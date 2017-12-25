#NeverTrumper Senator Jeff Flake won’t rule out 2020 run against Trump

jeff flake

Photo from Breitbart

Go for it you RINO. And keep trashing us republican voters. Sounds like a winning strategy to get Trump re-elected!

From NY Post: WASHINGTON – Retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake​ on Sunday wouldn’t​ rule out a 2020 run against President Trump, saying the commander-in-chief is “inviting” a challenger with his politics of division and narrow appeal to a diminishing base of older, white men.

“I don’t rule anything out, but it’s not in my plans,” Flake​, a Republican,​ told ABC’s “This Week.”

“But I do believe if the president is running for reelection, if he continues on the path that he’s on, that that’s going to leave a huge swath of voters looking for something else.”

Flake said he expects Trump could have challengers from multiple sides: Democrat, independent and even from his own Republican Party. “I think he’s inviting that,” Flake said.

Flake has often clashed with Trump over his incendiary tweets, immigration policies and endorsements.

He most recently wrote a campaign contribution check to Alabama Democrat Doug Jones after Trump backed accused child molester Roy Moore for ​the ​Senate.

Flake said he worries the GOP und​er ​Trump represents “spasms of a dying party.”

“By and large, we’re appealing to older white men and there are just a limited number of them, and anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy,” Flake said.

Facing a tough reelection in Arizona and public rebukes from Trump, Flake announced his retirement in a stunning Senate floor speech Oct. 24 that was viewed as a condemnation of Trump’s leadership. “I will not be complicit,” he said.

If Democrats nominate someone like far-left Sens. Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders in 2020 to challenge Trump, Americans likely will be looking for third option, Flake said. “That leaves a huge swath of voters in the middle, that may be looking for something else,” he said.

DCG

4 responses to “#NeverTrumper Senator Jeff Flake won’t rule out 2020 run against Trump

  1. Dr. Eowyn | December 25, 2017 at 4:59 am | Reply

    The aptly named Flake has delusions of grandiosity. And if he does enter the GOP primaries against Trump, he should be prepared for dirt being exposed. There are online whispers of Jeff Flake and pedo.

  2. Alma | December 25, 2017 at 4:59 am | Reply

    Yayyyyy, he is retiring!! OUT OF SIGHT OUT OF MIND, and if he tries, better save his money, it will cost him more than an arm and a leg!!!

    • Alma | December 25, 2017 at 6:37 am | Reply

      Ha! I read the pic! “I AM WITH HER”. With me, I’ll turn you into a staunch Republican, with “her” you’ll stink soooo bad might as well kiss it goodby, you’ll never make it!

  3. cogitoergosumantra | December 25, 2017 at 6:55 am | Reply

    “…anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy…”
    Except when they represent righteous indignation against those who are actively trying to degrade our country – society (& world – civilization) and its moral foundations.

    The only thing needed for evil to succeed is for good people to do nothing to stand against it.

