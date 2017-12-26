US negotiated a $285 million cut in UN budget

Posted on December 26, 2017 by | 9 Comments
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and U.S. President Donald Trump participate in a session on reforming the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley (L) and U.S. President Donald Trump participate in a session on reforming the United Nations at UN Headquarters in New York, U.S., September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Nikki Haley and Trump making good on their promise. Merry Christmas!

From Fox 40: The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.

In a statement on Christmas Eve, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said that the U.N.’s 2018-2019 budget would be slashed by over $285 million. The mission said reductions would also be made to the U.N.’s management and support functions.

The announcement didn’t make clear what effect the budget reduction will have on the U.S. contribution.

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said that the “inefficiency and overspending” of the organization is well-known, and she would not let “the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked.”

She also said that while the mission was pleased with the results of budget negotiations, it would continue to “look at ways to increase the U.N.’s efficiency while protecting our interests.”

DCG

9 responses to “US negotiated a $285 million cut in UN budget

  1. Glenn47 | December 26, 2017 at 4:37 am | Reply

    It is a good start, but not nearly enough. After years of being the abused. The US is due a whole lot more. They use our own money against us. We would do well to leave the UN and kicking them out of our country.
    The UN has a long dark past of crime and corruption, including sex slavery.

  2. Hadenoughalready | December 26, 2017 at 4:40 am | Reply

    Let the “real trimming” begin. 285 mil. is just a “notice of intent”…bwahahaha

  3. kommonsentsjane | December 26, 2017 at 5:13 am | Reply

    It is about time we trim the fat. These people have been playing us like a slot machine from Day One. It is also time for them to pick another country to move their slim machine.

    kommonsentsjane

  4. True George | December 26, 2017 at 5:38 am | Reply

    we’ll see how far Trump will go; this isn’t the first time the US cut UN funding only to restore it back. Funding need to be cut period and the money made available to tax payers….

    • Hadenoughalready | December 26, 2017 at 5:46 am | Reply

      I think Trump will take a machete to it. He’s sick of their treacherous, one-sided games and, most of all, he hates turncoats and disloyalty. They WILL pay – dearly!

  5. Dr. Eowyn | December 26, 2017 at 6:05 am | Reply

    Thank you, President Trump!
    And “ditto” to the comments above.

  6. Alma | December 26, 2017 at 7:01 am | Reply

    The UN should “seek shelter” elswere, it’s like helping your neighbor get by when he wishes your downfall.

  7. marcella | December 26, 2017 at 7:23 am | Reply

    Well said Alma. I am an american patriot first and foremost. I am not entirely against a one world government , it would be good for lets say alien contact. Then they could discuss and negotiate threw one world leader and not 35 nation leaders. However, we are just not there yet. The entire globe is not on the same scale of tolerance and goodwill.
    I do not understand why they push for this one world government , no borders, nonsense . The only way that could work is if the entire planet was in discussion and agreement on the basics like rights, laws and punishments. Which of course we are no where near an agreement on those issues. Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do. Thats what they cant wrap their head around. A nations leader doing exactly what he said he would do is unheard of.

  8. traildustfotm | December 26, 2017 at 7:31 am | Reply

    Trump correctly identified the fact that the monster can be taken down if its sources of money are choked off.

