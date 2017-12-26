US negotiated a $285 million cut in UN budget

Nikki Haley and Trump making good on their promise. Merry Christmas!
From Fox 40: The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.
In a statement on Christmas Eve, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said that the U.N.’s 2018-2019 budget would be slashed by over $285 million. The mission said reductions would also be made to the U.N.’s management and support functions.
The announcement didn’t make clear what effect the budget reduction will have on the U.S. contribution.
U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said that the “inefficiency and overspending” of the organization is well-known, and she would not let “the generosity of the American people be taken advantage of or remain unchecked.”
She also said that while the mission was pleased with the results of budget negotiations, it would continue to “look at ways to increase the U.N.’s efficiency while protecting our interests.”
It is a good start, but not nearly enough. After years of being the abused. The US is due a whole lot more. They use our own money against us. We would do well to leave the UN and kicking them out of our country.
The UN has a long dark past of crime and corruption, including sex slavery.
Let the “real trimming” begin. 285 mil. is just a “notice of intent”…bwahahaha
Reblogged this on kommonsentsjane and commented:
Reblogged on kommonsentsjane/blogkommonsents.
It is about time we trim the fat. These people have been playing us like a slot machine from Day One. It is also time for them to pick another country to move their slim machine.
kommonsentsjane
we’ll see how far Trump will go; this isn’t the first time the US cut UN funding only to restore it back. Funding need to be cut period and the money made available to tax payers….
I think Trump will take a machete to it. He’s sick of their treacherous, one-sided games and, most of all, he hates turncoats and disloyalty. They WILL pay – dearly!
Thank you, President Trump!
And “ditto” to the comments above.
The UN should “seek shelter” elswere, it’s like helping your neighbor get by when he wishes your downfall.
Well said Alma. I am an american patriot first and foremost. I am not entirely against a one world government , it would be good for lets say alien contact. Then they could discuss and negotiate threw one world leader and not 35 nation leaders. However, we are just not there yet. The entire globe is not on the same scale of tolerance and goodwill.
I do not understand why they push for this one world government , no borders, nonsense . The only way that could work is if the entire planet was in discussion and agreement on the basics like rights, laws and punishments. Which of course we are no where near an agreement on those issues. Trump is doing exactly what he said he would do. Thats what they cant wrap their head around. A nations leader doing exactly what he said he would do is unheard of.
Trump correctly identified the fact that the monster can be taken down if its sources of money are choked off.
