

Here’s his winning caption:

anon and evh are in second place, each with 6 points:

Here’s anon ‘s 2nd-place caption, which received three #2 votes:

“….introducing, the Brides of Frankenstein!”

Here’s evh‘s 2nd-place caption, which received one #1 vote and one #2 vote:

“Wait until you see us in our chiffon nightgowns!”

Collie D, E Phillips, and Kevin J Lankford are in third place, each with one #2 vote and 2 points. Here are their captions:

Collie D: “White Flame-mingos” E Phillips: “I’m smiling at the camera, George, but I wish to hell you hadn’t bought the same dress I did.” Kevin J Lankford: “Seems really hard to find some thing funny in this; the only jokes are in the dresses.”

Well done, everyone!

Congratulations, japoa!

Here’s your fancy-schmancy Award Certificate of Great Excellence, all ready for framing! LOL

For all the other caption submissions, go here and here.

Be here tomorrow for our very exciting last Caption Contest of the year!

~Éowyn

Advertisements